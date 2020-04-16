Covid-19: in Morocco, stopping vaccinations may have dreadful consequences

The stopping of vaccinations of infants during the period of confinement imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic will have frightening consequences in terms of morbidity and mortality, warns the professor of pediatrics, Ouazzani Touhami Makine, who fears a resurgence of serious diseases prevented through vaccination, outbreaks of epidemics and the risk of death.

In an article entitled: “Continuing the vaccination of infants during the Covid-19 pandemic: an urgent imperative”, Professor Ouazzani indicates that since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, little or no interest has been taken to a major risk due to confinement constraints, namely the stopping of vaccinations of infants during this period ”.

The containment and the state of health emergency brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have severely limited travel, writes Professor Ouazzani. As a result, the activity of pediatric clinics has dropped significantly, particularly for vaccinations, which is not without risks because any stopping even of short duration of vaccination risks making reappear in a few months serious illnesses, frightening and sometimes deadly such as whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, haemophilus, pneumococcal, meningococcal meningitis, rotavirus gastroenteritis, measles, rubella, mumps, etc. prevent vaccinations -he.

“Despite the vagaries of confinement, it is essential to continue vaccinating infants during this pandemic, hence our efforts to communicate, inform and educate parents,” said the expert.

In this sense, explains Pr Ouazzani, pediatricians have mobilized to alert the health authorities to the need to resume vaccinations for infants as quickly as possible, to inform and educate parents on the importance of vaccinations and compliance with the vaccination schedule and finally to reassure them because all pediatric practices have reorganized to ensure vaccination in good safety conditions.

For their part, the Casablancaise Association of Private Pediatricians, the Moroccan Society of Pediatric Infectiology and Vaccinology and Infovac Morocco, all called to reorganize pediatric consultations to ensure continuity of pediatric care and above all not to interrupt the vaccination calendar infants. They therefore recommend maintaining consultations with vaccinations of 2, 3, 4, 12 and 18 months and delaying vaccination reminders for children over 2 years of age.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), continues Dr Ouazzani, vaccination must remain an essential component of health services with the consequences of maintaining vaccination sessions and strengthening the recommended barrier measures against the pandemic.

In fact, thanks to the national immunization program of the Ministry of Health and the efforts of liberal pediatrics, a certain number of diseases have been eradicated and satisfactory and protective coverage rates have been obtained, as for measles, the rate is around 95% in Morocco.

“In summary, pediatricians have mobilized to communicate, inform and educate parents on the interest of continuing to vaccinate infants under 2 years of age during the Covid-19 pandemic,” recalls Dr Ouazzani, who calls on parents to take their responsibilities, follow the recommendations and respect, despite current constraints, the continuation of vaccination to protect their babies well and prevent them from preventable diseases ”.