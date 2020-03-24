Infosurhoy

COVID-19 World Map: 332,930 Confirmed Cases; 186 Countries; 14,510 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 23

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 23, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 63

Three new countries/territories/areas from the African Region [1], Region of the Americas [1], and Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], have reported cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 300,000 globally.

Data reported are based on information received from national authorities by 10:00 AM CET, March 23, 2020.

Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is critical to tracking the virus, understanding epidemiology, informing case management, and to suppressing transmission. WHO has updated the Laboratory Testing Strategy document (PDF) according to the 4Cs transmission scenarios. All technical guidance can be found here.

WHO Regional Office for Europe has published interim guidance on how to deal with COVID-19 in prisons and other places of detention, available here.

World Water Day 2020, celebrated on March 22, highlighted the essential role of handwashing in hygiene to protect you and those around you. WHO Regional Office for Europe provides more information here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 332,930 confirmed cases (40,788 new)
  • 14,510 deaths (1,727 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 95,637 confirmed cases (850 new)
  • 3,473 deaths (35 new)

European Region

  • 171,424 confirmed cases (20,131 new)
  • 8,743 deaths (1,318 new)

South-East Asia

  • 1,776 confirmed cases (518 new)
  • 58 deaths (13 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 25,375 confirmed cases (1,706 new)
  • 1,741 deaths (145 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 37,016 confirmed cases (17,331 new)
  • 465 deaths (213 new)

African Region

  • 990 confirmed cases (251 new)
  • 23 deaths (3 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 23, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81601
Italy 59138
United States of America 31573
Spain 28572
Germany 24774
Iran 21638
France 15821
Republic of Korea 8961
Switzerland 6971
United Kingdom 5687
Netherlands 4204
Austria 3631
Belgium 3401
Norway 2132
Sweden 1906
Portugal 1600
Australia 1396
Denmark 1395
Canada 1384
Malaysia 1306
Turkey 1236
Czech Republic 1165
Japan 1089
Israel 1071
Ireland 906
Brazil 904
Luxembourg 798
Pakistan 784
Thailand 721
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Poland 634
Chile 632
Finland 626
Greece 624
Iceland 568
Ecuador 532
Indonesia 514
Saudi Arabia 511
Qatar 494
Singapore 455
Russian Federation 438
Romania 433
India 415
Slovenia 414
Philippines 380
Bahrain 337
Egypt 327
Estonia 326
Peru 318
South Africa 274
Mexico 251
Lebanon 248
Panama 245
Croatia 235
Iraq 233
Argentina 225
Algeria 201
Colombia 196
Armenia 190
Kuwait 189
Serbia 188
Bulgaria 185
Slovakia 185
Hungary 167
United Arab Emirates 153
San Marino 151
Lithuania 143
Latvia 139
Uruguay 135
Bosnia and Herzegovina 125
Costa Rica 117
Faroe Islands 115
Morocco 115
North Macedonia 114
Andorra 113
Vietnam 113
Jordan 112
New Zealand 102
Cyprus 95
Republic of Moldova 94
Malta 90
Albania 89
Brunei Darussalam 88
Cambodia 84
Sri Lanka 82
Belarus 76
Burkina Faso 75
Tunisia 75
Dominican Republic 72
Venezuela 70
Senegal 67
Azerbaijan 65
Réunion 64
Kazakhstan 60
Palestinian Territory 59
Guadeloupe 56
Oman 55
Georgia 54
Trinidad and Tobago 50
Ukraine 47
Liechtenstein 46
Uzbekistan 46
Afghanistan 40
Cameroon 40
Martinique 32
Kosovo 31
Democratic Republic of the Congo 30
Bangladesh 27
Guam 27
Honduras 26
Côte d’Ivoire 25
Bolivia 24
Ghana 24
Monaco 23
Puerto Rico 23
Nigeria 22
Paraguay 22
Montenegro 21
Jamaica 19
French Guiana 18
Guatemala 18
French Polynesia 17
Guernsey 17
Rwanda 17
Cuba 16
Togo 16
Gibraltar 15
Jersey 15
Kenya 15
Kyrgyzstan 14
Mayotte 14
Maldives 13
Madagascar 12
Mauritius 12
United Republic of Tanzania 12
Ethiopia 11
Mongolia 10
Aruba 8
Seychelles 7
Equatorial Guinea 6
Gabon 6
Virgin Islands 6
Barbados 5
Guyana 5
New Caledonia 5
Saint Martin 5
Bahamas 4
Central African Republic 4
Congo 4
Eswatini 4
Cabo Verde 3
Cayman Islands 3
Curaçao 3
Liberia 3
Namibia 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Zambia 3
Angola 2
Benin 2
Bermuda 2
Bhutan 2
Fiji 2
Greenland 2
Guinea 2
Haiti 2
Isle of Man 2
Mauritania 2
Nicaragua 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sudan 2
Suriname 2
Zimbabwe 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Chad 1
Djibouti 1
El Salvador 1
Eritrea 1
Gambia 1
Grenada 1
Holy See 1
Montserrat 1
Mozambique 1
Nepal 1
Niger 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Sint Maarten 1
Somalia 1
Syrian Arab Republic 1
Timor-Leste 1
Uganda 1
Total 332930

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

 OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

 OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

 OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

  • Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

  1. Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
  2. Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
  3. Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR
  4. Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.

