COVID-19 is Mutating; But it’s NOT as ‘Tricky’ as Flu, Says Australian Study Suggesting One Vaccine is Enough

How dangerous is COVID-19? An Australian study was recently released explaining how the virus is not as tricky as it seemed, unlike the common flu. Common flu requires a yearly vaccination to prevent people from having it. Researchers found in the recent study that SARS-CoV-2 is different from this. We only need one vaccine to stop the pandemic from happening again.

Before the pandemic officially started in the United States, it was first thought to be similar to common flu. After all, both diseases are viral and are also caused by viruses.

Both of them also have similar symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, headache, etc., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Though they’re similar, Australia’s leading scientific research agency explains their differences. Coronavirus is not as ‘cunning’ or as tricky as the flu.

As reported via Australian News.Com, researchers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) concludes that unlike flu that requires people to take a yearly vaccine, Coronavirus is not as complicated as it seemed.

“We all know the flu changes every year, so we have to make a new vaccine every year for that. What it appears is the coronavirus isn’t as cunning,” said Dr. Rob Grenfell, CSIRO director of the health and biosecurity business unit. “I mean it’s an unbelievable foe, but it’s not changing or pivoting in the way the flu does every year so that’s reassuring.”

Apparently, that is great news. This means that the virus only needs one or two vaccines to finally disappear in a human’s body.

Tech Times first reported that Russia has finally passed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine called ‘Sputnik V.’ Around 20 countries already pre-ordered on this vaccine that said to passed essential test stages, require for a vaccine.

However, some experts think it is good to be true. The Association of Clinical Trials Organizations criticizes the said Russian vaccine and warned that the widespread usage of the COVID-19 vaccine could pose a ‘dangerous’ impact on people trying it inside their bodies.

“Why are all corporations following the rules, but Russian ones aren’t?” said ACTO Executive Director Svetlana Zavidova via Bloomberg. “The rules for conducting clinical trials are written in blood. They can’t be violated.”

