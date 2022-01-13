Côte has launched the UK’s first vegan Tartiflette on the high street.

Côte has introduced the UK’s first vegan Tartiflette to the high street.

Côte has launched the UK’s first vegan Tartiflette in the New Year, a take on the cheesy classic French Alpine dish that can be enjoyed throughout Veganuary and beyond.

Côte’s vegan Tartiflette is a dairy- and meat-free take on the classic ski-resort dish, featuring THISTM Isn’t Bacon and a deep-flavored vegan cheddar perfected by Côte’s executive chef.

Vegan fans of this Alpine regional favorite can enjoy a gratin of sliced potatoes and onions topped with melted vegan cheddar cheese, served with fresh baguette, cornichons, and a green salad, with winter sports off the menu for many this season.

Whether customers are going vegan for a month or longer, there are plenty of vegan options on the menu all year, including the Chou Farci, a delicious cabbage parcel filled with lentils, roasted root vegetables, and apple and served with crispy Lyonnaise potatoes and a Calvados jus, and the brasserie classic French onion soup served with sourdough croutes and topped with vegan cheese.

“Our menu is inspired by and celebrates the best of French cooking,” Kate Dell, Côte’s Head of Brand, said. “This Winter, we are encouraging our guests to Escape to the Alps right here at Côte.”

Alpine dishes are known for being heavy on the cheese and cream, but we wanted to make sure that our Veganuary guests and those cutting back on meat had a cheesy, creamy indulgent dish to enjoy this month that didn’t skimp on flavor, which is exactly what our Vegan Tartiflette provides.”

“Many Veganuary participants believe cheese is what they will miss most,” said Toni Vernelli, Head of Communications at Veganuary.

As a result, we’re ecstatic that Côte has added this intriguing vegan Tartiflette to its new seasonal menu.

Côte is proving that there’s no need to sacrifice flavor or indulgence when it comes to’veganizing’ classic French dishes by expanding its vegan and plant-based offerings.”

To learn more about the vegan menu and to book a table, go to www.cote.co.uk.