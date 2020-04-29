COVID-19 World Map: 2,719,897 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 187,705 Deaths

Note: There is now a newer Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 97.

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 96

WHO, together with heads of state, global health leaders, private sector partners and other stakeholders launched the Access To COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. More information including the WHO Director General’s opening remarks, full list of participants, and the group’s statement, are available. Although some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 , the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate,” there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. WHO has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber-attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public.WHO asks the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails and recommends using reliable sources to obtain factual information about COVID-19 and other health issues.



Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,719,897 confirmed cases (93,716 new)

187,705 deaths (5,767 new)

European Region

1,314,666 confirmed cases (30,450 new)

119,463 deaths (2,940 new)

Regions of the Americas

1,047,508 confirmed cases (52,138 new)

53,103 deaths (2,520 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

154,971 confirmed cases (5,676 new)

6,750 deaths (142 new)

Western Pacific Region

141,470 confirmed cases (1,688 new)

5,906 deaths (37 new)

South-East Asia

41,073 confirmed cases (2,501 new)

1,658 deaths (104 new)

African Region

19,497 confirmed cases (1,263 new)

812 deaths (24 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 25, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 860772 Spain 219764 Italy 192994 Germany 152438 United Kingdom 143468 France 121338 Turkey 104912 Iran 88194 China 84325 Russian Federation 68622 Brazil 49492 Belgium 44293 Canada 42739 Netherlands 36535 Switzerland 28595 India 24506 Portugal 22797 Ecuador 22719 Peru 20914 Ireland 18184 Sweden 17567 Saudi Arabia 15102 Austria 15068 Israel 15028 Japan 12829 Chile 12306 Singapore 12075 Pakistan 11940 Mexico 11633 Poland 10892 Republic of Korea 10718 Romania 10417 United Arab Emirates 9281 Belarus 8773 Qatar 8525 Indonesia 8211 Denmark 8210 Ukraine 8125 Serbia 7483 Norway 7408 Czechia 7273 Philippines 7192 Australia 6687 Dominican Republic 5749 Malaysia 5691 Panama 5166 Bangladesh 4689 Colombia 4561 Finland 4395 South Africa 4220 Egypt 4092 Morocco 3758 Luxembourg 3695 Argentina 3479 Algeria 3127 Republic of Moldova 3110 Thailand 2907 Kuwait 2614 Bahrain 2518 Greece 2490 Hungary 2443 Kazakhstan 2416 Croatia 2009 Oman 1905 Uzbekistan 1836 Iceland 1789 Iraq 1708 Estonia 1605 Armenia 1596 Azerbaijan 1592 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1428 Puerto Rico 1416 Lithuania 1410 Cameroon 1403 Slovenia 1373 Slovakia 1360 Afghanistan 1330 North Macedonia 1326 Cuba 1285 Ghana 1279 Bulgaria 1188 New Zealand 1117 Nigeria 1095 Côte d’Ivoire 1077 Djibouti 999 Guinea 954 Tunisia 922 Cyprus 804 Latvia 784 Andorra 733 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Bolivia 703 Kosovo 703 Lebanon 696 Costa Rica 686 Niger 681 Albania 678 Kyrgyzstan 665 Burkina Faso 616 Honduras 562 Uruguay 557 Senegal 545 San Marino 513 Georgia 456 Malta 447 Jordan 441 Sri Lanka 420 Democratic Republic of the Congo 416 Réunion 412 Guatemala 384 Mayotte 354 Palestinian Territory 340 Kenya 336 Mauritius 331 Somalia 328 Mali 325 Montenegro 319 Venezuela 318 Isle of Man 308 United Republic of Tanzania 300 Jersey 276 Vietnam 270 El Salvador 261 Jamaica 257 Guernsey 245 Paraguay 220 Equatorial Guinea 212 Congo 200 Faroe Islands 187 Rwanda 176 Sudan 174 Gabon 172 Martinique 170 Guadeloupe 149 Myanmar 144 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 136 Gibraltar 133 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 122 Ethiopia 117 Liberia 117 Maldives 116 Trinidad and Tobago 115 French Guiana 109 Aruba 100 Bermuda 99 Monaco 98 Togo 90 Cabo Verde 88 Zambia 84 Liechtenstein 82 Sierra Leone 82 Barbados 76 Uganda 75 Sint Maarten 73 Bahamas 72 Haiti 72 Guyana 70 Cayman Islands 66 Mozambique 65 Libya 61 Benin 58 French Polynesia 57 United States Virgin Islands 54 Guinea-Bissau 52 Nepal 49 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Chad 40 Eswatini 40 Eritrea 39 Saint Martin 38 Mongolia 36 Malawi 33 Zimbabwe 29 Angola 25 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 22 Central African Republic 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Grenada 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14 Burundi 12 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Nicaragua 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 São Tomé and Príncipe 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 British Virgin Islands 5 South Sudan 5 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2719897

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).