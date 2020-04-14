COVID-19 World Map: 1,773,084 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 111,652 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 84
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- There is no evidence that the Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG) protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus. Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available. In the absence of evidence, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19. For more details, please see here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,773,084 confirmed cases (76,498) new)
- 111,652 deaths (5,702 new)
European Region
- 913,349 confirmed cases (33,243 new)
- 77,419 deaths (3,183 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 610,742 confirmed cases (36,804 new)
- 23,759 deaths (2,228 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 121,426 confirmed cases (1,310 new)
- 4,125 deaths (67 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 99,713 confirmed cases (3,768 new)
- 5,107 deaths (164 new)
South-East Asia
- 16,883 confirmed cases (842 new)
- 766 deaths (38 new)
African Region
- 10,259 confirmed cases (531 new)
- 464 deaths (21 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 13, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|524514
|Spain
|166019
|Italy
|156363
|Germany
|123016
|France
|94382
|United Kingdom
|84283
|China
|83597
|Iran
|71686
|Turkey
|56956
|Belgium
|29647
|Netherlands
|25587
|Switzerland
|25220
|Canada
|23702
|Brazil
|20727
|Russian Federation
|18328
|Portugal
|16585
|Austria
|13937
|Israel
|10878
|Republic of Korea
|10537
|Sweden
|10483
|Ireland
|9655
|India
|9152
|Ecuador
|7466
|Japan
|7255
|Chile
|7213
|Peru
|6848
|Poland
|6674
|Norway
|6415
|Australia
|6322
|Romania
|6300
|Denmark
|6174
|Czechia
|5991
|Pakistan
|5374
|Malaysia
|4683
|Philippines
|4648
|Saudi Arabia
|4462
|Indonesia
|4241
|Mexico
|4219
|United Arab Emirates
|4123
|Serbia
|3630
|Luxembourg
|3281
|Panama
|3234
|Ukraine
|3102
|Qatar
|2979
|Finland
|2974
|Dominican Republic
|2967
|Colombia
|2709
|Thailand
|2579
|Belarus
|2578
|Singapore
|2532
|South Africa
|2173
|Greece
|2114
|Egypt
|2065
|Argentina
|1975
|Algeria
|1914
|Iceland
|1701
|Republic of Moldova
|1662
|Morocco
|1661
|Croatia
|1600
|Hungary
|1458
|Iraq
|1352
|Estonia
|1309
|Kuwait
|1234
|Slovenia
|1205
|Bahrain
|1136
|Azerbaijan
|1098
|New Zealand
|1064
|Lithuania
|1062
|Armenia
|1039
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1007
|Kazakhstan
|979
|Puerto Rico
|897
|Uzbekistan
|896
|North Macedonia
|828
|Cameroon
|803
|Slovakia
|742
|Oman
|727
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Tunisia
|707
|Bulgaria
|675
|Cuba
|669
|Latvia
|651
|Andorra
|639
|Cyprus
|633
|Lebanon
|630
|Bangladesh
|621
|Afghanistan
|607
|Costa Rica
|577
|Ghana
|566
|Côte d’Ivoire
|533
|Niger
|529
|Uruguay
|501
|Albania
|446
|Burkina Faso
|443
|Kyrgyzstan
|419
|Honduras
|393
|Jordan
|389
|Réunion
|389
|Malta
|378
|Kosovo
|362
|San Marino
|356
|Mauritius
|324
|Nigeria
|323
|Bolivia
|300
|Senegal
|280
|Palestinian Territory
|271
|Montenegro
|267
|Georgia
|266
|Vietnam
|262
|Guinea
|250
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|235
|Isle of Man
|226
|Djibouti
|215
|Sri Lanka
|210
|Guernsey
|209
|Mayotte
|207
|Jersey
|198
|Kenya
|197
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Venezuela
|171
|Martinique
|156
|Guatemala
|153
|Guadeloupe
|143
|Brunei Darussalam
|136
|Paraguay
|134
|Guam
|133
|Gibraltar
|129
|Rwanda
|126
|El Salvador
|125
|Cambodia
|122
|Trinidad and Tobago
|112
|Madagascar
|106
|Aruba
|92
|Mali
|87
|French Guiana
|86
|Liechtenstein
|80
|Togo
|76
|Ethiopia
|71
|Congo
|70
|Jamaica
|69
|Barbados
|68
|Gabon
|57
|Monaco
|54
|Uganda
|54
|Cayman Islands
|53
|French Polynesia
|53
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Bermuda
|50
|Liberia
|50
|Sint Maarten
|50
|Zambia
|43
|Bahamas
|42
|Myanmar
|41
|Guinea-Bissau
|39
|Guyana
|37
|Benin
|35
|Eritrea
|34
|Saint Martin
|33
|United Republic of Tanzania
|32
|Haiti
|31
|Libya
|25
|Somalia
|25
|Syrian Arab Republic
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|21
|Maldives
|20
|Mozambique
|20
|Angola
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Sudan
|19
|Chad
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Dominica
|16
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Fiji
|16
|Mongolia
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Eswatini
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Zimbabwe
|14
|Belize
|13
|Botswana
|13
|Malawi
|13
|Nepal
|12
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Central African Republic
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Northern Mariana Islands
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Sierra Leone
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Montserrat
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Turks and Caicos
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Cabo Verde
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Burundi
|5
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|5
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Timor-Leste
|2
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|1773084
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).