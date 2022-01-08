Cough and fever are no longer the most common Covid symptoms, as a new set of Omicron symptoms has surpassed them.

Cough and fever are no longer the most common Covid symptoms, as a new set of Omicron symptoms has taken their place.

According to a leading study, a new set of Covid symptoms has surpassed the old as the most common.

The most common symptoms are being reported by Brits who have been infected in the last few days, as Omicron is now the most common variant in circulation.

With the help of millions of app users, the ZOE COVID study has been tracking symptoms since early 2020.

A runny nose is the most common symptom, affecting 73% of people who have had a positive Covid test.

Headache (68%) is the most common symptom, followed by fatigue (64%), sneezing (60%) and sore throat (60%).

Having one or more of these symptoms does not rule out the possibility that they are caused by Covid; they can also be caused by other illnesses.

However, according to ZOE, more than half of people (51.3%) who develop new cold-like symptoms are likely to have symptomatic Covid rather than another winter bug.

“These are cold-like symptoms,” said Dr Claire Steves, a researcher at King’s College London, “and it remains the case that all the classic symptoms – fever, cough, and loss of smell – are much less prevalent in the current positive cases.”

Dr. Stevens revealed the ranking of 20 symptoms, with loss of smell ranking “way down at number 17.”

Cough is the sixth most common ailment, while fever is the tenth most common.

Since the spring of 2020, the NHS has listed these three symptoms as warranting a free PCR test.

In light of new data, ZOE experts have repeatedly called for changes to the official list of symptoms.

However, health officials have previously avoided doing so because symptoms like fatigue and headache aren’t specific enough to Covid, and including them in the list could cause testing sites to become overburdened.

“The key takeaway,” Dr. Stevens said, “is that the most commonly reported symptoms of Omicron are similar to a cold, especially in people who have been vaccinated.”

“So, if you’re feeling under the weather, get a test, make sure you’re free of Covid before meeting anyone you don’t live with, and remember, if you log your symptoms on the ZOE COVID app, we’ll invite you for a PCR test and you can find out if you have Omicron.”

A hoarse voice and chills or shivers were also among the top ten symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization…

