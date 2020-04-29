COVID-19 World Map: 2,878,196 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 198,668 Deaths

Note: There is now a newer Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 99.

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 98

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has published a document providing guidance regarding the operation of immunization programs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.



The Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare of Spain has recently changed its criteria for reporting COVID-19 cases to include only those with positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. This has resulted in a retrospective decrease of 12,130 cases. Spain will continue to report only new PCR positive cases.

An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,878,196 confirmed cases (85,530 new)

198,668 deaths (4,982 new)

European Region

1,359,380 confirmed cases (29,659 new)

124,525 deaths (2,307 new)

Regions of the Americas

1,140,520 confirmed cases (45,674 new)

58,492 deaths (2,453 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

165,933 confirmed cases (5,347 new)

6,991 deaths (104 new)

Western Pacific Region

144,121 confirmed cases (1,482 new)

5,958 deaths (15 new)

South-East Asia

46,060 confirmed cases (2,214 new)

1,824 deaths (77 new)

African Region

21,470 confirmed cases (1,154 new)

865 deaths (26 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Partner Coordination

Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs)

A weekly Global Coordination Call continues to be held, providing the network with updates on current operations, technical guidance, and sharing of current experiences and practices from various EMT responses to COVID-19. For current operations, the EMT Secretariat provides information on requests for global support to raise awareness and facilitate deployments of available EMTs.

Nineteen International EMTs classified and/or in the classification process have deployed to fifteen countries across three WHO regions.

Thirty-six EMTs are responding nationally to support and reinforce local health systems in all Regions.

Additional deployments of Chinese EMTs are expected to Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zimbabwe. WHO is currently working with the EMTs and countries to facilitate additional teams to Comoros and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Global Health Cluster (GHC)

WHO and the GHC are coordinating inputs from partners on the first update of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) including mental health and psychosocial services, gender-based violence, protection and specific needs of older people and migrants, minimum Sphere humanitarian standards, and issues related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Analysis is ongoing to strengthen projections and service requirements for COVID-19 cases and wider humanitarian needs; and monitoring the impact of COVID-19 protection measures on access to essential health services.

Reports from field locations highlight the challenges of contact tracing and sample collection in insecure areas; insufficient personal protective equipment for partners supporting health facilities; and the additional challenges of operating with staff in self-quarantine.

GHC partners were briefed on the development of the UN COVID-19 Supply Chain Taskforce; and a webinar was held for all Health Cluster Coordinators on isolation in humanitarian settings.

Interim Guidance on Public Health and Social Measures for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response in Low Capacity and Humanitarian Settings is under development.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN)

UNICEF, IFRC, US CDC, and OCHA continue to work closely with WHO, embedded in the global COVID-19 incident management team; and are supporting all pillars of response.

WHO continues to facilitate direct and remote technical assistance to countries through GOARN regional and global networks to support health operations.

A public information hub has been launched on the GOARN knowledge platform for COVID-19 to facilitate the sharing of resources by partners and other stakeholders.

IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO with GOARN support are strengthening coordination and collaboration among key stakeholders at the global and regional levels in risk communications and community engagement (RCCE).

With support from GOARN partners, 23 experts have been deployed or are in the process of deployment to support COVID-19 response directly or remotely. WHO is currently working with GOARN partners and EMTs to provide support in São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Italy, and Ecuador.

A working group of partners has been established on contact tracing, field epidemiology, and using Go.Data to assist the urgent scale up of contact tracing capacity.

Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)

The tripartite partnership of IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO is leading activities on Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE).

The tripartite priorities and upcoming guides, research and tools include social, cultural, and behavioral insights to guide strategies and response actions. They also provide recommendations for home care, community engagement for post-lockdown, and for low-resource settings and vulnerable populations.

Coordination is focused on linkages between country-level RCCE efforts and broader humanitarian community engagement and coordination.

GOARN COVID-19 Research

Current activities include:

Support to the WHO-convened COVID-19 Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group.

Support to RCCE tripartite (WHO, UNICEF, IFRC) to identify emerging research needs that GOARN can support and disseminate findings, and support to ad hoc groups to address emerging operational issues. A repository of RCCEresearch and assessment tools is available on the GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.

Rapid literature searches and evidence reviews with 24-hour turn-around. Requests are through an online portal supported by Librarian Reserve Corps. Priority is given to GOARN operational partners and WHO technical leads. These outputs are sent directly to the requester and posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub. The Librarian Reserve Corps also curates a daily research publications list that is posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.

Support for theintegration of guidance, training, and tools for contact tracing for COVID-19, including communication of practitioners, and links to Field Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETPs), alumni, regional and global networks, WHO and GOARNfield epidemiology partners, and stakeholders, and theGo.Data community.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 27, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 931698 Spain 207634 Italy 197675 Germany 155193 United Kingdom 152844 France 123279 Turkey 110130 Iran 90481 Russian Federation 87147 China 84341 Brazil 58509 Belgium 46134 Canada 45778 Netherlands 37845 Switzerland 28978 India 27892 Peru 25331 Portugal 23864 Ecuador 22719 Ireland 19262 Sweden 18640 Saudi Arabia 17522 Israel 15398 Austria 15189 Mexico 13842 Singapore 13624 Japan 13385 Chile 13331 Pakistan 13328 Poland 11617 Romania 11036 Republic of Korea 10738 Belarus 10463 United Arab Emirates 10349 Qatar 10287 Ukraine 9009 Indonesia 8882 Denmark 8575 Serbia 8042 Philippines 7579 Norway 7505 Czechia 7404 Australia 6713 Dominican Republic 6135 Malaysia 5780 Panama 5538 Bangladesh 5416 Colombia 5142 Finland 4576 South Africa 4546 Egypt 4534 Morocco 4065 Argentina 3838 Luxembourg 3723 Republic of Moldova 3408 Algeria 3382 Kuwait 3075 Thailand 2931 Kazakhstan 2791 Bahrain 2647 Hungary 2583 Greece 2506 Oman 2049 Croatia 2030 Uzbekistan 1887 Iraq 1820 Armenia 1808 Iceland 1792 Azerbaijan 1645 Estonia 1643 Cameroon 1621 Ghana 1550 Afghanistan 1531 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1516 Lithuania 1449 Slovenia 1407 North Macedonia 1386 Slovakia 1379 Puerto Rico 1371 Cuba 1369 Bulgaria 1300 Nigeria 1273 Côte d’Ivoire 1150 New Zealand 1122 Guinea 1094 Djibouti 1023 Tunisia 949 Bolivia 866 Cyprus 817 Latvia 812 Kosovo 763 Andorra 740 Albania 726 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 707 Niger 696 Kyrgyzstan 695 Costa Rica 693 Senegal 671 Burkina Faso 632 Honduras 627 Uruguay 596 San Marino 538 Sri Lanka 523 Georgia 496 Guatemala 473 Democratic Republic of the Congo 459 Malta 448 Jordan 447 Somalia 436 Réunion 417 Mali 389 Kenya 355 Mayotte 354 Palestinian Territory 342 Mauritius 332 Venezuela 323 Montenegro 321 Isle of Man 308 Jamaica 305 United Republic of Tanzania 300 El Salvador 298 Jersey 280 Vietnam 270 Equatorial Guinea 258 Guernsey 245 Sudan 237 Paraguay 228 Congo 200 Rwanda 191 Maldives 188 Faroe Islands 187 Gabon 176 Martinique 175 Guadeloupe 149 Myanmar 146 Gibraltar 141 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 137 Madagascar 128 Liberia 124 Ethiopia 123 Cambodia 122 Trinidad and Tobago 115 Bermuda 109 French Guiana 109 Cabo Verde 106 Aruba 100 Monaco 98 Togo 98 Sierra Leone 93 Zambia 88 Liechtenstein 83 Barbados 79 Bahamas 78 Mozambique 76 Uganda 75 Guyana 74 Sint Maarten 74 Haiti 72 Cayman Islands 70 Benin 64 Libya 61 French Polynesia 57 Eswatini 59 United States Virgin Islands 55 Guinea-Bissau 53 Nepal 51 Chad 46 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Eritrea 39 Mongolia 38 Saint Martin 38 Malawi 34 Zimbabwe 31 Angola 26 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 22 Central African Republic 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 Grenada 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Burundi 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13 Nicaragua 13 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 São Tomé and Príncipe 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 British Virgin Islands 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 South Sudan 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2,878,196

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).