COVID-19 World Map: 2,719,897 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 187,705 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 96
- WHO, together with heads of state, global health leaders, private sector partners and other stakeholders launched the Access To COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. More information including the WHO Director General’s opening remarks, full list of participants, and the group’s statement, are available.
- Although some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate,” there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.
- WHO has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber-attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public.WHO asks the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails and recommends using reliable sources to obtain factual information about COVID-19 and other health issues.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,719,897 confirmed cases (93,716 new)
- 187,705 deaths (5,767 new)
European Region
- 1,314,666 confirmed cases (30,450 new)
- 119,463 deaths (2,940 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 1,047,508 confirmed cases (52,138 new)
- 53,103 deaths (2,520 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 154,971 confirmed cases (5,676 new)
- 6,750 deaths (142 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 141,470 confirmed cases (1,688 new)
- 5,906 deaths (37 new)
South-East Asia
- 41,073 confirmed cases (2,501 new)
- 1,658 deaths (104 new)
African Region
- 19,497 confirmed cases (1,263 new)
- 812 deaths (24 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 25, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|860772
|Spain
|219764
|Italy
|192994
|Germany
|152438
|United Kingdom
|143468
|France
|121338
|Turkey
|104912
|Iran
|88194
|China
|84325
|Russian Federation
|68622
|Brazil
|49492
|Belgium
|44293
|Canada
|42739
|Netherlands
|36535
|Switzerland
|28595
|India
|24506
|Portugal
|22797
|Ecuador
|22719
|Peru
|20914
|Ireland
|18184
|Sweden
|17567
|Saudi Arabia
|15102
|Austria
|15068
|Israel
|15028
|Japan
|12829
|Chile
|12306
|Singapore
|12075
|Pakistan
|11940
|Mexico
|11633
|Poland
|10892
|Republic of Korea
|10718
|Romania
|10417
|United Arab Emirates
|9281
|Belarus
|8773
|Qatar
|8525
|Indonesia
|8211
|Denmark
|8210
|Ukraine
|8125
|Serbia
|7483
|Norway
|7408
|Czechia
|7273
|Philippines
|7192
|Australia
|6687
|Dominican Republic
|5749
|Malaysia
|5691
|Panama
|5166
|Bangladesh
|4689
|Colombia
|4561
|Finland
|4395
|South Africa
|4220
|Egypt
|4092
|Morocco
|3758
|Luxembourg
|3695
|Argentina
|3479
|Algeria
|3127
|Republic of Moldova
|3110
|Thailand
|2907
|Kuwait
|2614
|Bahrain
|2518
|Greece
|2490
|Hungary
|2443
|Kazakhstan
|2416
|Croatia
|2009
|Oman
|1905
|Uzbekistan
|1836
|Iceland
|1789
|Iraq
|1708
|Estonia
|1605
|Armenia
|1596
|Azerbaijan
|1592
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1428
|Puerto Rico
|1416
|Lithuania
|1410
|Cameroon
|1403
|Slovenia
|1373
|Slovakia
|1360
|Afghanistan
|1330
|North Macedonia
|1326
|Cuba
|1285
|Ghana
|1279
|Bulgaria
|1188
|New Zealand
|1117
|Nigeria
|1095
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1077
|Djibouti
|999
|Guinea
|954
|Tunisia
|922
|Cyprus
|804
|Latvia
|784
|Andorra
|733
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Bolivia
|703
|Kosovo
|703
|Lebanon
|696
|Costa Rica
|686
|Niger
|681
|Albania
|678
|Kyrgyzstan
|665
|Burkina Faso
|616
|Honduras
|562
|Uruguay
|557
|Senegal
|545
|San Marino
|513
|Georgia
|456
|Malta
|447
|Jordan
|441
|Sri Lanka
|420
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|416
|Réunion
|412
|Guatemala
|384
|Mayotte
|354
|Palestinian Territory
|340
|Kenya
|336
|Mauritius
|331
|Somalia
|328
|Mali
|325
|Montenegro
|319
|Venezuela
|318
|Isle of Man
|308
|United Republic of Tanzania
|300
|Jersey
|276
|Vietnam
|270
|El Salvador
|261
|Jamaica
|257
|Guernsey
|245
|Paraguay
|220
|Equatorial Guinea
|212
|Congo
|200
|Faroe Islands
|187
|Rwanda
|176
|Sudan
|174
|Gabon
|172
|Martinique
|170
|Guadeloupe
|149
|Myanmar
|144
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Guam
|136
|Gibraltar
|133
|Cambodia
|122
|Madagascar
|122
|Ethiopia
|117
|Liberia
|117
|Maldives
|116
|Trinidad and Tobago
|115
|French Guiana
|109
|Aruba
|100
|Bermuda
|99
|Monaco
|98
|Togo
|90
|Cabo Verde
|88
|Zambia
|84
|Liechtenstein
|82
|Sierra Leone
|82
|Barbados
|76
|Uganda
|75
|Sint Maarten
|73
|Bahamas
|72
|Haiti
|72
|Guyana
|70
|Cayman Islands
|66
|Mozambique
|65
|Libya
|61
|Benin
|58
|French Polynesia
|57
|United States Virgin Islands
|54
|Guinea-Bissau
|52
|Nepal
|49
|Syrian Arab Republic
|42
|Chad
|40
|Eswatini
|40
|Eritrea
|39
|Saint Martin
|38
|Mongolia
|36
|Malawi
|33
|Zimbabwe
|29
|Angola
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Botswana
|22
|Central African Republic
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|Fiji
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Grenada
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|14
|Burundi
|12
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Nicaragua
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Holy See
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|8
|Bhutan
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|British Virgin Islands
|5
|South Sudan
|5
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2719897
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
