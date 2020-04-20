COVID-19 World Map: 2,241,359 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 152,551 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 90
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- WHO has provided overUS$400000 dollars of medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan region of Iraq to support response efforts in fighting COVID-19. More details can be found here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,241,359 confirmed cases (81,153 new)
- 152,551 deaths (6,463 new)
European Region
- 1,122,189 confirmed cases (35,300 new)
- 100,938 deaths (3,737 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 821,860 confirmed cases (37,589 new)
- 38,258 deaths (2,516 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 130,696 confirmed cases (1,440 new)
- 5,621 deaths (23 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 124,691 confirmed cases (4,008 new)
- 5,908 deaths (124 new)
South-East Asia
- 27,319 confirmed cases (2,028 new)
- 1,185 deaths (51 new)
African Region
- 13,892 confirmed cases (788 new)
- 628 deaths (12 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 19, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|695353
|Spain
|191726
|Italy
|175925
|Germany
|139897
|United Kingdom
|114221
|France
|110721
|China
|84201
|Turkey
|82329
|Iran
|80868
|Russian Federation
|42853
|Belgium
|37183
|Brazil
|33682
|Canada
|32400
|Netherlands
|31589
|Switzerland
|27322
|Portugal
|19685
|India
|15712
|Ireland
|14758
|Austria
|14662
|Sweden
|13822
|Peru
|13489
|Israel
|13107
|Republic of Korea
|10661
|Japan
|10361
|Chile
|9730
|Ecuador
|9022
|Poland
|8742
|Romania
|8418
|Saudi Arabia
|8274
|Pakistan
|7993
|Denmark
|7242
|Norway
|6984
|Mexico
|6875
|Czechia
|6654
|Australia
|6586
|United Arab Emirates
|6302
|Indonesia
|6248
|Philippines
|6087
|Serbia
|5994
|Singapore
|5573
|Ukraine
|5449
|Malaysia
|5305
|Qatar
|5008
|Belarus
|4779
|Dominican Republic
|4335
|Panama
|4210
|Finland
|3681
|Luxembourg
|3537
|Colombia
|3439
|South Africa
|3034
|Egypt
|3032
|Argentina
|2784
|Thailand
|2765
|Morocco
|2685
|Algeria
|2534
|Republic of Moldova
|2351
|Greece
|2207
|Bangladesh
|2144
|Hungary
|1916
|Croatia
|1832
|Bahrain
|1773
|Iceland
|1760
|Kuwait
|1751
|Kazakhstan
|1546
|Iraq
|1513
|Estonia
|1512
|Uzbekistan
|1495
|Azerbaijan
|1373
|Slovenia
|1317
|Lithuania
|1298
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1268
|Oman
|1266
|Armenia
|1248
|North Macedonia
|1170
|Puerto Rico
|1118
|New Zealand
|1098
|Slovakia
|1089
|Cameroon
|1016
|Cuba
|986
|Afghanistan
|933
|Bulgaria
|878
|Tunisia
|866
|Ghana
|834
|Cyprus
|761
|Côte d’Ivoire
|742
|Djibouti
|732
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Latvia
|712
|Andorra
|704
|Lebanon
|673
|Costa Rica
|649
|Niger
|639
|Kyrgyzstan
|554
|Albania
|548
|Burkina Faso
|547
|Kosovo
|510
|Uruguay
|508
|Bolivia
|493
|Guinea
|477
|Honduras
|457
|San Marino
|455
|Malta
|426
|Jordan
|413
|Réunion
|407
|Georgia
|394
|Nigeria
|373
|Senegal
|350
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|327
|Mauritius
|325
|Palestinian Territory
|320
|Montenegro
|308
|Isle of Man
|291
|Vietnam
|268
|Kenya
|262
|Sri Lanka
|254
|Mayotte
|245
|Guernsey
|236
|Guatemala
|235
|Jersey
|234
|Mali
|216
|Venezuela
|204
|Paraguay
|202
|El Salvador
|190
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Jamaica
|163
|Martinique
|163
|United Republic of Tanzania
|148
|Guadeloupe
|145
|Rwanda
|144
|Congo
|143
|Brunei Darussalam
|137
|Guam
|136
|Somalia
|135
|Gibraltar
|133
|Cambodia
|122
|Madagascar
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|Gabon
|108
|Myanmar
|107
|Ethiopia
|105
|Monaco
|98
|Aruba
|96
|French Guiana
|96
|Bermuda
|83
|Togo
|83
|Liechtenstein
|82
|Liberia
|81
|Equatorial Guinea
|79
|Barbados
|75
|Sudan
|66
|Guyana
|63
|Cayman Islands
|61
|Sint Maarten
|57
|Zambia
|57
|Cabo Verde
|55
|French Polynesia
|55
|Uganda
|55
|Bahamas
|54
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Guinea-Bissau
|50
|Libya
|49
|Haiti
|44
|Eritrea
|39
|Syrian Arab Republic
|38
|Benin
|37
|Saint Martin
|37
|Maldives
|34
|Chad
|33
|Mongolia
|31
|Mozambique
|31
|Nepal
|31
|Sierra Leone
|30
|Zimbabwe
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|Eswatini
|22
|Angola
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Timor-Leste
|19
|Belize
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Fiji
|17
|Malawi
|17
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Botswana
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|14
|Central African Republic
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Suriname
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Mauritania
|7
|Papua New Guinea
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|Burundi
|5
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2241359
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).