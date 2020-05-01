 Press "Enter" to skip to content

COVID-19 World Map: 3,018,952 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 207,973 Deaths

May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 29

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 29, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 100

  • Globally, the number of total confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.
  • WHO has published a technical guidance titled ‘Strengthening Preparedness for COVID-19 in Cities and Urban Settings’. The guidance supports local leaders and policy-makers in cities and other urban settings in implementing actions that enhance the prevention, preparedness and readiness for COVID-19.
  • The WHO Regional Office for Europe has highlighted the critical importance of patient rehabilitation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, has called for ‘all to put aside their differences, find common ground, and work together for the sake of humanity.’
  • The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) has rapidly built an innovative analysis capability to identify misleading sources, posts, and narratives, and predict rising areas of concern and information voids.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 3,018,952 confirmed cases (66,276 new)
  • 207,973 deaths (5,376 new)

European Region

  • 1,406,899 confirmed cases (21,750 new)
  • 129,311 deaths (2,882 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 1,213,088 confirmed cases (33,481 new)
  • 62,404 deaths (2,193 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 176,928 confirmed cases (5,690 new)
  • 7,304 deaths (156 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 146,720 confirmed cases (1,335 new)
  • 6,037 deaths (39 new)

South-East Asia

  • 51,351 confirmed cases (3,003 new)
  • 2,001 deaths (84 new)

African Region

  • 23,254 confirmed cases (1,017 new)
  • 903 deaths (22 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 29, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 983457
Spain 210773
Italy 201505
United Kingdom 161149
Germany 157641
France 125464
Turkey 114653
Russian Federation 99399
Iran 92584
China 84369
Brazil 66501
Canada 49014
Belgium 47334
Netherlands 38416
India 31332
Switzerland 29181
Peru 28699
Portugal 24322
Ecuador 24258
Saudi Arabia 20077
Ireland 19877
Sweden 19621
Israel 15782
Mexico 15529
Austria 15314
Singapore 15222
Pakistan 14885
Chile 14365
Japan 13852
Belarus 12208
Poland 12218
Qatar 11921
Republic of Korea 10761
Romania 11616
United Arab Emirates 11380
Ukraine 9866
Indonesia 9511
Denmark 8851
Serbia 8497
Philippines 7958
Norway 7605
Czechia 7504
Australia 6738
Bangladesh 6462
Dominican Republic 6416
Panama 6021
Malaysia 5851
Colombia 5597
Egypt 5042
South Africa 4996
Finland 4740
Morocco 4252
Argentina 4019
Luxembourg 3741
Algeria 3649
Republic of Moldova 3638
Kuwait 3440
Kazakhstan 3078
Thailand 2947
Bahrain 2811
Hungary 2727
Greece 2534
Oman 2274
Croatia 2047
Uzbekistan 1955
Armenia 1932
Iraq 1928
Afghanistan 1827
Iceland 1795
Azerbaijan 1717
Cameroon 1705
Estonia 1660
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1588
Ghana 1550
Lithuania 1449
Cuba 1437
North Macedonia 1421
Slovenia 1408
Puerto Rico 1400
Bulgaria 1399
Slovakia 1384
Nigeria 1337
Guinea 1240
Côte d’Ivoire 1183
New Zealand 1126
Djibouti 1072
Bolivia 1014
Tunisia 975
Cyprus 837
Latvia 836
Senegal 823
Kosovo 790
Albania 766
Andorra 753
Kyrgyzstan 729
Lebanon 717
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Niger 709
Honduras 702
Costa Rica 697
Burkina Faso 638
Uruguay 620
Sri Lanka 619
San Marino 553
Guatemala 530
Somalia 528
Georgia 517
Democratic Republic of the Congo 491
Mayotte 460
Malta 450
Jordan 449
Mali 424
Réunion 417
Kenya 374
Jamaica 364
El Salvador 345
Palestinian Territory 343
Mauritius 334
Venezuela 329
Montenegro 321
Sudan 318
Equatorial Guinea 315
Isle of Man 308
United Republic of Tanzania 300
Jersey 283
Vietnam 270
Guernsey 247
Maldives 245
Gabon 238
Paraguay 230
Rwanda 212
Congo 207
Faroe Islands 187
Martinique 175
Guadeloupe 149
Myanmar 150
Gibraltar 141
Liberia 141
Guam 140
Brunei Darussalam 138
Madagascar 128
Ethiopia 126
French Guiana 124
Cambodia 122
Trinidad and Tobago 116
Cabo Verde 113
Bermuda 110
Sierra Leone 104
Aruba 100
Togo 99
Monaco 98
Zambia 95
Liechtenstein 83
Bahamas 80
Barbados 80
Uganda 79
Haiti 76
Mozambique 76
Sint Maarten 75
Guyana 74
Guinea-Bissau 73
Eswatini 71
Cayman Islands 70
Benin 64
Libya 61
United States Virgin Islands 59
French Polynesia 58
Nepal 54
Chad 52
Central African Republic 50
Syrian Arab Republic 43
Eritrea 39
Mongolia 38
Saint Martin 38
Malawi 36
South Sudan 34
Zimbabwe 32
Angola 27
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 23
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
Grenada 18
New Caledonia 18
Curaçao 16
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Burundi 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 15
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13
Nicaragua 13
Turks and Caicos 12
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
São Tomé and Príncipe 11
Seychelles 11
Gambia 10
Holy See 10
Suriname 10
Papua New Guinea 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 6
British Virgin Islands 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 3,018,952

14423​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Published in Health

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

