COVID-19 World Map: 1,133,758 Confirmed Cases; 203 Countries; 62,784 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 76

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Falkland Islands (Malvinas).

The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Etienne, on Friday, called for the collaboration of the private sector with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to tackle COVID-19. More details can be found here.

PAHO has launched a new searchable database that contains the latest guidance and research on the COVID-19 pandemic from the Americas and affected countries worldwide.

As China emerges from a 2 month containment phase and moves into the mitigation stage, its experience is helping countries currently at the start of the COVID-19 cycle to plan their responses better. This is explored in an interview with WHO Representative to China, Dr. Gauden Galea, which is available here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,133,758 confirmed cases (82,061 new)

62,784 deaths (5,798 new)

Western Pacific Region

111,396 confirmed cases (1,034 new)

3,838 deaths (29 new)

European Region

621,407 confirmed cases (38,266 new)

46,416 deaths (4,082 new)

South-East Asia

7,816 confirmed cases (1,288 new)

302 deaths (35 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

70,293 confirmed cases (4,328 new)

3,794 deaths (201 new)

Regions of the Americas

315,714 confirmed cases (36,171 new)

8,187 deaths (1,385 new)

African Region

6,420 confirmed cases (974 new)

236 deaths (66 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 5, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 273808 Spain 124736 Italy 124632 Germany 91714 China 82930 France 67757 Iran 55743 United Kingdom 41907 Turkey 23934 Switzerland 20489 Belgium 18431 Netherlands 16627 Canada 12938 Austria 11766 Portugal 10524 Republic of Korea 10237 Brazil 9056 Israel 7589 Sweden 6443 Australia 5635 Norway 5510 Russian Federation 4731 Ireland 4604 Czechia 4472 Chile 4161 Denmark 4077 Poland 3627 Romania 3613 Malaysia 3483 Ecuador 3465 India 3374 Japan 3271 Philippines 3094 Pakistan 2880 Luxembourg 2729 Saudi Arabia 2370 Indonesia 2092 Thailand 2067 Finland 1882 Mexico 1688 Greece 1673 Panama 1673 Serbia 1624 Peru 1595 South Africa 1585 United Arab Emirates 1505 Dominican Republic 1488 Iceland 1417 Argentina 1353 Qatar 1325 Colombia 1267 Algeria 1251 Ukraine 1251 Singapore 1189 Croatia 1126 Egypt 1070 Estonia 1018 Slovenia 977 Morocco 960 Iraq 878 New Zealand 872 Lithuania 771 Republic of Moldova 752 Armenia 746 Hungary 733 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Bahrain 688 Bosnia and Herzegovina 632 Kuwait 556 Cameroon 555 Tunisia 553 Kazakhstan 531 Lebanon 527 Azerbaijan 512 Latvia 509 Bulgaria 503 North Macedonia 483 Slovakia 471 Andorra 466 Puerto Rico 452 Belarus 440 Cyprus 426 Costa Rica 416 Uruguay 386 Réunion 334 Albania 333 Jordan 323 Burkina Faso 302 Afghanistan 299 Oman 298 Uzbekistan 298 Cuba 288 Honduras 264 San Marino 259 Côte d’Ivoire 245 Vietnam 240 Senegal 219 Palestinian Territory 217 Malta 213 Nigeria 210 Ghana 205 Montenegro 197 Mauritius 196 Faroe Islands 181 Georgia 170 Sri Lanka 159 Democratic Republic of the Congo 148 Kyrgyzstan 147 Mayotte 147 Martinique 145 Niger 144 Venezuela 144 Kosovo 140 Bolivia 139 Guernsey 136 Brunei Darussalam 135 Guadeloupe 130 Isle of Man 126 Jersey 123 Kenya 122 Cambodia 114 Guinea 111 Rwanda 102 Trinidad and Tobago 100 Gibraltar 98 Paraguay 96 Guam 93 Liechtenstein 77 Bangladesh 70 Madagascar 70 Aruba 64 French Guiana 62 El Salvador 56 Jamaica 53 Monaco 52 Barbados 51 Djibouti 51 Guatemala 50 Uganda 48 Congo 45 French Polynesia 40 Togo 40 Zambia 39 United States Virgin Islands 40 Mali 39 Ethiopia 38 Bermuda 35 Cayman Islands 28 Bahamas 24 Saint Martin 24 Guyana 23 Sint Maarten 23 Gabon 21 Eritrea 20 Myanmar 20 United Republic of Tanzania 20 Maldives 19 Guinea-Bissau 18 Haiti 18 New Caledonia 18 Libya 17 Equatorial Guinea 16 Syrian Arab Republic 16 Mongolia 14 Namibia 14 Benin 13 Saint Lucia 13 Fiji 12 Grenada 12 Curaçao 11 Dominica 11 Angola 10 Greenland 10 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10 Liberia 10 Mozambique 10 Seychelles 10 Sudan 10 Suriname 10 Central African Republic 9 Eswatini 9 Nepal 9 Saint Kitts and Nevis 9 Zimbabwe 9 Northern Mariana Islands 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Chad 7 Holy See 7 Somalia 7 Mauritania 6 Montserrat 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Cabo Verde 5 Nicaragua 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Belize 4 Botswana 4 Gambia 4 Sierra Leone 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Malawi 3 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1133758

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).