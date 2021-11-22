Covid-19 booster vaccines are expected to ‘push down cases over the winter,’ as more than half of over-50s have received their third dose.

Officials believe that rising infection rates across Europe are contributing to the boost in interest in the boosters program.

Ministers believe that an acceleration in the pace of the roll-out, which means that the majority of over-50s have now received a third vaccine, will help to reduce Covid-19 infections this winter.

Approximately 350,000 booster jabs are administered every day across the UK, with nearly 300,000 in England alone – an increase of more than 30% in November compared to October.

Data suggests that boosters provide more than 90% protection against becoming infected with the coronavirus in the first place, as well as bolstering defenses against serious illness and death, according to government insiders.

“We have already broken the link between infections and hospitalizations – now the success of the booster roll-out could reduce infections as well,” a senior official said.

After a slow start to the program, the government believes that rising infections across Europe, which have led to the return of stricter restrictions in some countries, have helped persuade people to get a booster.

Almost three-quarters of English over-50s who were due for a booster because their previous dose was six months or longer ago have now received their third injection.

That’s 52% of the total population in that age group.

It covers roughly 90% of eligible over-75s, the group most at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus, implying that the booster campaign could have a significant impact on hospital admission rates in the near future.

The number of people who are eligible for a booster but have not yet received one has decreased in recent weeks, but it still exceeds 4 million.

It’s unclear how many people will decline a third vaccine.

Following a decision to expand the roll-out, the NHS booking service was made available to all over-40s for the first time yesterday.

According to Dr Emily Lawson, the head of the vaccination program, more than 200,000 people signed up for the vaccine in the first few hours.

“I would urge anyone in their forties, or anyone else, to attend their booster this week,” she said.

