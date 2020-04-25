 Press "Enter" to skip to content

COVID-19 World Map: 2,544,792 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 175,694 Deaths

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 23

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 23, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 94

  • The Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) has launched a GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge hub. The hub is designed as a central repository of quality public health information, guidance, tools, and webinars which can be accessed freely at any point.
  • WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, cautioned that “we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time.” He added that “the world cannot go back to the way things were. There must be a “new normal” – a world that is healthier, safer, and better prepared.”
  • WHO has published guidance ‘Addressing Human Rights as Key to the COVID-19 Response.’ The guidance document highlights the importance of integrating a human rights-based approach into the COVID-19responseand highlights key considerations in relation to addressing stigma and discrimination, prevention of violence against women, support for vulnerable populations, quarantine and restrictive measures, and shortages of supplies and equipment.
  • All available evidence for COVID-19 suggests that SARS-CoV-2 has a zoonotic source. Many researchers have been able to look at the genomic features of SARS-CoV-2 and have found that evidence does not support that SARS-CoV-2 is a laboratory construct. A constructed virus would show a mix of known elements within genomic sequences –this is not the case. For more details, please see ‘subject in focus.’

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,544,792 confirmed cases (73,657 new)
  • 175,694 deaths (6,689 new)

European Region

  • 1,251,458 confirmed cases (31,972 new)
  • 113,336 deaths (3,384 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 957,402 confirmed cases (32,111 new)
  • 47,812 deaths (3,038 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 144,450 confirmed cases (5,101 new)
  • 6,469 deaths (143 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 137,902 confirmed cases (1,632 new)
  • 5,818 deaths (25 new)

South-East Asia

  • 36,039 confirmed cases (2,127 new)
  • 1,498 deaths (71 new)

African Region

  • 16,829 confirmed cases (714 new)
  • 748 deaths (28 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Origin of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19

The first human cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, subsequently named SARS-CoV-2were first reported by officials in Wuhan City, China, in December 2019. Retrospective investigations by Chinese authorities have identified human cases with onset of symptoms in early December 2019. While some of the earliest known cases had a link to a wholesale food market in Wuhan, some did not. Many of the initial patients were either stall owners, market employees, or regular visitors to this market. Environmental samples taken from this market in December 2019 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, further suggesting that the market in Wuhan City was the source of this outbreak or played a role in the initial amplification of the outbreak. The market was closed on January 1, 2020.

SARS-CoV-2 was identified in early Januaryand its genetic sequence shared publicly on 11-12 January. The full genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 from the early human cases and the sequences of many other virus isolated from human cases from China and all over the world since then show that SARS-CoV-2 has an ecological origin in bat populations. All available evidence to date suggests that the virus has a natural animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus. Many researchers have been able to look at the genomic features of SARS-CoV-2 and have found that evidence does not support that SARS-CoV-2 is a laboratory construct. If it were a constructed virus, its genomic sequence would show a mix of known elements. This is not the case.

Another coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1, the cause of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, was also closely related to other coronaviruses isolated from bats. These close genetic relations of SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, suggest that they all have their ecological origin in bat populations. Many of these coronaviruses can also infect several animal species. For example, SARS-CoV-1 infected civet cats and then humans, while the virus causing the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) is found in dromedary camels, and has continued to infect humans since 2012.

All available evidence for COVID-19 suggests that SARS-CoV-2 has a zoonotic source. Since there is usually limited close contact between humans and bats, it is more likely that transmission of the virus to humans happened through another animal species, one that is more likely to be handled by humans. This intermediate animal host or zoonotic source could be a domestic animal, a wild animal, or a domesticated wild animal and, as of yet, has not been identified.

All the published genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 isolated from human cases are very similar. This suggests that the start of the outbreak resulted from a single point introduction in the human population around the time that the virus was first reported in humans in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

A number of investigations to better understand the source of the outbreak in China are currently underway or planned, including investigations of human cases with symptom onset in and around Wuhan in late 2019, environmental sampling from markets and farms in areas where the first human cases were identified, and detailed records on the source and type of wildlife species and farmed animals sold in these markets.

Results from these studies are essential to preventing further zoonotic introductions of SARS-CoV-2 into the human population. WHO continues to collaborate with animal health and human health experts, Member States, and other partners to identify gaps and research priorities for the control of COVID-19, including the eventual identification of the source of the virus in China.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 23, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 800926
Spain 208389
Italy 187327
Germany 148046
United Kingdom 133499
France 117961
Turkey 98674
Iran 85996
China 84302
Russian Federation 62773
Brazil 43079
Belgium 41889
Canada 38923
Netherlands 34842
Switzerland 28186
Portugal 21982
India 21393
Peru 17837
Ireland 16671
Sweden 16004
Austria 14924
Israel 14498
Saudi Arabia 12772
Japan 11919
Chile 11296
Ecuador 10850
Republic of Korea 10702
Pakistan 10513
Poland 10169
Singapore 10141
Romania 9710
Mexico 9501
United Arab Emirates 8238
Denmark 7912
Indonesia 7418
Belarus 7281
Norway 7250
Ukraine 7170
Qatar 7141
Czechia 7136
Serbia 7114
Philippines 6710
Australia 6654
Malaysia 5532
Dominican Republic 5300
Panama 4821
Colombia 4149
Finland 4129
Bangladesh 3772
Egypt 3659
Luxembourg 3654
South Africa 3635
Morocco 3446
Argentina 3197
Algeria 2910
Thailand 2839
Republic of Moldova 2778
Greece 2408
Hungary 2284
Kuwait 2248
Bahrain 2027
Kazakhstan 2025
Croatia 1950
Iceland 1785
Oman 1716
Uzbekistan 1716
Iraq 1631
Estonia 1559
Azerbaijan 1518
Armenia 1473
Lithuania 1398
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1367
Slovenia 1353
Puerto Rico 1298
North Macedonia 1259
Slovakia 1244
Cuba 1189
Afghanistan 1176
Cameroon 1163
Ghana 1154
New Zealand 1113
Bulgaria 1024
Djibouti 974
Côte d’Ivoire 952
Tunisia 909
Cyprus 790
Guinea 761
Latvia 761
Andorra 724
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 682
Costa Rica 669
Niger 662
Albania 634
Kyrgyzstan 631
Kosovo 630
Bolivia 609
Burkina Faso 600
Uruguay 543
Nigeria 541
Honduras 510
San Marino 488
Malta 444
Senegal 442
Jordan 435
Georgia 420
Réunion 410
Democratic Republic of the Congo 359
Palestinian Territory 336
Sri Lanka 330
Mauritius 329
Mayotte 326
Guatemala 316
Montenegro 314
Isle of Man 307
Kenya 303
Mali 293
Venezuela 288
Somalia 286
United Republic of Tanzania 285
Vietnam 268
Jersey 255
Guernsey 241
El Salvador 237
Jamaica 233
Paraguay 213
Congo 186
Faroe Islands 185
Gabon 166
Martinique 164
Sudan 162
Rwanda 153
Guadeloupe 148
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 136
Gibraltar 133
Myanmar 127
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 121
Ethiopia 116
Trinidad and Tobago 115
Liberia 101
Aruba 100
Bermuda 98
Monaco 98
French Guiana 97
Togo 88
Maldives 85
Equatorial Guinea 84
Liechtenstein 82
Barbados 75
Zambia 74
Sint Maarten 71
Cabo Verde 67
Guyana 67
Cayman Islands 66
Bahamas 65
Sierra Leone 61
Uganda 61
Libya 60
Haiti 58
French Polynesia 57
Benin 54
United States Virgin Islands 54
Guinea-Bissau 50
Nepal 45
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Mozambique 41
Eritrea 39
Saint Martin 38
Mongolia 35
Chad 34
Eswatini 31
Zimbabwe 28
Angola 24
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Malawi 23
Timor-Leste 23
Botswana 22
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Central African Republic 14
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 13
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12
Burundi 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Nicaragua 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
São Tomé and Príncipe 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
British Virgin Islands 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2544792

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

