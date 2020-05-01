COVID-19 World Map: 3,018,952 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 207,973 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 100
- Globally, the number of total confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.
- WHO has published a technical guidance titled ‘Strengthening Preparedness for COVID-19 in Cities and Urban Settings’. The guidance supports local leaders and policy-makers in cities and other urban settings in implementing actions that enhance the prevention, preparedness and readiness for COVID-19.
- The WHO Regional Office for Europe has highlighted the critical importance of patient rehabilitation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, has called for ‘all to put aside their differences, find common ground, and work together for the sake of humanity.’
- The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) has rapidly built an innovative analysis capability to identify misleading sources, posts, and narratives, and predict rising areas of concern and information voids.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 3,018,952 confirmed cases (66,276 new)
- 207,973 deaths (5,376 new)
European Region
- 1,406,899 confirmed cases (21,750 new)
- 129,311 deaths (2,882 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 1,213,088 confirmed cases (33,481 new)
- 62,404 deaths (2,193 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 176,928 confirmed cases (5,690 new)
- 7,304 deaths (156 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 146,720 confirmed cases (1,335 new)
- 6,037 deaths (39 new)
South-East Asia
- 51,351 confirmed cases (3,003 new)
- 2,001 deaths (84 new)
African Region
- 23,254 confirmed cases (1,017 new)
- 903 deaths (22 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 29, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|983457
|Spain
|210773
|Italy
|201505
|United Kingdom
|161149
|Germany
|157641
|France
|125464
|Turkey
|114653
|Russian Federation
|99399
|Iran
|92584
|China
|84369
|Brazil
|66501
|Canada
|49014
|Belgium
|47334
|Netherlands
|38416
|India
|31332
|Switzerland
|29181
|Peru
|28699
|Portugal
|24322
|Ecuador
|24258
|Saudi Arabia
|20077
|Ireland
|19877
|Sweden
|19621
|Israel
|15782
|Mexico
|15529
|Austria
|15314
|Singapore
|15222
|Pakistan
|14885
|Chile
|14365
|Japan
|13852
|Belarus
|12208
|Poland
|12218
|Qatar
|11921
|Republic of Korea
|10761
|Romania
|11616
|United Arab Emirates
|11380
|Ukraine
|9866
|Indonesia
|9511
|Denmark
|8851
|Serbia
|8497
|Philippines
|7958
|Norway
|7605
|Czechia
|7504
|Australia
|6738
|Bangladesh
|6462
|Dominican Republic
|6416
|Panama
|6021
|Malaysia
|5851
|Colombia
|5597
|Egypt
|5042
|South Africa
|4996
|Finland
|4740
|Morocco
|4252
|Argentina
|4019
|Luxembourg
|3741
|Algeria
|3649
|Republic of Moldova
|3638
|Kuwait
|3440
|Kazakhstan
|3078
|Thailand
|2947
|Bahrain
|2811
|Hungary
|2727
|Greece
|2534
|Oman
|2274
|Croatia
|2047
|Uzbekistan
|1955
|Armenia
|1932
|Iraq
|1928
|Afghanistan
|1827
|Iceland
|1795
|Azerbaijan
|1717
|Cameroon
|1705
|Estonia
|1660
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1588
|Ghana
|1550
|Lithuania
|1449
|Cuba
|1437
|North Macedonia
|1421
|Slovenia
|1408
|Puerto Rico
|1400
|Bulgaria
|1399
|Slovakia
|1384
|Nigeria
|1337
|Guinea
|1240
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1183
|New Zealand
|1126
|Djibouti
|1072
|Bolivia
|1014
|Tunisia
|975
|Cyprus
|837
|Latvia
|836
|Senegal
|823
|Kosovo
|790
|Albania
|766
|Andorra
|753
|Kyrgyzstan
|729
|Lebanon
|717
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Niger
|709
|Honduras
|702
|Costa Rica
|697
|Burkina Faso
|638
|Uruguay
|620
|Sri Lanka
|619
|San Marino
|553
|Guatemala
|530
|Somalia
|528
|Georgia
|517
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|491
|Mayotte
|460
|Malta
|450
|Jordan
|449
|Mali
|424
|Réunion
|417
|Kenya
|374
|Jamaica
|364
|El Salvador
|345
|Palestinian Territory
|343
|Mauritius
|334
|Venezuela
|329
|Montenegro
|321
|Sudan
|318
|Equatorial Guinea
|315
|Isle of Man
|308
|United Republic of Tanzania
|300
|Jersey
|283
|Vietnam
|270
|Guernsey
|247
|Maldives
|245
|Gabon
|238
|Paraguay
|230
|Rwanda
|212
|Congo
|207
|Faroe Islands
|187
|Martinique
|175
|Guadeloupe
|149
|Myanmar
|150
|Gibraltar
|141
|Liberia
|141
|Guam
|140
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Madagascar
|128
|Ethiopia
|126
|French Guiana
|124
|Cambodia
|122
|Trinidad and Tobago
|116
|Cabo Verde
|113
|Bermuda
|110
|Sierra Leone
|104
|Aruba
|100
|Togo
|99
|Monaco
|98
|Zambia
|95
|Liechtenstein
|83
|Bahamas
|80
|Barbados
|80
|Uganda
|79
|Haiti
|76
|Mozambique
|76
|Sint Maarten
|75
|Guyana
|74
|Guinea-Bissau
|73
|Eswatini
|71
|Cayman Islands
|70
|Benin
|64
|Libya
|61
|United States Virgin Islands
|59
|French Polynesia
|58
|Nepal
|54
|Chad
|52
|Central African Republic
|50
|Syrian Arab Republic
|43
|Eritrea
|39
|Mongolia
|38
|Saint Martin
|38
|Malawi
|36
|South Sudan
|34
|Zimbabwe
|32
|Angola
|27
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Botswana
|23
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|Fiji
|18
|Grenada
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Curaçao
|16
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Burundi
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|15
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|13
|Nicaragua
|13
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Holy See
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|Bhutan
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|6
|British Virgin Islands
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|3,018,952
14423
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Be First to Comment