COVID-19 World Map: 332,930 Confirmed Cases; 186 Countries; 14,510 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 63
Three new countries/territories/areas from the African Region [1], Region of the Americas [1], and Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], have reported cases of COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 300,000 globally.
Data reported are based on information received from national authorities by 10:00 AM CET, March 23, 2020.
Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is critical to tracking the virus, understanding epidemiology, informing case management, and to suppressing transmission. WHO has updated the Laboratory Testing Strategy document (PDF) according to the 4Cs transmission scenarios. All technical guidance can be found here.
WHO Regional Office for Europe has published interim guidance on how to deal with COVID-19 in prisons and other places of detention, available here.
World Water Day 2020, celebrated on March 22, highlighted the essential role of handwashing in hygiene to protect you and those around you. WHO Regional Office for Europe provides more information here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 332,930 confirmed cases (40,788 new)
- 14,510 deaths (1,727 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 95,637 confirmed cases (850 new)
- 3,473 deaths (35 new)
European Region
- 171,424 confirmed cases (20,131 new)
- 8,743 deaths (1,318 new)
South-East Asia
- 1,776 confirmed cases (518 new)
- 58 deaths (13 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 25,375 confirmed cases (1,706 new)
- 1,741 deaths (145 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 37,016 confirmed cases (17,331 new)
- 465 deaths (213 new)
African Region
- 990 confirmed cases (251 new)
- 23 deaths (3 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 23, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|81601
|Italy
|59138
|United States of America
|31573
|Spain
|28572
|Germany
|24774
|Iran
|21638
|France
|15821
|Republic of Korea
|8961
|Switzerland
|6971
|United Kingdom
|5687
|Netherlands
|4204
|Austria
|3631
|Belgium
|3401
|Norway
|2132
|Sweden
|1906
|Portugal
|1600
|Australia
|1396
|Denmark
|1395
|Canada
|1384
|Malaysia
|1306
|Turkey
|1236
|Czech Republic
|1165
|Japan
|1089
|Israel
|1071
|Ireland
|906
|Brazil
|904
|Luxembourg
|798
|Pakistan
|784
|Thailand
|721
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Poland
|634
|Chile
|632
|Finland
|626
|Greece
|624
|Iceland
|568
|Ecuador
|532
|Indonesia
|514
|Saudi Arabia
|511
|Qatar
|494
|Singapore
|455
|Russian Federation
|438
|Romania
|433
|India
|415
|Slovenia
|414
|Philippines
|380
|Bahrain
|337
|Egypt
|327
|Estonia
|326
|Peru
|318
|South Africa
|274
|Mexico
|251
|Lebanon
|248
|Panama
|245
|Croatia
|235
|Iraq
|233
|Argentina
|225
|Algeria
|201
|Colombia
|196
|Armenia
|190
|Kuwait
|189
|Serbia
|188
|Bulgaria
|185
|Slovakia
|185
|Hungary
|167
|United Arab Emirates
|153
|San Marino
|151
|Lithuania
|143
|Latvia
|139
|Uruguay
|135
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|125
|Costa Rica
|117
|Faroe Islands
|115
|Morocco
|115
|North Macedonia
|114
|Andorra
|113
|Vietnam
|113
|Jordan
|112
|New Zealand
|102
|Cyprus
|95
|Republic of Moldova
|94
|Malta
|90
|Albania
|89
|Brunei Darussalam
|88
|Cambodia
|84
|Sri Lanka
|82
|Belarus
|76
|Burkina Faso
|75
|Tunisia
|75
|Dominican Republic
|72
|Venezuela
|70
|Senegal
|67
|Azerbaijan
|65
|Réunion
|64
|Kazakhstan
|60
|Palestinian Territory
|59
|Guadeloupe
|56
|Oman
|55
|Georgia
|54
|Trinidad and Tobago
|50
|Ukraine
|47
|Liechtenstein
|46
|Uzbekistan
|46
|Afghanistan
|40
|Cameroon
|40
|Martinique
|32
|Kosovo
|31
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|30
|Bangladesh
|27
|Guam
|27
|Honduras
|26
|Côte d’Ivoire
|25
|Bolivia
|24
|Ghana
|24
|Monaco
|23
|Puerto Rico
|23
|Nigeria
|22
|Paraguay
|22
|Montenegro
|21
|Jamaica
|19
|French Guiana
|18
|Guatemala
|18
|French Polynesia
|17
|Guernsey
|17
|Rwanda
|17
|Cuba
|16
|Togo
|16
|Gibraltar
|15
|Jersey
|15
|Kenya
|15
|Kyrgyzstan
|14
|Mayotte
|14
|Maldives
|13
|Madagascar
|12
|Mauritius
|12
|United Republic of Tanzania
|12
|Ethiopia
|11
|Mongolia
|10
|Aruba
|8
|Seychelles
|7
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|Gabon
|6
|Virgin Islands
|6
|Barbados
|5
|Guyana
|5
|New Caledonia
|5
|Saint Martin
|5
|Bahamas
|4
|Central African Republic
|4
|Congo
|4
|Eswatini
|4
|Cabo Verde
|3
|Cayman Islands
|3
|Curaçao
|3
|Liberia
|3
|Namibia
|3
|Saint Barthelemy
|3
|Zambia
|3
|Angola
|2
|Benin
|2
|Bermuda
|2
|Bhutan
|2
|Fiji
|2
|Greenland
|2
|Guinea
|2
|Haiti
|2
|Isle of Man
|2
|Mauritania
|2
|Nicaragua
|2
|Saint Lucia
|2
|Sudan
|2
|Suriname
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|Chad
|1
|Djibouti
|1
|El Salvador
|1
|Eritrea
|1
|Gambia
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Montserrat
|1
|Mozambique
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Niger
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Sint Maarten
|1
|Somalia
|1
|Syrian Arab Republic
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Uganda
|1
|Total
|332930
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Case Definitions
WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.
For easy reference, case definitions are included below.
Suspect case
A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.
OR
B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;
OR
C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.
Probable case
A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.
a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.
OR
B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.
Confirmed case
A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.
- Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.
Definition of contact
A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:
- Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
- Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
- Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR
- Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.
Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.
