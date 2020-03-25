COVID-19 World Map: 372,757 Confirmed Cases; 190 Countries; 16,231 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 64

Four new countries/territories/areas from the South-East Asia Region [1], and Region of the Americas [3] have reported cases of COVID-19 .

. WHO has delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures. Details can be found on the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean here.

The WHO WhatsApp Health Alert has now attracted 10 million users since launching Friday, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised more than US$70 million, in just 10 days. The media briefing can be found here.

WHOand FIFA launched a joint campaign to equip the football community to tackle COVID-19. This awareness campaign calls on all people around the world to follow the five key steps to stop the spread of the disease. More information can be found here.

WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies. As global demand rises, WHO and its partners aim to ensure assistance to areas most in need. More information can be found in Subject in Focus.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

372,757 confirmed cases (39,827 new)

16,231 deaths (1,722 new)

Western Pacific Region

96,580 confirmed cases (943 new)

3,502 deaths (29 new)

European Region

195,511 confirmed cases (24,087 new)

10,189 deaths (1,447 new)

South-East Asia

1,990 confirmed cases (214 new)

65 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

27,215 confirmed cases (1,840 new)

1,877 deaths (136 new)

Regions of the Americas

49,444 confirmed cases (12,428 new)

565 deaths (100 new)

African Region

1305 confirmed cases (315 new)

26 deaths (3 new)

Subject In Focus: Strengthening Supply Chains to Create Greatest Impact

WHO and the World Food Programme (WFP) are exploring ways to work with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN) and Logistical Emergency Teams (L.E.T.) to ensure that logistical assets are in place to support the increasing global demand for COVID-19 supplies. This is to ensure that supplies are allocated effectively and equitably in the places where they are needed the most.

WHO is also working with the World Bank to develop demand modeling from a country-based perspective. This will allow the sharing and support of technical guidance and allocation mechanisms and ensure that critical supplies are distributed with most impact.

The planning effort will support the mapping of scenarios as well as what is needed for stocks and procurement. With the engagement of the World Bank, the PSCN seeks to bring together the overview of the market’s capability to provide and distribute the necessary supplies, WHO demand forecasting and the necessary financial and political support to fight COVID-19.

Representatives from both WFP and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)have joined the WHO team at HQ to establish the Supply Chain Coordination Cell (SCCC). The objectives of the SCCC are to:

Establish a COVID-19 supply chain working group to deepen inter-agency collaboration with the aim of minimizing disruptions to current humanitarian operations, while increasing efficiency and coherence of the COVID-19 response.

Provide a centralized voice through the collection and dissemination of information to the UN Crisis Management Team (UNCMT), other relevant forums, as well as the wider humanitarian community, to support strategic guidance, operational decision-making, and overall monitoring.

Foster the creation of regional and country level coordination mechanisms aimed at implementing efforts, while maintaining the overall coordination of the response.

Create a smaller joint procurement group of medical equipment buying agencies.

WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies. As global demand rises, WHO and its partners aim to ensure that those areas most at need receive as much assistance as much as possible.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 24, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81747 Italy 63927 United States of America 42164 Spain 33089 Germany 29212 Iran 23049 France 19615 Republic of Korea 9037 Switzerland 8015 United Kingdom 6654 Netherlands 4749 Austria 4486 Belgium 3743 Norway 2371 Portugal 2060 Sweden 2016 Australia 1709 Brazil 1546 Turkey 1529 Malaysia 1518 Denmark 1460 Canada 1432 Israel 1238 Czech Republic 1236 Japan 1128 Ireland 1125 Pakistan 887 Luxembourg 875 Thailand 827 Ecuador 790 Poland 749 Chile 746 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Finland 700 Greece 695 Iceland 588 Indonesia 579 Romania 576 Saudi Arabia 562 Singapore 507 Qatar 501 Philippines 462 Slovenia 442 Russian Federation 438 India 434 South Africa 402 Peru 395 Bahrain 377 Mexico 370 Egypt 366 Estonia 352 Panama 345 Croatia 306 Colombia 277 Lebanon 267 Argentina 266 Iraq 266 Serbia 249 Dominican Republic 245 Armenia 235 Algeria 231 Bulgaria 201 United Arab Emirates 198 Kuwait 191 Slovakia 191 Hungary 187 San Marino 187 Latvia 180 Lithuania 179 Andorra 164 Uruguay 162 Costa Rica 158 Morocco 143 North Macedonia 136 Bosnia and Herzegovina 131 Jordan 127 Albania 123 Vietnam 123 Faroe Islands 118 Cyprus 116 Republic of Moldova 109 Malta 107 New Zealand 102 Burkina Faso 99 Sri Lanka 97 Brunei Darussalam 91 Tunisia 89 Cambodia 87 Oman 84 Ukraine 84 Belarus 81 Senegal 79 Azerbaijan 72 Cameroon 72 Réunion 71 Venezuela 70 Georgia 67 Kazakhstan 63 Guadeloupe 62 Kosovo 61 Palestinian Territory 59 Martinique 53 Trinidad and Tobago 51 Liechtenstein 46 Uzbekistan 46 Afghanistan 42 Cuba 40 Democratic Republic of the Congo 36 Mauritius 36 Rwanda 36 Bangladesh 33 Puerto Rico 31 Honduras 30 Guam 29 Côte d’Ivoire 25 Bolivia 27 Ghana 27 Mayotte 24 Monaco 23 Montenegro 22 Nigeria 22 Paraguay 22 Jamaica 19 French Guiana 20 Guatemala 20 Guernsey 20 French Polynesia 18 Jersey 18 Togo 18 Barbados 17 Virgin Islands 17 Kenya 16 Kyrgyzstan 16 Gibraltar 15 Isle of Man 13 Madagascar 13 Maldives 13 United Republic of Tanzania 12 Ethiopia 11 Mongolia 10 Aruba 9 Uganda 9 New Caledonia 8 Saint Martin 8 Seychelles 7 Bermuda 6 Equatorial Guinea 6 Gabon 6 Haiti 6 Benin 5 Cayman Islands 5 Guyana 5 Bahamas 4 Central African Republic 4 Congo 4 Curaçao 4 Eswatini 4 Greenland 4 Cabo Verde 3 Djibouti 3 El Salvador 3 Fiji 3 Liberia 3 Namibia 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Zambia 3 Angola 2 Bhutan 2 Chad 2 Guinea 2 Mauritania 2 Myanmar 2 Nepal 2 Nicaragua 2 Niger 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sint Maarten 2 Sudan 2 Suriname 2 Zimbabwe 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Belize 1 Dominica 1 Eritrea 1 Gambia 1 Grenada 1 Holy See 1 Montserrat 1 Mozambique 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Somalia 1 Syrian Arab Republic 1 Timor-Leste 1 Turks and Caicos 1 Total 372757

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes; Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case; Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.