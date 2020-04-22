COVID-19 World Map: 2,397,216 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 162,956 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 92

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his media briefing yesterday, thanked health ministers from the G20 countries for their support, as well as the support received from the G77 (that comprises 135 countries) and The Non-Aligned Movement (that comprises over 130 countries). He reiterated that WHO is committed to supporting all countries to save lives.

WHO and Global Citizen’s “One World, Together at Home” concert in collaboration with Lady Gaga has been a great success and show of global friendship and solidarity. It has also raised US $55 million for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which will be used to support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

As of April 21, over 100 countries have joined the Solidarity Trialto evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19. The trial will compare four treatment options against local standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19.

WHO has published ‘International Guidelines for Certification and Classification (Coding) of COVID-19 as Cause of Death,’ available here.

During a virtual meeting convened by WHO, national regulatory authorities and national ethics committees across Africa agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial reviews and approvals.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,397,216 confirmed cases (83,006 new)

162,956 deaths (5,109 new)

European Region

1,187,184 confirmed cases (38,143 new)

106,342 deaths (2,756 new)

Regions of the Americas

893,119 confirmed cases (34,869 new)

42,686 deaths (2,071 new)

Western Pacific Region

134,506 confirmed cases (2,068 new)

5,685 deaths (37 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

134,470 confirmed cases (5,037 new)

6,185 deaths (137 new)

South-East Asia

31,670 confirmed cases (2,094 new)

1,341 deaths (66 new)

African Region

15,555 confirmed cases (795 new)

704 deaths (42 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 21, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 751273 Spain 200210 Italy 181228 Germany 143457 United Kingdom 124747 France 113513 Turkey 90980 China 84250 Iran 83505 Russian Federation 52763 Belgium 39983 Brazil 38654 Canada 35383 Netherlands 33405 Switzerland 27862 Portugal 20863 India 18601 Ireland 15652 Peru 15628 Austria 14783 Sweden 14777 Israel 13883 Japan 11118 Chile 10888 Republic of Korea 10683 Saudi Arabia 10484 Ecuador 10128 Poland 9593 Pakistan 9216 Romania 8936 Mexico 8261 Singapore 8014 Denmark 7515 United Arab Emirates 7265 Norway 7113 Czechia 6914 Indonesia 6760 Serbia 6630 Australia 6625 Philippines 6459 Belarus 6264 Ukraine 6125 Qatar 6015 Malaysia 5424 Dominican Republic 4964 Panama 4467 Finland 3868 Colombia 3792 Luxembourg 3558 Egypt 3333 South Africa 3300 Morocco 3046 Argentina 2960 Bangladesh 2948 Thailand 2811 Algeria 2718 Republic of Moldova 2548 Greece 2245 Hungary 2098 Kuwait 1995 Bahrain 1907 Croatia 1881 Kazakhstan 1852 Iceland 1773 Uzbekistan 1657 Iraq 1574 Estonia 1535 Oman 1508 Azerbaijan 1436 Lithuania 1350 Armenia 1339 Slovenia 1335 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1300 Puerto Rico 1252 North Macedonia 1225 Slovakia 1173 Cameroon 1163 New Zealand 1107 Cuba 1087 Ghana 1042 Afghanistan 1026 Bulgaria 929 Tunisia 884 Côte d’Ivoire 879 Djibouti 846 Cyprus 772 Latvia 739 Andorra 718 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 677 Costa Rica 660 Niger 655 Guinea 622 Albania 609 Kyrgyzstan 590 Burkina Faso 576 Kosovo 572 Bolivia 564 Nigeria 541 Uruguay 528 Honduras 477 San Marino 462 Malta 431 Jordan 425 Georgia 408 Réunion 408 Senegal 377 Democratic Republic of the Congo 350 Mauritius 328 Palestinian Territory 329 Montenegro 312 Sri Lanka 304 Isle of Man 297 Guatemala 289 Mayotte 284 Kenya 281 Vietnam 268 Venezuela 256 United Republic of Tanzania 255 Jersey 249 Mali 246 Guernsey 239 Somalia 237 El Salvador 218 Paraguay 208 Jamaica 196 Faroe Islands 185 Martinique 163 Congo 160 Guadeloupe 148 Rwanda 147 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 136 Gibraltar 133 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 121 Gabon 120 Myanmar 119 Trinidad and Tobago 114 Ethiopia 111 Sudan 107 Liberia 99 Monaco 98 Aruba 97 French Guiana 97 Bermuda 86 Togo 84 Liechtenstein 82 Equatorial Guinea 79 Barbados 75 Maldives 67 Sint Maarten 67 Guyana 65 Zambia 65 Cayman Islands 61 Bahamas 60 French Polynesia 56 Cabo Verde 55 Uganda 55 Benin 54 United States Virgin Islands 53 Libya 51 Guinea-Bissau 50 Haiti 47 Sierra Leone 43 Eritrea 39 Syrian Arab Republic 39 Saint Martin 37 Mozambique 35 Chad 33 Mongolia 33 Nepal 31 Zimbabwe 25 Angola 24 Eswatini 24 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Timor-Leste 23 Botswana 20 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 New Caledonia 18 Fiji 18 Malawi 17 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Central African Republic 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Nicaragua 9 Mauritania 7 Papua New Guinea 7 Bhutan 6 Burundi 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 British Virgin Islands 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2397216

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).