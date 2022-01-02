Cousins ‘for a laugh’ visit every Dishoom restaurant in the UK in under 24 hours.

‘We needed our wives in Manchester, so we called them and they came.’

A pair of die-hard curry fans managed to visit all eight Dishoom locations in under 24 hours, crisscrossing England and Scotland on a never-ending quest to eat at each location.

Pratik Master and Kashyap Pal, cousins, began their journey on the last day of 2021 and completed it on the first morning of this year.

Mr Pal, who moved to Crewe from Mumbai in 2010, left home at 4 a.m., picked up Mr Master near Leicester, and found a parking spot in King’s Cross, London, in time for an early breakfast.

Mr Master, who owns Wigston Deli in Leicestershire, told me, “We went for lunch together recently and started talking about doing it – we’re both really into our food and we’ve always wanted to do some sort of tour.”

“Because we both prefer eating to drinking, we figured we’d give it a shot on New Year’s Eve.”

“We went for it when we planned our route on Google Maps and realized it was doable – Kashyup picked me up from a service station off the M1.”

Just after 7.30 a.m., the cousins started their day in King’s Cross with a parsi omelette and two cups of chai.

They then went to the four other Dishooms in London, where they had more tea, a portion of chilli cheese toast, and several maska buns, which are buttered bread rolls popular in Mumbai’s Irani cafes.

Mr Master and Mr Pal arrived in Birmingham around lunchtime, where they dined on paneer rolls, poppadoms, and lemon soda.

They met their wives in Manchester afterward because they were “getting full,” they admitted.

“We needed our wives by Manchester,” Mr Master continued, “so we called them up and they met us there.”

“It meant we could place more orders.”

There was biryani, black dal, keema pao, and rotis on the menu.

We left shortly before 6 p.m. for Edinburgh.

Our wives have returned home.”

The diners had another serving of dal, some chaat, a prawn koliwada, and a couple of hot toddies for dinner in the Scottish capital.

Mr Master explained, “We got back around 4 a.m.”

“On the way back, we were exhausted.”

Next time, we’ll take public transportation.”

