Covid-19 contacts ‘pinged’ people, telling them to take daily rapid tests and ‘limit contact outside the household.’

There is concern that nearly twice as many Covid patients will be admitted to hospitals this year as last.

From Tuesday, health officials in England will require double-jabbed people who come into contact with someone who has Covid-19 to take a daily rapid test for seven days.

While daily test participants are not required to isolate, they are “strongly advised” to “limit close contact with other people outside their household, especially in crowded or enclosed spaces and with anyone who is more vulnerable.”

Unvaccinated adults are not eligible for the new daily testing policy, and if they are a contact of someone who tests positive, they must self-isolate for ten days.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the daily testing will relieve pressure on people’s daily lives by replacing the requirement for Omicron contacts to isolate for 10 days.

Officials hope that the new measures will reduce the spread of asymptomatic cases, as they fear that Omicron will cause nearly twice as many coronavirus patients to be admitted to hospitals this year as it did last year.

If tougher measures are not implemented, experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine calculated figures that show a large wave of infections could occur in the coming months.

Close contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19 are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, according to the DHSC, and with one in three people asymptomatic, daily testing will help ensure people are not unknowingly spreading the virus.

“The Omicron variant is rapidly gaining ground in the UK and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-December,” said Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

“We’re taking this proportionate and practical step to limit the impact on people’s daily lives while also assisting in the reduction of Omicron’s spread.”

“Vaccines remain our best defense, and I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet received their first and second vaccinations to do so, as well as those who are eligible for a booster to do so as soon as possible.”

“If you are identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19, taking a rapid daily test – and only isolating if it is positive – will help reduce the spread of the virus and minimize its impact on our everyday lives over the coming weeks and months,” said Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.

People ‘pinged’ as Covid-19 contacts told to take daily rapid tests and ‘limit contact outside household’