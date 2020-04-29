 Press "Enter" to skip to content

COVID-19 World Map: 2,878,196 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 198,668 Deaths

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 27

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 27, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 98

    • The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has published a document providing guidance regarding the operation of immunization programs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.
  • The Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare of Spain has recently changed its criteria for reporting COVID-19 cases to include only those with positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. This has resulted in a retrospective decrease of 12,130 cases. Spain will continue to report only new PCR positive cases.
  • An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,878,196 confirmed cases (85,530 new)
  • 198,668 deaths (4,982 new)

European Region

  • 1,359,380 confirmed cases (29,659 new)
  • 124,525 deaths (2,307 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 1,140,520 confirmed cases (45,674 new)
  • 58,492 deaths (2,453 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 165,933 confirmed cases (5,347 new)
  • 6,991 deaths (104 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 144,121 confirmed cases (1,482 new)
  • 5,958 deaths (15 new)

South-East Asia

  • 46,060 confirmed cases (2,214 new)
  • 1,824 deaths (77 new)

African Region

  • 21,470 confirmed cases (1,154 new)
  • 865 deaths (26 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Partner Coordination

Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs)

  • A weekly Global Coordination Call continues to be held, providing the network with updates on current operations, technical guidance, and sharing of current experiences and practices from various EMT responses to COVID-19. For current operations, the EMT Secretariat provides information on requests for global support to raise awareness and facilitate deployments of available EMTs.
  • Nineteen International EMTs classified and/or in the classification process have deployed to fifteen countries across three WHO regions.
  • Thirty-six EMTs are responding nationally to support and reinforce local health systems in all Regions.
  • Additional deployments of Chinese EMTs are expected to Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zimbabwe. WHO is currently working with the EMTs and countries to facilitate additional teams to Comoros and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Global Health Cluster (GHC)

  • WHO and the GHC are coordinating inputs from partners on the first update of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) including mental health and psychosocial services, gender-based violence, protection and specific needs of older people and migrants, minimum Sphere humanitarian standards, and issues related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
  • Analysis is ongoing to strengthen projections and service requirements for COVID-19 cases and wider humanitarian needs; and monitoring the impact of COVID-19 protection measures on access to essential health services.
  • Reports from field locations highlight the challenges of contact tracing and sample collection in insecure areas; insufficient personal protective equipment for partners supporting health facilities; and the additional challenges of operating with staff in self-quarantine.
  • GHC partners were briefed on the development of the UN COVID-19 Supply Chain Taskforce; and a webinar was held for all Health Cluster Coordinators on isolation in humanitarian settings.
  • Interim Guidance on Public Health and Social Measures for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response in Low Capacity and Humanitarian Settings is under development.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN)

  • UNICEF, IFRC, US CDC, and OCHA continue to work closely with WHO, embedded in the global COVID-19 incident management team; and are supporting all pillars of response.
  • WHO continues to facilitate direct and remote technical assistance to countries through GOARN regional and global networks to support health operations.
  • A public information hub has been launched on the GOARN knowledge platform for COVID-19 to facilitate the sharing of resources by partners and other stakeholders.
  • IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO with GOARN support are strengthening coordination and collaboration among key stakeholders at the global and regional levels in risk communications and community engagement (RCCE).
  • With support from GOARN partners, 23 experts have been deployed or are in the process of deployment to support COVID-19 response directly or remotely. WHO is currently working with GOARN partners and EMTs to provide support in São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Italy, and Ecuador.
  • A working group of partners has been established on contact tracing, field epidemiology, and using Go.Data to assist the urgent scale up of contact tracing capacity.

Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)

  • The tripartite partnership of IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO is leading activities on Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE).
  • The tripartite priorities and upcoming guides, research and tools include social, cultural, and behavioral insights to guide strategies and response actions. They also provide recommendations for home care, community engagement for post-lockdown, and for low-resource settings and vulnerable populations.
  • Coordination is focused on linkages between country-level RCCE efforts and broader humanitarian community engagement and coordination.

GOARN COVID-19 Research

Current activities include:

  • Support to the WHO-convened COVID-19 Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group.
  • Support to RCCE tripartite (WHO, UNICEF, IFRC) to identify emerging research needs that GOARN can support and disseminate findings, and support to ad hoc groups to address emerging operational issues. A repository of RCCEresearch and assessment tools is available on the GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.
  • Rapid literature searches and evidence reviews with 24-hour turn-around. Requests are through an online portal supported by Librarian Reserve Corps. Priority is given to GOARN operational partners and WHO technical leads. These outputs are sent directly to the requester and posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub. The Librarian Reserve Corps also curates a daily research publications list that is posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.
  • Support for theintegration of guidance, training, and tools for contact tracing for COVID-19, including communication of practitioners, and links to Field Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETPs), alumni, regional and global networks, WHO and GOARNfield epidemiology partners, and stakeholders, and theGo.Data community.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 27, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 931698
Spain 207634
Italy 197675
Germany 155193
United Kingdom 152844
France 123279
Turkey 110130
Iran 90481
Russian Federation 87147
China 84341
Brazil 58509
Belgium 46134
Canada 45778
Netherlands 37845
Switzerland 28978
India 27892
Peru 25331
Portugal 23864
Ecuador 22719
Ireland 19262
Sweden 18640
Saudi Arabia 17522
Israel 15398
Austria 15189
Mexico 13842
Singapore 13624
Japan 13385
Chile 13331
Pakistan 13328
Poland 11617
Romania 11036
Republic of Korea 10738
Belarus 10463
United Arab Emirates 10349
Qatar 10287
Ukraine 9009
Indonesia 8882
Denmark 8575
Serbia 8042
Philippines 7579
Norway 7505
Czechia 7404
Australia 6713
Dominican Republic 6135
Malaysia 5780
Panama 5538
Bangladesh 5416
Colombia 5142
Finland 4576
South Africa 4546
Egypt 4534
Morocco 4065
Argentina 3838
Luxembourg 3723
Republic of Moldova 3408
Algeria 3382
Kuwait 3075
Thailand 2931
Kazakhstan 2791
Bahrain 2647
Hungary 2583
Greece 2506
Oman 2049
Croatia 2030
Uzbekistan 1887
Iraq 1820
Armenia 1808
Iceland 1792
Azerbaijan 1645
Estonia 1643
Cameroon 1621
Ghana 1550
Afghanistan 1531
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1516
Lithuania 1449
Slovenia 1407
North Macedonia 1386
Slovakia 1379
Puerto Rico 1371
Cuba 1369
Bulgaria 1300
Nigeria 1273
Côte d’Ivoire 1150
New Zealand 1122
Guinea 1094
Djibouti 1023
Tunisia 949
Bolivia 866
Cyprus 817
Latvia 812
Kosovo 763
Andorra 740
Albania 726
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 707
Niger 696
Kyrgyzstan 695
Costa Rica 693
Senegal 671
Burkina Faso 632
Honduras 627
Uruguay 596
San Marino 538
Sri Lanka 523
Georgia 496
Guatemala 473
Democratic Republic of the Congo 459
Malta 448
Jordan 447
Somalia 436
Réunion 417
Mali 389
Kenya 355
Mayotte 354
Palestinian Territory 342
Mauritius 332
Venezuela 323
Montenegro 321
Isle of Man 308
Jamaica 305
United Republic of Tanzania 300
El Salvador 298
Jersey 280
Vietnam 270
Equatorial Guinea 258
Guernsey 245
Sudan 237
Paraguay 228
Congo 200
Rwanda 191
Maldives 188
Faroe Islands 187
Gabon 176
Martinique 175
Guadeloupe 149
Myanmar 146
Gibraltar 141
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 137
Madagascar 128
Liberia 124
Ethiopia 123
Cambodia 122
Trinidad and Tobago 115
Bermuda 109
French Guiana 109
Cabo Verde 106
Aruba 100
Monaco 98
Togo 98
Sierra Leone 93
Zambia 88
Liechtenstein 83
Barbados 79
Bahamas 78
Mozambique 76
Uganda 75
Guyana 74
Sint Maarten 74
Haiti 72
Cayman Islands 70
Benin 64
Libya 61
French Polynesia 57
Eswatini 59
United States Virgin Islands 55
Guinea-Bissau 53
Nepal 51
Chad 46
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Eritrea 39
Mongolia 38
Saint Martin 38
Malawi 34
Zimbabwe 31
Angola 26
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Central African Republic 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
Grenada 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Burundi 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13
Nicaragua 13
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
São Tomé and Príncipe 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
British Virgin Islands 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
South Sudan 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2,878,196

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

