COVID-19 World Map: 1,133,758 Confirmed Cases; 203 Countries; 62,784 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 76
One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Falkland Islands (Malvinas).
The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Etienne, on Friday, called for the collaboration of the private sector with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to tackle COVID-19. More details can be found here.
PAHO has launched a new searchable database that contains the latest guidance and research on the COVID-19 pandemic from the Americas and affected countries worldwide.
As China emerges from a 2 month containment phase and moves into the mitigation stage, its experience is helping countries currently at the start of the COVID-19 cycle to plan their responses better. This is explored in an interview with WHO Representative to China, Dr. Gauden Galea, which is available here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,133,758 confirmed cases (82,061 new)
- 62,784 deaths (5,798 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 111,396 confirmed cases (1,034 new)
- 3,838 deaths (29 new)
European Region
- 621,407 confirmed cases (38,266 new)
- 46,416 deaths (4,082 new)
South-East Asia
- 7,816 confirmed cases (1,288 new)
- 302 deaths (35 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 70,293 confirmed cases (4,328 new)
- 3,794 deaths (201 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 315,714 confirmed cases (36,171 new)
- 8,187 deaths (1,385 new)
African Region
- 6,420 confirmed cases (974 new)
- 236 deaths (66 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 5, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|273808
|Spain
|124736
|Italy
|124632
|Germany
|91714
|China
|82930
|France
|67757
|Iran
|55743
|United Kingdom
|41907
|Turkey
|23934
|Switzerland
|20489
|Belgium
|18431
|Netherlands
|16627
|Canada
|12938
|Austria
|11766
|Portugal
|10524
|Republic of Korea
|10237
|Brazil
|9056
|Israel
|7589
|Sweden
|6443
|Australia
|5635
|Norway
|5510
|Russian Federation
|4731
|Ireland
|4604
|Czechia
|4472
|Chile
|4161
|Denmark
|4077
|Poland
|3627
|Romania
|3613
|Malaysia
|3483
|Ecuador
|3465
|India
|3374
|Japan
|3271
|Philippines
|3094
|Pakistan
|2880
|Luxembourg
|2729
|Saudi Arabia
|2370
|Indonesia
|2092
|Thailand
|2067
|Finland
|1882
|Mexico
|1688
|Greece
|1673
|Panama
|1673
|Serbia
|1624
|Peru
|1595
|South Africa
|1585
|United Arab Emirates
|1505
|Dominican Republic
|1488
|Iceland
|1417
|Argentina
|1353
|Qatar
|1325
|Colombia
|1267
|Algeria
|1251
|Ukraine
|1251
|Singapore
|1189
|Croatia
|1126
|Egypt
|1070
|Estonia
|1018
|Slovenia
|977
|Morocco
|960
|Iraq
|878
|New Zealand
|872
|Lithuania
|771
|Republic of Moldova
|752
|Armenia
|746
|Hungary
|733
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Bahrain
|688
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|632
|Kuwait
|556
|Cameroon
|555
|Tunisia
|553
|Kazakhstan
|531
|Lebanon
|527
|Azerbaijan
|512
|Latvia
|509
|Bulgaria
|503
|North Macedonia
|483
|Slovakia
|471
|Andorra
|466
|Puerto Rico
|452
|Belarus
|440
|Cyprus
|426
|Costa Rica
|416
|Uruguay
|386
|Réunion
|334
|Albania
|333
|Jordan
|323
|Burkina Faso
|302
|Afghanistan
|299
|Oman
|298
|Uzbekistan
|298
|Cuba
|288
|Honduras
|264
|San Marino
|259
|Côte d’Ivoire
|245
|Vietnam
|240
|Senegal
|219
|Palestinian Territory
|217
|Malta
|213
|Nigeria
|210
|Ghana
|205
|Montenegro
|197
|Mauritius
|196
|Faroe Islands
|181
|Georgia
|170
|Sri Lanka
|159
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|148
|Kyrgyzstan
|147
|Mayotte
|147
|Martinique
|145
|Niger
|144
|Venezuela
|144
|Kosovo
|140
|Bolivia
|139
|Guernsey
|136
|Brunei Darussalam
|135
|Guadeloupe
|130
|Isle of Man
|126
|Jersey
|123
|Kenya
|122
|Cambodia
|114
|Guinea
|111
|Rwanda
|102
|Trinidad and Tobago
|100
|Gibraltar
|98
|Paraguay
|96
|Guam
|93
|Liechtenstein
|77
|Bangladesh
|70
|Madagascar
|70
|Aruba
|64
|French Guiana
|62
|El Salvador
|56
|Jamaica
|53
|Monaco
|52
|Barbados
|51
|Djibouti
|51
|Guatemala
|50
|Uganda
|48
|Congo
|45
|French Polynesia
|40
|Togo
|40
|Zambia
|39
|United States Virgin Islands
|40
|Mali
|39
|Ethiopia
|38
|Bermuda
|35
|Cayman Islands
|28
|Bahamas
|24
|Saint Martin
|24
|Guyana
|23
|Sint Maarten
|23
|Gabon
|21
|Eritrea
|20
|Myanmar
|20
|United Republic of Tanzania
|20
|Maldives
|19
|Guinea-Bissau
|18
|Haiti
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Libya
|17
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Syrian Arab Republic
|16
|Mongolia
|14
|Namibia
|14
|Benin
|13
|Saint Lucia
|13
|Fiji
|12
|Grenada
|12
|Curaçao
|11
|Dominica
|11
|Angola
|10
|Greenland
|10
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|10
|Liberia
|10
|Mozambique
|10
|Seychelles
|10
|Sudan
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Central African Republic
|9
|Eswatini
|9
|Nepal
|9
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|9
|Zimbabwe
|9
|Northern Mariana Islands
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Chad
|7
|Holy See
|7
|Somalia
|7
|Mauritania
|6
|Montserrat
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Nicaragua
|5
|Turks and Caicos
|5
|Belize
|4
|Botswana
|4
|Gambia
|4
|Sierra Leone
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|Malawi
|3
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|1133758
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).