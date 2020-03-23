Infosurhoy

COVID-19 World Map: 292,142 Confirmed Cases; 183 Countries; 12,784 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 22

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 22, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 62

  • Four new countries/territories/areas from the African Region have reported cases of COVID-19.
  • As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, many countries are requesting individuals to stay at home in self-quarantine. WHO EURO has released a guide on how to stay physically active during self-quarantine. Information can be found here.
  • There has been a rise in criminals disguising themselves as WHO to steal money or sensitive information. WHO urges individuals to stay alert and to verify the authenticity of the request. Information on protecting yourselves against scams as well as reporting the scam to WHO can be found here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 292,142 confirmed cases (26,069 new)
  • 12,784 deaths (1,600 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 94,787 confirmed cases (750 new)
  • 3,438 deaths (12 new)

European Region

  • 151,293 confirmed cases (22,752 new)
  • 7,426 deaths (1,426 new)

South-East Asia

  • 1,257 confirmed cases (278 new)
  • 45 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 23,669 confirmed cases (1,314 new)
  • 1,596 deaths (130 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 19,685 confirmed cases (808 new)
  • 252 deaths (17 new)

African Region

  • 739 confirmed cases (167 new)
  • 20 deaths (8 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 22, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81498
Italy 53578
Spain 24926
Germany 21463
Iran 20610
United States of America 15219
France 14296
Republic of Korea 8897
Switzerland 6077
United Kingdom 5018
Netherlands 3631
Austria 3024
Belgium 2815
Norway 1926
Sweden 1746
Denmark 1326
Portugal 1280
Malaysia 1183
Australia 1081
Canada 1048
Japan 1046
Czech Republic 995
Turkey 947
Brazil 904
Israel 883
Ireland 785
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Luxembourg 670
Poland 536
Greece 530
Finland 521
Ecuador 506
Pakistan 495
Iceland 473
Qatar 470
Indonesia 450
Chile 434
Singapore 432
Thailand 411
Saudi Arabia 392
Slovenia 383
Romania 367
Peru 318
Philippines 307
Bahrain 306
Estonia 306
Russian Federation 306
Egypt 285
India 283
South Africa 240
Iraq 214
Croatia 206
Lebanon 206
Colombia 196
Slovakia 178
Kuwait 176
Serbia 173
Mexico 164
Bulgaria 163
Armenia 160
Argentina 158
United Arab Emirates 153
San Marino 151
Panama 137
Hungary 131
Latvia 124
Costa Rica 113
Lithuania 105
Algeria 94
Uruguay 94
Vietnam 94
Bosnia and Herzegovina 92
Faroe Islands 92
Andorra 88
Morocco 86
North Macedonia 85
Cyprus 84
Jordan 84
Brunei Darussalam 83
Republic of Moldova 80
Albania 76
Belarus 76
Malta 73
Burkina Faso 72
Dominican Republic 72
Sri Lanka 72
New Zealand 66
Tunisia 60
Kazakhstan 56
Senegal 56
Azerbaijan 53
Cambodia 53
Oman 52
Palestinian Territory 52
Guadeloupe 51
Georgia 49
Réunion 47
Ukraine 47
Liechtenstein 36
Venezuela 36
Uzbekistan 33
Martinique 32
Cameroon 27
Afghanistan 24
Bangladesh 24
Honduras 24
Democratic Republic of the Congo 23
Nigeria 22
Puerto Rico 21
Bolivia 19
Ghana 19
Monaco 18
Paraguay 18
Rwanda 17
Cuba 16
Jamaica 16
French Guiana 15
French Polynesia 15
Guam 15
Togo 15
Kyrgyzstan 14
Montenegro 14
Maldives 13
Guatemala 12
Jersey 12
Mauritius 12
Mayotte 11
Gibraltar 10
Mongolia 10
Côte d’Ivoire 9
Ethiopia 9
Trinidad and Tobago 9
Kenya 7
Seychelles 7
Equatorial Guinea 6
United Republic of Tanzania 6
Virgin Islands 6
Aruba 5
Barbados 5
Guyana 5
Bahamas 4
Congo 4
New Caledonia 4
Saint Martin 4
Cabo Verde 3
Cayman Islands 3
Central African Republic 3
Curaçao 3
Gabon 3
Liberia 3
Madagascar 3
Namibia 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Angola 2
Benin 2
Bermuda 2
Bhutan 2
Fiji 2
Greenland 2
Guinea 2
Haiti 2
Isle of Man 2
Mauritania 2
Nicaragua 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sudan 2
Suriname 2
Zambia 2
Zimbabwe 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Chad 1
Djibouti 1
El Salvador 1
Eritrea 1
Eswatini 1
Gambia 1
Guernsey 1
Holy See 1
Montserrat 1
Nepal 1
Niger 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Sint Maarten 1
Somalia 1
Timor-Leste 1
Uganda 1
Total 266073

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

 OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

 OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

 OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

  • Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

  1. Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
  2. Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
  3. Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR
  4. Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.

