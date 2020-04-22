COVID-19 World Map: 2,397,216 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 162,956 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 21

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 21, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 92

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his media briefing yesterday, thanked health ministers from the G20 countries for their support, as well as the support received from the G77 (that comprises 135 countries) and The Non-Aligned Movement (that comprises over 130 countries). He reiterated that WHO is committed to supporting all countries to save lives.
  • WHO and Global Citizen’s “One World, Together at Home” concert in collaboration with Lady Gaga has been a great success and show of global friendship and solidarity. It has also raised US $55 million for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which will be used to support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.
  • As of April 21, over 100 countries have joined the Solidarity Trialto evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19. The trial will compare four treatment options against local standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19.
  • WHO has published ‘International Guidelines for Certification and Classification (Coding) of COVID-19 as Cause of Death,’ available here.
  • During a virtual meeting convened by WHO, national regulatory authorities and national ethics committees across Africa agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial reviews and approvals.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,397,216 confirmed cases (83,006 new)
  • 162,956 deaths (5,109 new)

European Region

  • 1,187,184 confirmed cases (38,143 new)
  • 106,342 deaths (2,756 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 893,119 confirmed cases (34,869 new)
  • 42,686 deaths (2,071 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 134,506 confirmed cases (2,068 new)
  • 5,685 deaths (37 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 134,470 confirmed cases (5,037 new)
  • 6,185 deaths (137 new)

South-East Asia

  • 31,670 confirmed cases (2,094 new)
  • 1,341 deaths (66 new)

African Region

  • 15,555 confirmed cases (795 new)
  • 704 deaths (42 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 21, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 751273
Spain 200210
Italy 181228
Germany 143457
United Kingdom 124747
France 113513
Turkey 90980
China 84250
Iran 83505
Russian Federation 52763
Belgium 39983
Brazil 38654
Canada 35383
Netherlands 33405
Switzerland 27862
Portugal 20863
India 18601
Ireland 15652
Peru 15628
Austria 14783
Sweden 14777
Israel 13883
Japan 11118
Chile 10888
Republic of Korea 10683
Saudi Arabia 10484
Ecuador 10128
Poland 9593
Pakistan 9216
Romania 8936
Mexico 8261
Singapore 8014
Denmark 7515
United Arab Emirates 7265
Norway 7113
Czechia 6914
Indonesia 6760
Serbia 6630
Australia 6625
Philippines 6459
Belarus 6264
Ukraine 6125
Qatar 6015
Malaysia 5424
Dominican Republic 4964
Panama 4467
Finland 3868
Colombia 3792
Luxembourg 3558
Egypt 3333
South Africa 3300
Morocco 3046
Argentina 2960
Bangladesh 2948
Thailand 2811
Algeria 2718
Republic of Moldova 2548
Greece 2245
Hungary 2098
Kuwait 1995
Bahrain 1907
Croatia 1881
Kazakhstan 1852
Iceland 1773
Uzbekistan 1657
Iraq 1574
Estonia 1535
Oman 1508
Azerbaijan 1436
Lithuania 1350
Armenia 1339
Slovenia 1335
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1300
Puerto Rico 1252
North Macedonia 1225
Slovakia 1173
Cameroon 1163
New Zealand 1107
Cuba 1087
Ghana 1042
Afghanistan 1026
Bulgaria 929
Tunisia 884
Côte d’Ivoire 879
Djibouti 846
Cyprus 772
Latvia 739
Andorra 718
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 677
Costa Rica 660
Niger 655
Guinea 622
Albania 609
Kyrgyzstan 590
Burkina Faso 576
Kosovo 572
Bolivia 564
Nigeria 541
Uruguay 528
Honduras 477
San Marino 462
Malta 431
Jordan 425
Georgia 408
Réunion 408
Senegal 377
Democratic Republic of the Congo 350
Mauritius 328
Palestinian Territory 329
Montenegro 312
Sri Lanka 304
Isle of Man 297
Guatemala 289
Mayotte 284
Kenya 281
Vietnam 268
Venezuela 256
United Republic of Tanzania 255
Jersey 249
Mali 246
Guernsey 239
Somalia 237
El Salvador 218
Paraguay 208
Jamaica 196
Faroe Islands 185
Martinique 163
Congo 160
Guadeloupe 148
Rwanda 147
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 136
Gibraltar 133
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 121
Gabon 120
Myanmar 119
Trinidad and Tobago 114
Ethiopia 111
Sudan 107
Liberia 99
Monaco 98
Aruba 97
French Guiana 97
Bermuda 86
Togo 84
Liechtenstein 82
Equatorial Guinea 79
Barbados 75
Maldives 67
Sint Maarten 67
Guyana 65
Zambia 65
Cayman Islands 61
Bahamas 60
French Polynesia 56
Cabo Verde 55
Uganda 55
Benin 54
United States Virgin Islands 53
Libya 51
Guinea-Bissau 50
Haiti 47
Sierra Leone 43
Eritrea 39
Syrian Arab Republic 39
Saint Martin 37
Mozambique 35
Chad 33
Mongolia 33
Nepal 31
Zimbabwe 25
Angola 24
Eswatini 24
Antigua and Barbuda 23
Timor-Leste 23
Botswana 20
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
New Caledonia 18
Fiji 18
Malawi 17
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Central African Republic 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Nicaragua 9
Mauritania 7
Papua New Guinea 7
Bhutan 6
Burundi 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
British Virgin Islands 4
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2397216

 

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

