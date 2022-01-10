Covid-19: NHS staff have a “particularly difficult” week ahead of them, but there are signs that hospital admissions are nearing their peak.

Covid-19: NHS staff are facing a “particularly difficult” seven days, but there are signs that hospital admissions are nearing a peak.

On Monday, NHS trusts urged the public to only seek medical help if they were truly in need, and to wait.

This week, NHS workers will face one of the most difficult seven-day periods of the pandemic, though senior doctors believe that hospital admissions will soon level off.

Hospital admissions at Covid increased slightly to 18,665 on Monday, up 4,472 from the previous week, but with cases decreasing, there is growing hope that hospital admissions will begin to decline as well.

As of Monday morning, the UK had 142,224 lab-confirmed cases, down from 15,534 the day before.

However, nearly half of NHS staff are absent due to Covid infection or self-isolation, putting additional strain on hospitals.

“The next 7 days are likely to be particularly difficult for those working in acute medicine and all roles in the NHS,” said Tim Cooksley, president of the Society of Acute Medicine. “Everyone will continue to strive to provide high quality care for their patients.”

“Best of luck to everyone, and stay safe.”

“I fear that the majority of the UK is now probably – and hopefully – at peak Covid infection rates, so that will convert to admissions over the next five to ten days, while increasing numbers of staff from across the care spectrum are away from work either ill, isolating, or caring for family members,” Dr Nick Scriven, a consultant in the north of England, told i.

“We have yet to see any impact from schools returning, not necessarily in terms of hospital admissions, but in terms of staff needing time off, and that is another factor to consider in the coming days and weeks.”

On Monday, NHS trusts across the country urged the public to only come forward if they truly needed medical assistance and to be patient.

The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, where visiting is still prohibited, has released a video informing residents that their A&E departments are “extremely busy,” and that they should only be used for life-threatening illnesses or serious accidents.

“Staff are working hard and doing their best to meet the needs of patients while supporting the Covid-19 vaccine program,” according to NHS Stockport Clinical Commissioning Group.

Your patience is greatly valued.

Whether it’s through aggression, abuse, or a combination of the two,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Covid-19: NHS staff face ‘particularly tough’ 7 days but hopes rise that hospital admissions are near peak