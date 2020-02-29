Covid-19 about ten times more deadly than flu

How dangerous is infection with the new corona virus?

Influenza flu viruses infest Germany every year and cause numerous illnesses and deaths. In particularly bad years, the health system is fully utilized as a result. Is the Sars-CoV-2 virus more dangerous compared to influenza? According to the Robert Koch Institute, at least the probability of dying from Covid-19 is higher.

The 2017/18 flu wave has pushed the German healthcare system to its limits. The new corona virus also has this potential. However, everyone can still help to prevent this from happening.

RKI: Death rate is between 1 and 2 percent

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the novel corona virus is more deadly than the flu. The likelihood of dying from flu is 0.1 to 0.2 percent, said RKI President Lothar Wieler. According to the figures known to date, the rate for the Sars-CoV-2 virus is almost ten times as high – at one to two percent. 80 percent of those infected had only mild symptoms, but 15 percent were seriously ill with the lung disease Covid-19. “That’s a lot,” said Wieler.

Containment as the most important measure

The most important measure with increasing numbers of infections in Germany is a containment strategy to slow the outbreak. “Every day, every week, the probability that a therapeutic agent is available increases,” added Wieler. So far there is no drug that reliably keeps Covid-19 at bay. A vaccine is also not expected in 2020 because the virus is new.

The population has to help

However, containment is not only a matter for the health authorities with the isolation of sick people and contact persons, Wieler emphasized. The entire population is called upon to obtain information and, if possible, act in such a way that the virus can remain under control. In practical terms, this means: voluntarily staying at home with symptoms such as cough and fever – i.e. neither going to work, nor using public transport and not attending major events.

Observe rules of conduct for containment

Before visiting a doctor, it is important to call the practices. “Even people with very few symptoms can infect others.” Older people, who are often more susceptible to the virus due to their weaker immune system and previous illnesses, should stay at home if possible. But very banal things are also important for everyone: for example, sneezing in the crook of the arm instead of in the hand.

A containment strategy could also mean canceling major events and trips and closing mass accommodations, added Wieler. Many companies also have pandemic plans and home office solutions in the drawer.

There is no need to panic at the moment

If there is a Sars CoV-2 epidemic in Germany, the virus could get out of control, said the RKI president. Even then, its spread could still be slowed down. “So far there has been no reason for cities to be limited by civil protection. That is also not to be expected, ”he emphasized.

Health care system could be overloaded

However, the German health system had already reached its limits with the ten million visits to the doctor in 2017/18, when the flu hit the flu. Clinics would therefore likely have to cut back in the event of a Sars CoV-2 epidemic. “With beds, it is a question of quantity.” If there are many critically ill Covid 19 patients, operations that can be planned would have to be postponed.

What is the current situation?

There are currently 32 cases of infection known in Germany. The federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Bavaria and Hamburg are affected. For more up-to-date information about coronavirus, see the article: Coronavirus is spreading in Germany: What you should now know about Covid-19! (vb; source: dpa)

Important NOTE:

This article contains general information only and should not be used for self-diagnosis or treatment. He can not substitute a visit at the doctor.