COVID-19 World Map: 2,074,529 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 139,378 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 88
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- Globally, the number of reported confirmed cases exceeded 2 million.
- WHO has released public health guidance for social and religious practices and gatherings during Ramadan. The guidance also offers advice to strengthen mental and physical wellbeing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The guidance is available here.
- WHO has released guidance on considerations in adjusting public health and social measures in the context of COVID-19. This document is intended for national authorities and decision makers in countries that have introduced large scale public health and social measures. It offers guidance for adjusting public health and social measures, while managing the risk of a resurgence of cases. The guidance is available here.
- The Chinese authorities have informed WHO that as cases have declined in China and the strain on the healthcare system has eased, a multisectoral team was established in late March 2020 to perform a comprehensive review of COVID-19 data in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Information from a variety of sources was reviewed, leading to duplicate cases being removed and missed cases added. Following this review, the total number of cases in Wuhan increased by 325 and the total number of deaths increased by 1290.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,074,529 confirmed cases (82,967 new)
- 139,378 deaths (8,493 new)
European Region
- 1,050,871 confirmed cases (37,778 new)
- 93,480 deaths (4,163 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 743,607 confirmed cases (36,486 new)
- 33,028 deaths (2,783 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 127,595 confirmed cases (2,024 new)
- 5,558 deaths (1,319 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 115,824 confirmed cases (4,392 new)
- 5,662 deaths (130 new)
South-East Asia
- 23,560 confirmed cases (1,770 new)
- 1,051 deaths (61 new)
African Region
- 12,360 confirmed cases (517 new)
- 586 deaths (36 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 17, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|632781
|Spain
|182816
|Italy
|168941
|Germany
|133830
|France
|107778
|United Kingdom
|103097
|China
|84149
|Iran
|77995
|Turkey
|74193
|Belgium
|34809
|Russian Federation
|32008
|Netherlands
|29214
|Canada
|28884
|Brazil
|28320
|Switzerland
|26651
|Portugal
|18841
|Austria
|14448
|India
|13387
|Ireland
|13271
|Israel
|12591
|Sweden
|12540
|Peru
|11475
|Republic of Korea
|10635
|Japan
|9167
|Chile
|8807
|Ecuador
|8225
|Poland
|7918
|Romania
|7707
|Pakistan
|7025
|Denmark
|6879
|Norway
|6791
|Australia
|6468
|Czechia
|6433
|Saudi Arabia
|6380
|Mexico
|5847
|United Arab Emirates
|5825
|Philippines
|5660
|Indonesia
|5516
|Serbia
|5318
|Malaysia
|5182
|Ukraine
|4662
|Singapore
|4427
|Belarus
|4204
|Qatar
|4103
|Dominican Republic
|3755
|Panama
|3751
|Luxembourg
|3444
|Finland
|3369
|Colombia
|3105
|Thailand
|2700
|Egypt
|2673
|South Africa
|2605
|Argentina
|2598
|Morocco
|2283
|Algeria
|2268
|Greece
|2207
|Republic of Moldova
|2154
|Croatia
|1791
|Iceland
|1739
|Bahrain
|1700
|Hungary
|1763
|Bangladesh
|1572
|Kuwait
|1524
|Kazakhstan
|1480
|Estonia
|1434
|Iraq
|1434
|Uzbekistan
|1380
|Azerbaijan
|1283
|Slovenia
|1268
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1169
|Armenia
|1159
|Lithuania
|1149
|New Zealand
|1086
|North Macedonia
|1081
|Oman
|1069
|Puerto Rico
|1043
|Slovakia
|977
|Cuba
|862
|Cameroon
|855
|Afghanistan
|845
|Tunisia
|822
|Bulgaria
|800
|Cyprus
|735
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Andorra
|694
|Côte d’Ivoire
|688
|Latvia
|675
|Lebanon
|663
|Ghana
|641
|Costa Rica
|626
|Niger
|609
|Burkina Faso
|543
|Albania
|518
|Uruguay
|493
|Djibouti
|591
|Kyrgyzstan
|489
|Kosovo
|449
|Bolivia
|441
|Guinea
|438
|Honduras
|426
|San Marino
|426
|Malta
|412
|Jordan
|402
|Réunion
|394
|Nigeria
|373
|Georgia
|370
|Senegal
|335
|Mauritius
|324
|Montenegro
|303
|Palestinian Territory
|295
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|287
|Vietnam
|268
|Isle of Man
|258
|Sri Lanka
|238
|Kenya
|234
|Mayotte
|233
|Guernsey
|228
|Jersey
|217
|Venezuela
|197
|Guatemala
|196
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Paraguay
|174
|Mali
|171
|El Salvador
|164
|Martinique
|159
|Guadeloupe
|145
|Rwanda
|138
|Brunei Darussalam
|136
|Guam
|135
|Gibraltar
|131
|Jamaica
|125
|Cambodia
|122
|Congo
|117
|Madagascar
|117
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|French Guiana
|96
|Aruba
|95
|Gabon
|95
|United Republic of Tanzania
|94
|Monaco
|93
|Ethiopia
|92
|Myanmar
|85
|Bermuda
|81
|Liechtenstein
|81
|Togo
|81
|Somalia
|80
|Barbados
|75
|Liberia
|73
|Cayman Islands
|60
|Sint Maarten
|57
|Cabo Verde
|55
|French Polynesia
|55
|Guyana
|55
|Uganda
|55
|Bahamas
|53
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Equatorial Guinea
|51
|Libya
|49
|Zambia
|48
|Guinea-Bissau
|46
|Haiti
|41
|Benin
|37
|Eritrea
|35
|Saint Martin
|35
|Syrian Arab Republic
|33
|Sudan
|32
|Mongolia
|31
|Mozambique
|29
|Chad
|27
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|Maldives
|23
|Zimbabwe
|23
|Angola
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Timor-Leste
|18
|Fiji
|17
|Dominica
|16
|Eswatini
|16
|Malawi
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Nepal
|16
|Botswana
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Sierra Leone
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|13
|Central African Republic
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Suriname
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Mauritania
|7
|Papua New Guinea
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Burundi
|5
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|4
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2074529
219
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).