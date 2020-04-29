 Press "Enter" to skip to content

COVID-19 World Map: 2,719,897 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 187,705 Deaths

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 25

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 25, 2020. Credit: WHO

Note: There is now a newer Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 97.

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 96

    • WHO, together with heads of state, global health leaders, private sector partners and other stakeholders launched the Access To COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. More information including the WHO Director General’s opening remarks, full list of participants, and the group’s statement, are available.
    • Although some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate,” there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.
    • WHO has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber-attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public.WHO asks the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails and recommends using reliable sources to obtain factual information about COVID-19 and other health issues.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,719,897 confirmed cases (93,716 new)
  • 187,705 deaths (5,767 new)

European Region

  • 1,314,666 confirmed cases (30,450 new)
  • 119,463 deaths (2,940 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 1,047,508 confirmed cases (52,138 new)
  • 53,103 deaths (2,520 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 154,971 confirmed cases (5,676 new)
  • 6,750 deaths (142 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 141,470 confirmed cases (1,688 new)
  • 5,906 deaths (37 new)

South-East Asia

  • 41,073 confirmed cases (2,501 new)
  • 1,658 deaths (104 new)

African Region

  • 19,497 confirmed cases (1,263 new)
  • 812 deaths (24 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 25, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 860772
Spain 219764
Italy 192994
Germany 152438
United Kingdom 143468
France 121338
Turkey 104912
Iran 88194
China 84325
Russian Federation 68622
Brazil 49492
Belgium 44293
Canada 42739
Netherlands 36535
Switzerland 28595
India 24506
Portugal 22797
Ecuador 22719
Peru 20914
Ireland 18184
Sweden 17567
Saudi Arabia 15102
Austria 15068
Israel 15028
Japan 12829
Chile 12306
Singapore 12075
Pakistan 11940
Mexico 11633
Poland 10892
Republic of Korea 10718
Romania 10417
United Arab Emirates 9281
Belarus 8773
Qatar 8525
Indonesia 8211
Denmark 8210
Ukraine 8125
Serbia 7483
Norway 7408
Czechia 7273
Philippines 7192
Australia 6687
Dominican Republic 5749
Malaysia 5691
Panama 5166
Bangladesh 4689
Colombia 4561
Finland 4395
South Africa 4220
Egypt 4092
Morocco 3758
Luxembourg 3695
Argentina 3479
Algeria 3127
Republic of Moldova 3110
Thailand 2907
Kuwait 2614
Bahrain 2518
Greece 2490
Hungary 2443
Kazakhstan 2416
Croatia 2009
Oman 1905
Uzbekistan 1836
Iceland 1789
Iraq 1708
Estonia 1605
Armenia 1596
Azerbaijan 1592
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1428
Puerto Rico 1416
Lithuania 1410
Cameroon 1403
Slovenia 1373
Slovakia 1360
Afghanistan 1330
North Macedonia 1326
Cuba 1285
Ghana 1279
Bulgaria 1188
New Zealand 1117
Nigeria 1095
Côte d’Ivoire 1077
Djibouti 999
Guinea 954
Tunisia 922
Cyprus 804
Latvia 784
Andorra 733
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Bolivia 703
Kosovo 703
Lebanon 696
Costa Rica 686
Niger 681
Albania 678
Kyrgyzstan 665
Burkina Faso 616
Honduras 562
Uruguay 557
Senegal 545
San Marino 513
Georgia 456
Malta 447
Jordan 441
Sri Lanka 420
Democratic Republic of the Congo 416
Réunion 412
Guatemala 384
Mayotte 354
Palestinian Territory 340
Kenya 336
Mauritius 331
Somalia 328
Mali 325
Montenegro 319
Venezuela 318
Isle of Man 308
United Republic of Tanzania 300
Jersey 276
Vietnam 270
El Salvador 261
Jamaica 257
Guernsey 245
Paraguay 220
Equatorial Guinea 212
Congo 200
Faroe Islands 187
Rwanda 176
Sudan 174
Gabon 172
Martinique 170
Guadeloupe 149
Myanmar 144
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 136
Gibraltar 133
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 122
Ethiopia 117
Liberia 117
Maldives 116
Trinidad and Tobago 115
French Guiana 109
Aruba 100
Bermuda 99
Monaco 98
Togo 90
Cabo Verde 88
Zambia 84
Liechtenstein 82
Sierra Leone 82
Barbados 76
Uganda 75
Sint Maarten 73
Bahamas 72
Haiti 72
Guyana 70
Cayman Islands 66
Mozambique 65
Libya 61
Benin 58
French Polynesia 57
United States Virgin Islands 54
Guinea-Bissau 52
Nepal 49
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Chad 40
Eswatini 40
Eritrea 39
Saint Martin 38
Mongolia 36
Malawi 33
Zimbabwe 29
Angola 25
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Central African Republic 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Grenada 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14
Burundi 12
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Nicaragua 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
São Tomé and Príncipe 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
British Virgin Islands 5
South Sudan 5
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2719897

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

