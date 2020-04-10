COVID-19 World Map: 1,436,198 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 85,522 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 80
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- The daily situation report will now report the COVID-19 transmission scenario for each country using the definitions published in the updated global surveillance guidance published on March 20 (here). Transmission scenarios are self-reported by Member States to WHO. The determination of transmission scenario is still pending for some Member States. The transmission scenarios are: no confirmed cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, and community transmission.
- As millions of Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrate Easter, Passover and Ramadan, WHO has released guidance for religious leaders and faith-based communities in the context of COVID-19. This is available here. For more on this topic, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.
- Today marks 100 days since WHO was notified of the first cases of “pneumonia with unknown cause” in China. In yesterday’s media briefing, Director-General Dr. Tedros recalled the work that WHO and its partners have been doing over this period and the continuing efforts to stop the pandemic in five key areas. Find more details here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,436,198 confirmed cases (82,837) new)
- 85,522 deaths (6,287 new)
European Region
- 759,661 confirmed cases (39,442 new)
- 61,516 deaths (3,877 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 454,710 confirmed cases (37,294 new)
- 14,775 deaths (2,178 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 115,852 confirmed cases (1,185 new)
- 3,944 deaths (22 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 85,350 confirmed cases (3,357 new)
- 4,459 deaths (145 new)
South-East Asia
- 11,576 confirmed cases (869 new)
- 468 deaths (42 new)
African Region
- 8,337 confirmed cases (690 new)
- 349 deaths (23 new)
Subject in Focus: Having faith during COVID-19
A sad reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many people have been infected in settings where they turn to for comfort at these difficult times. There have been outbreaks of COVID-19 among religious communities due to certain religious practices. To help stop transmission in communities while allowing people options to worship, WHO’s Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) brings together members of diverse faith-based communities in virtual meetings and discussions. The EPI-WIN team and faith experts discuss the critical role of religious leaders and faith-based communities in saving lives and reducing illness during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Faith-based communities play a substantial role in supporting local health systems; advocating for the rights of vulnerable populations; providing support and comfort to communities; and being a trusted source of information. They are often integrated into broader communities through the services they provide, and in doing so they reach the most vulnerable groups with assistance and health information.
The EPI-WIN team and the faith community have co-developed practical guidance and recommendations, available here, to support the special role of religious leaders, faith-based organizations, and faith-based communities in COVID-19 education, preparedness, and response. This includes:
- Sharing evidence-based information about COVID-19, preparedness, and response
- Avoiding large group gatherings and conducting rituals and faith-related activities remotely/virtually, as required and whenever possible
- Ensuring that any decision to convene group gatherings for worship, education, or social meetings is based on a sound risk assessment and in line with guidance from national and local authorities
- Ensuring safe faith-based gatherings, ceremonies, and rituals when they do occur
- Strengthening mental and spiritual health, well-being and resilience, through individual contact (while observing appropriate physical distancing) and through social and other communications media
- Ensuring a human-rights-based approach to advocacy, messaging and service delivery
- Addressing stigma, violence, and the incitement of hate
- Promoting ecumenical and interfaith collaboration, and peaceful coexistence during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Ensuring that accurate information is shared with communities; and misinformation in addressed.
- EPI-WIN have also developed a mass gatherings risk assessment tool available here, and a decision tree available here.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 9, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|395030
|Spain
|146690
|Italy
|139422
|Germany
|108202
|China
|83249
|France
|81095
|Iran
|64586
|United Kingdom
|60737
|Turkey
|38226
|Belgium
|23403
|Switzerland
|22710
|Netherlands
|20549
|Canada
|18433
|Brazil
|13717
|Portugal
|13141
|Austria
|12969
|Republic of Korea
|10423
|Russian Federation
|10131
|Israel
|9404
|Sweden
|8419
|Ireland
|6224
|Australia
|6052
|Norway
|6010
|India
|5734
|Chile
|5546
|Denmark
|5402
|Czechia
|5312
|Poland
|5205
|Japan
|4768
|Romania
|4761
|Ecuador
|4450
|Pakistan
|4322
|Malaysia
|4119
|Philippines
|3870
|Luxembourg
|3034
|Indonesia
|2956
|Peru
|2954
|Saudi Arabia
|2932
|Mexico
|2785
|Serbia
|2666
|United Arab Emirates
|2659
|Finland
|2487
|Thailand
|2423
|Panama
|2249
|Qatar
|2210
|Dominican Republic
|1956
|Ukraine
|1892
|Greece
|1884
|South Africa
|1845
|Colombia
|1780
|Argentina
|1715
|Singapore
|1623
|Iceland
|1616
|Algeria
|1572
|Egypt
|1560
|Croatia
|1343
|Morocco
|1275
|Iraq
|1202
|Estonia
|1185
|Republic of Moldova
|1174
|Slovenia
|1091
|Belarus
|1066
|New Zealand
|992
|Hungary
|980
|Armenia
|921
|Lithuania
|912
|Kuwait
|855
|Bahrain
|823
|Azerbaijan
|822
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|816
|Cameroon
|730
|Kazakhstan
|727
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Slovakia
|682
|Tunisia
|628
|Puerto Rico
|620
|North Macedonia
|617
|Bulgaria
|593
|Latvia
|577
|Lebanon
|575
|Andorra
|566
|Uzbekistan
|555
|Cyprus
|526
|Costa Rica
|483
|Cuba
|457
|Oman
|457
|Afghanistan
|444
|Uruguay
|424
|Albania
|409
|Burkina Faso
|384
|Côte d’Ivoire
|384
|Réunion
|362
|Jordan
|358
|Niger
|342
|Ghana
|313
|Honduras
|312
|San Marino
|308
|Malta
|299
|Kyrgyzstan
|280
|Nigeria
|276
|Mauritius
|273
|Palestinian Territory
|263
|Vietnam
|251
|Montenegro
|248
|Senegal
|244
|Kosovo
|224
|Bangladesh
|218
|Georgia
|214
|Bolivia
|210
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|207
|Sri Lanka
|189
|Mayotte
|186
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Kenya
|179
|Jersey
|170
|Guernsey
|166
|Venezuela
|166
|Guinea
|164
|Martinique
|152
|Isle of Man
|150
|Guadeloupe
|139
|Brunei Darussalam
|135
|Djibouti
|135
|Guam
|125
|Cambodia
|117
|Paraguay
|119
|Gibraltar
|113
|Rwanda
|110
|Trinidad and Tobago
|107
|El Salvador
|93
|Madagascar
|93
|Guatemala
|87
|Liechtenstein
|79
|French Guiana
|77
|Aruba
|74
|Togo
|70
|Barbados
|63
|Jamaica
|63
|Congo
|60
|Mali
|56
|Ethiopia
|55
|Monaco
|54
|Uganda
|53
|French Polynesia
|51
|Cayman Islands
|45
|United States Virgin Islands
|45
|Sint Maarten
|40
|Bermuda
|39
|Zambia
|39
|Bahamas
|36
|Eritrea
|33
|Guinea-Bissau
|33
|Guyana
|33
|Liberia
|31
|Saint Martin
|31
|Benin
|26
|Gabon
|24
|United Republic of Tanzania
|25
|Myanmar
|22
|Libya
|21
|Angola
|19
|Antigua and Barbuda
|19
|Maldives
|19
|Syrian Arab Republic
|19
|New Caledonia
|18
|Mozambique
|17
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Mongolia
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Dominica
|15
|Fiji
|15
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Eswatini
|12
|Saint Lucia
|14
|Sudan
|14
|Grenada
|12
|Somalia
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Northern Mariana Islands
|11
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Zimbabwe
|11
|Central African Republic
|10
|Chad
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Nepal
|9
|Belize
|8
|Holy See
|8
|Malawi
|8
|Montserrat
|8
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|8
|Turks and Caicos
|8
|Cabo Verde
|7
|Sierra Leone
|7
|Botswana
|6
|Mauritania
|6
|Nicaragua
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|5
|Gambia
|4
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|South Sudan
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|1436198
- Recommendations and Advice for the Public
- If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
- If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).