COVID-19 World Map: 2,544,792 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 175,694 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 94

The Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) has launched a GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge hub. The hub is designed as a central repository of quality public health information, guidance, tools, and webinars which can be accessed freely at any point.

Knowledge hub. The hub is designed as a central repository of quality public health information, guidance, tools, and webinars which can be accessed freely at any point. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, cautioned that “we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time.” He added that “the world cannot go back to the way things were. There must be a “new normal” – a world that is healthier, safer, and better prepared.”

WHO has published guidance ‘Addressing Human Rights as Key to the COVID-19 Response.’ The guidance document highlights the importance of integrating a human rights-based approach into the COVID-19responseand highlights key considerations in relation to addressing stigma and discrimination, prevention of violence against women, support for vulnerable populations, quarantine and restrictive measures, and shortages of supplies and equipment.

All available evidence for COVID-19 suggests that SARS-CoV-2 has a zoonotic source. Many researchers have been able to look at the genomic features of SARS-CoV-2 and have found that evidence does not support that SARS-CoV-2 is a laboratory construct. A constructed virus would show a mix of known elements within genomic sequences –this is not the case. For more details, please see ‘subject in focus.’

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,544,792 confirmed cases (73,657 new)

175,694 deaths (6,689 new)

European Region

1,251,458 confirmed cases (31,972 new)

113,336 deaths (3,384 new)

Regions of the Americas

957,402 confirmed cases (32,111 new)

47,812 deaths (3,038 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

144,450 confirmed cases (5,101 new)

6,469 deaths (143 new)

Western Pacific Region

137,902 confirmed cases (1,632 new)

5,818 deaths (25 new)

South-East Asia

36,039 confirmed cases (2,127 new)

1,498 deaths (71 new)

African Region

16,829 confirmed cases (714 new)

748 deaths (28 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Origin of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19

The first human cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, subsequently named SARS-CoV-2were first reported by officials in Wuhan City, China, in December 2019. Retrospective investigations by Chinese authorities have identified human cases with onset of symptoms in early December 2019. While some of the earliest known cases had a link to a wholesale food market in Wuhan, some did not. Many of the initial patients were either stall owners, market employees, or regular visitors to this market. Environmental samples taken from this market in December 2019 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, further suggesting that the market in Wuhan City was the source of this outbreak or played a role in the initial amplification of the outbreak. The market was closed on January 1, 2020.

SARS-CoV-2 was identified in early Januaryand its genetic sequence shared publicly on 11-12 January. The full genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 from the early human cases and the sequences of many other virus isolated from human cases from China and all over the world since then show that SARS-CoV-2 has an ecological origin in bat populations. All available evidence to date suggests that the virus has a natural animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus. Many researchers have been able to look at the genomic features of SARS-CoV-2 and have found that evidence does not support that SARS-CoV-2 is a laboratory construct. If it were a constructed virus, its genomic sequence would show a mix of known elements. This is not the case.

Another coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1, the cause of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, was also closely related to other coronaviruses isolated from bats. These close genetic relations of SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, suggest that they all have their ecological origin in bat populations. Many of these coronaviruses can also infect several animal species. For example, SARS-CoV-1 infected civet cats and then humans, while the virus causing the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) is found in dromedary camels, and has continued to infect humans since 2012.

All available evidence for COVID-19 suggests that SARS-CoV-2 has a zoonotic source. Since there is usually limited close contact between humans and bats, it is more likely that transmission of the virus to humans happened through another animal species, one that is more likely to be handled by humans. This intermediate animal host or zoonotic source could be a domestic animal, a wild animal, or a domesticated wild animal and, as of yet, has not been identified.

All the published genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 isolated from human cases are very similar. This suggests that the start of the outbreak resulted from a single point introduction in the human population around the time that the virus was first reported in humans in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

A number of investigations to better understand the source of the outbreak in China are currently underway or planned, including investigations of human cases with symptom onset in and around Wuhan in late 2019, environmental sampling from markets and farms in areas where the first human cases were identified, and detailed records on the source and type of wildlife species and farmed animals sold in these markets.

Results from these studies are essential to preventing further zoonotic introductions of SARS-CoV-2 into the human population. WHO continues to collaborate with animal health and human health experts, Member States, and other partners to identify gaps and research priorities for the control of COVID-19, including the eventual identification of the source of the virus in China.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 23, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 800926 Spain 208389 Italy 187327 Germany 148046 United Kingdom 133499 France 117961 Turkey 98674 Iran 85996 China 84302 Russian Federation 62773 Brazil 43079 Belgium 41889 Canada 38923 Netherlands 34842 Switzerland 28186 Portugal 21982 India 21393 Peru 17837 Ireland 16671 Sweden 16004 Austria 14924 Israel 14498 Saudi Arabia 12772 Japan 11919 Chile 11296 Ecuador 10850 Republic of Korea 10702 Pakistan 10513 Poland 10169 Singapore 10141 Romania 9710 Mexico 9501 United Arab Emirates 8238 Denmark 7912 Indonesia 7418 Belarus 7281 Norway 7250 Ukraine 7170 Qatar 7141 Czechia 7136 Serbia 7114 Philippines 6710 Australia 6654 Malaysia 5532 Dominican Republic 5300 Panama 4821 Colombia 4149 Finland 4129 Bangladesh 3772 Egypt 3659 Luxembourg 3654 South Africa 3635 Morocco 3446 Argentina 3197 Algeria 2910 Thailand 2839 Republic of Moldova 2778 Greece 2408 Hungary 2284 Kuwait 2248 Bahrain 2027 Kazakhstan 2025 Croatia 1950 Iceland 1785 Oman 1716 Uzbekistan 1716 Iraq 1631 Estonia 1559 Azerbaijan 1518 Armenia 1473 Lithuania 1398 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1367 Slovenia 1353 Puerto Rico 1298 North Macedonia 1259 Slovakia 1244 Cuba 1189 Afghanistan 1176 Cameroon 1163 Ghana 1154 New Zealand 1113 Bulgaria 1024 Djibouti 974 Côte d’Ivoire 952 Tunisia 909 Cyprus 790 Guinea 761 Latvia 761 Andorra 724 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 682 Costa Rica 669 Niger 662 Albania 634 Kyrgyzstan 631 Kosovo 630 Bolivia 609 Burkina Faso 600 Uruguay 543 Nigeria 541 Honduras 510 San Marino 488 Malta 444 Senegal 442 Jordan 435 Georgia 420 Réunion 410 Democratic Republic of the Congo 359 Palestinian Territory 336 Sri Lanka 330 Mauritius 329 Mayotte 326 Guatemala 316 Montenegro 314 Isle of Man 307 Kenya 303 Mali 293 Venezuela 288 Somalia 286 United Republic of Tanzania 285 Vietnam 268 Jersey 255 Guernsey 241 El Salvador 237 Jamaica 233 Paraguay 213 Congo 186 Faroe Islands 185 Gabon 166 Martinique 164 Sudan 162 Rwanda 153 Guadeloupe 148 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 136 Gibraltar 133 Myanmar 127 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 121 Ethiopia 116 Trinidad and Tobago 115 Liberia 101 Aruba 100 Bermuda 98 Monaco 98 French Guiana 97 Togo 88 Maldives 85 Equatorial Guinea 84 Liechtenstein 82 Barbados 75 Zambia 74 Sint Maarten 71 Cabo Verde 67 Guyana 67 Cayman Islands 66 Bahamas 65 Sierra Leone 61 Uganda 61 Libya 60 Haiti 58 French Polynesia 57 Benin 54 United States Virgin Islands 54 Guinea-Bissau 50 Nepal 45 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Mozambique 41 Eritrea 39 Saint Martin 38 Mongolia 35 Chad 34 Eswatini 31 Zimbabwe 28 Angola 24 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Malawi 23 Timor-Leste 23 Botswana 22 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Central African Republic 14 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 13 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12 Burundi 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Nicaragua 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 São Tomé and Príncipe 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 British Virgin Islands 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2544792

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).