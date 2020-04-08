COVID-19 World Map: 1,279,722 Confirmed Cases; 205 Countries; 72,614 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 78
- One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: São Tomé and Príncipe.
- Today, April 7, marks World Health Day and this year WHO pays tribute to the incredible contribution of all health workers, especially nurses and midwives. Nurses are the largest component of the health workforce and play a fundamental role in combatting COVID-19 and achieving Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.
- WHO, Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have announced a concert to air on Saturday, April 18, 2020 titled ‘One World: Together at home.’ This globally televised and streamed special will highlight unity among all people affected by COVID-19, celebrate the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work, and raise funds for the response. More information is available here.
- WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, reiterated concerns regarding the shortage of medical masks and other PPE and reminded people that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive package of interventions. WHO has released guidance on the use of masks in communities, during home care, and in healthcare settings that can be found here; further advice for the public can be found here.
- WHO is improving supply networks and logistics in clinical environments, and sending equipment and testing kits worldwide. See ‘Subject in Focus’ below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,279,722 confirmed cases (68,766 new)
- 72,614 deaths (5,020 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 113,641 confirmed cases (1,119 new)
- 3,892 deaths (31 new)
European Region
- 686,338 confirmed cases (30,999 new)
- 52,809 deaths (3,330 new)
South-East Asia
- 9,132 confirmed cases (304 new)
- 362 deaths (18 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 78,565 confirmed cases (4,218 new)
- 4,149 deaths (173 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 384,242 confirmed cases (31,650 new)
- 11,097 deaths (1,417 new)
African Region
- 7,092 confirmed cases (476 new)
- 294 deaths (51 new)
Subject in Focus: Supporting countries with COVID-19 supplies and logistical needs
Improving supply networks
Significant efforts are underway to improve access to items essential for the COVID-19 emergency response. Through the continued efforts of WHO and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN), the personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing market is beginning to open, however demand continues to outstrip available supply.
The Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) unit at WHO is working to convene meetings with key stakeholders including oxygen, ventilator and concentrator manufacturers and producers of associated ancillary equipment. In addition to securing the appropriate equipment for those countries at most risk or most vulnerable, WHO and the PSCN is working with the World Bank and other UN agencies to ensure that the infrastructure, technical guidance and other operational guidance is available.
Through collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), OSL’s COVID-19 Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool has been finalized. Output from the model is being shared with partners and is assisting both procurement agencies and suppliers in understanding national requirements of key supplies.
Sending personal protective equipment and testing kits
Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 900000 surgical masks, 62000 N95 masks, 1 million gloves, 115000 gowns, 17000 goggles and 34000 face shields to 133 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries.
Strengthening health logistics in clinical environments
OSL has also launched and supported the COVID-19 Health Logistics Project, establishing direct technical support to hospitals to re-design their facilities into infectious disease treatment units. This support has included improving patient and healthcare worker flow, promoting rational use of PPE, and minimizing nosocomial transmission.
To achieve these aims, OSL has established the Health Logistics Technical Network (HLTN). The network is composed of recognized universities, humanitarian institutions and international NGOs focused on technical interventions. A WHO-based helpdesk serves as a centralized resource to answer technical questions, verify and provide inputs on COVID-19 facility layouts, troubleshoot problems, and facilitate solutions to problems while supporting experts in the field. Helpdesk support has been successfully provided in Australia for the Canberra Hospital Campus SARI layout, and additional support has been requested from Italy and France.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 7, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|333811
|Spain
|135032
|Italy
|132547
|Germany
|99225
|China
|83071
|France
|73488
|Iran
|60500
|United Kingdom
|51612
|Turkey
|30217
|Switzerland
|21574
|Belgium
|20814
|Netherlands
|18803
|Canada
|15806
|Austria
|12297
|Portugal
|11730
|Brazil
|11130
|Republic of Korea
|10331
|Israel
|8611
|Sweden
|7206
|Russian Federation
|6343
|Australia
|5844
|Norway
|5755
|Ireland
|5364
|Czechia
|4822
|Chile
|4815
|Denmark
|4681
|Poland
|4413
|India
|4067
|Romania
|4057
|Japan
|3906
|Pakistan
|3864
|Malaysia
|3793
|Ecuador
|3747
|Philippines
|3660
|Luxembourg
|2843
|Saudi Arabia
|2752
|Indonesia
|2491
|Peru
|2281
|Thailand
|2220
|Serbia
|2200
|Finland
|2176
|Mexico
|2143
|United Arab Emirates
|2076
|Panama
|1988
|Qatar
|1832
|Dominican Republic
|1828
|Greece
|1755
|South Africa
|1686
|Iceland
|1562
|Argentina
|1554
|Colombia
|1485
|Ukraine
|1462
|Algeria
|1423
|Singapore
|1375
|Egypt
|1322
|Croatia
|1222
|Morocco
|1141
|Estonia
|1108
|Iraq
|1031
|Slovenia
|1021
|Republic of Moldova
|965
|New Zealand
|943
|Lithuania
|843
|Armenia
|833
|Hungary
|817
|Bahrain
|756
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Belarus
|700
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|695
|Kazakhstan
|670
|Kuwait
|665
|Azerbaijan
|641
|Tunisia
|596
|North Macedonia
|570
|Cameroon
|555
|Bulgaria
|549
|Latvia
|542
|Lebanon
|541
|Andorra
|540
|Slovakia
|534
|Puerto Rico
|513
|Uzbekistan
|472
|Cyprus
|465
|Costa Rica
|454
|Uruguay
|406
|Albania
|377
|Oman
|371
|Afghanistan
|367
|Cuba
|350
|Jordan
|349
|Réunion
|349
|Burkina Faso
|345
|Côte d’Ivoire
|323
|Honduras
|298
|San Marino
|277
|Palestinian Territory
|254
|Vietnam
|245
|Malta
|241
|Mauritius
|244
|Nigeria
|232
|Kyrgyzstan
|228
|Senegal
|226
|Montenegro
|223
|Ghana
|214
|Georgia
|195
|Niger
|184
|Bolivia
|183
|Faroe Islands
|181
|Sri Lanka
|176
|Kosovo
|165
|Mayotte
|164
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|161
|Venezuela
|159
|Jersey
|155
|Guernsey
|154
|Martinique
|149
|Kenya
|142
|Brunei Darussalam
|135
|Guadeloupe
|135
|Isle of Man
|127
|Bangladesh
|123
|Cambodia
|115
|Guam
|113
|Paraguay
|113
|Guinea
|111
|Trinidad and Tobago
|105
|Rwanda
|104
|Gibraltar
|103
|Djibouti
|90
|Liechtenstein
|78
|Madagascar
|77
|Guatemala
|70
|El Salvador
|69
|French Guiana
|68
|Aruba
|64
|Jamaica
|58
|Barbados
|56
|Uganda
|52
|Congo
|45
|Togo
|44
|Ethiopia
|43
|United States Virgin Islands
|43
|French Polynesia
|42
|Monaco
|40
|Cayman Islands
|39
|Mali
|39
|Zambia
|39
|Bermuda
|37
|Sint Maarten
|37
|Guinea-Bissau
|33
|Saint Martin
|31
|Bahamas
|29
|Eritrea
|29
|Guyana
|29
|Haiti
|24
|United Republic of Tanzania
|24
|Benin
|23
|Gabon
|21
|Myanmar
|21
|Maldives
|19
|Syrian Arab Republic
|19
|Libya
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Angola
|16
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Antigua and Barbuda
|15
|Mongolia
|15
|Dominica
|14
|Fiji
|14
|Liberia
|14
|Saint Lucia
|14
|Sudan
|14
|Curaçao
|13
|Grenada
|12
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Mozambique
|10
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Central African Republic
|9
|Chad
|9
|Eswatini
|9
|Nepal
|9
|Zimbabwe
|9
|Northern Mariana Islands
|8
|Belize
|7
|Cabo Verde
|7
|Holy See
|7
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|7
|Somalia
|7
|Botswana
|6
|Mauritania
|6
|Montserrat
|6
|Nicaragua
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Sierra Leone
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Turks and Caicos
|5
|Gambia
|4
|Malawi
|4
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|South Sudan
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|1279722
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).