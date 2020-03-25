Infosurhoy

Latest Science News and Reports

COVID-19 World Map: 372,757 Confirmed Cases; 190 Countries; 16,231 Deaths

by Leave a Comment

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 24

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 24, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 64

  • Four new countries/territories/areas from the South-East Asia Region [1], and Region of the Americas [3] have reported cases of COVID-19.
  • WHO has delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures. Details can be found on the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean here.
  • The WHO WhatsApp Health Alert has now attracted 10 million users since launching Friday, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised more than US$70 million, in just 10 days. The media briefing can be found here.
  • WHOand FIFA launched a joint campaign to equip the football community to tackle COVID-19. This awareness campaign calls on all people around the world to follow the five key steps to stop the spread of the disease. More information can be found here.
  • WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies. As global demand rises, WHO and its partners aim to ensure assistance to areas most in need. More information can be found in Subject in Focus.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 372,757 confirmed cases (39,827 new)
  • 16,231 deaths (1,722 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 96,580 confirmed cases (943 new)
  • 3,502 deaths (29 new)

European Region

  • 195,511 confirmed cases (24,087 new)
  • 10,189 deaths (1,447 new)

South-East Asia

  • 1,990 confirmed cases (214 new)
  • 65 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 27,215 confirmed cases (1,840 new)
  • 1,877 deaths (136 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 49,444 confirmed cases (12,428 new)
  • 565 deaths (100 new)

African Region

  • 1305 confirmed cases (315 new)
  • 26 deaths (3 new)

Subject In Focus: Strengthening Supply Chains to Create Greatest Impact

WHO and the World Food Programme (WFP) are exploring ways to work with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN) and Logistical Emergency Teams (L.E.T.) to ensure that logistical assets are in place to support the increasing global demand for COVID-19 supplies. This is to ensure that supplies are allocated effectively and equitably in the places where they are needed the most.

WHO is also working with the World Bank to develop demand modeling from a country-based perspective. This will allow the sharing and support of technical guidance and allocation mechanisms and ensure that critical supplies are distributed with most impact.

The planning effort will support the mapping of scenarios as well as what is needed for stocks and procurement. With the engagement of the World Bank, the PSCN seeks to bring together the overview of the market’s capability to provide and distribute the necessary supplies, WHO demand forecasting and the necessary financial and political support to fight COVID-19.

Representatives from both WFP and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)have joined the WHO team at HQ to establish the Supply Chain Coordination Cell (SCCC). The objectives of the SCCC are to:

  • Establish a COVID-19 supply chain working group to deepen inter-agency collaboration with the aim of minimizing disruptions to current humanitarian operations, while increasing efficiency and coherence of the COVID-19 response.
  • Provide a centralized voice through the collection and dissemination of information to the UN Crisis Management Team (UNCMT), other relevant forums, as well as the wider humanitarian community, to support strategic guidance, operational decision-making, and overall monitoring.
  • Foster the creation of regional and country level coordination mechanisms aimed at implementing efforts, while maintaining the overall coordination of the response.
  • Create a smaller joint procurement group of medical equipment buying agencies.

WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies. As global demand rises, WHO and its partners aim to ensure that those areas most at need receive as much assistance as much as possible.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 24, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81747
Italy 63927
United States of America 42164
Spain 33089
Germany 29212
Iran 23049
France 19615
Republic of Korea 9037
Switzerland 8015
United Kingdom 6654
Netherlands 4749
Austria 4486
Belgium 3743
Norway 2371
Portugal 2060
Sweden 2016
Australia 1709
Brazil 1546
Turkey 1529
Malaysia 1518
Denmark 1460
Canada 1432
Israel 1238
Czech Republic 1236
Japan 1128
Ireland 1125
Pakistan 887
Luxembourg 875
Thailand 827
Ecuador 790
Poland 749
Chile 746
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Finland 700
Greece 695
Iceland 588
Indonesia 579
Romania 576
Saudi Arabia 562
Singapore 507
Qatar 501
Philippines 462
Slovenia 442
Russian Federation 438
India 434
South Africa 402
Peru 395
Bahrain 377
Mexico 370
Egypt 366
Estonia 352
Panama 345
Croatia 306
Colombia 277
Lebanon 267
Argentina 266
Iraq 266
Serbia 249
Dominican Republic 245
Armenia 235
Algeria 231
Bulgaria 201
United Arab Emirates 198
Kuwait 191
Slovakia 191
Hungary 187
San Marino 187
Latvia 180
Lithuania 179
Andorra 164
Uruguay 162
Costa Rica 158
Morocco 143
North Macedonia 136
Bosnia and Herzegovina 131
Jordan 127
Albania 123
Vietnam 123
Faroe Islands 118
Cyprus 116
Republic of Moldova 109
Malta 107
New Zealand 102
Burkina Faso 99
Sri Lanka 97
Brunei Darussalam 91
Tunisia 89
Cambodia 87
Oman 84
Ukraine 84
Belarus 81
Senegal 79
Azerbaijan 72
Cameroon 72
Réunion 71
Venezuela 70
Georgia 67
Kazakhstan 63
Guadeloupe 62
Kosovo 61
Palestinian Territory 59
Martinique 53
Trinidad and Tobago 51
Liechtenstein 46
Uzbekistan 46
Afghanistan 42
Cuba 40
Democratic Republic of the Congo 36
Mauritius 36
Rwanda 36
Bangladesh 33
Puerto Rico 31
Honduras 30
Guam 29
Côte d’Ivoire 25
Bolivia 27
Ghana 27
Mayotte 24
Monaco 23
Montenegro 22
Nigeria 22
Paraguay 22
Jamaica 19
French Guiana 20
Guatemala 20
Guernsey 20
French Polynesia 18
Jersey 18
Togo 18
Barbados 17
Virgin Islands 17
Kenya 16
Kyrgyzstan 16
Gibraltar 15
Isle of Man 13
Madagascar 13
Maldives 13
United Republic of Tanzania 12
Ethiopia 11
Mongolia 10
Aruba 9
Uganda 9
New Caledonia 8
Saint Martin 8
Seychelles 7
Bermuda 6
Equatorial Guinea 6
Gabon 6
Haiti 6
Benin 5
Cayman Islands 5
Guyana 5
Bahamas 4
Central African Republic 4
Congo 4
Curaçao 4
Eswatini 4
Greenland 4
Cabo Verde 3
Djibouti 3
El Salvador 3
Fiji 3
Liberia 3
Namibia 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Zambia 3
Angola 2
Bhutan 2
Chad 2
Guinea 2
Mauritania 2
Myanmar 2
Nepal 2
Nicaragua 2
Niger 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sint Maarten 2
Sudan 2
Suriname 2
Zimbabwe 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Belize 1
Dominica 1
Eritrea 1
Gambia 1
Grenada 1
Holy See 1
Montserrat 1
Mozambique 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Somalia 1
Syrian Arab Republic 1
Timor-Leste 1
Turks and Caicos 1
Total 372757

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

 OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

 OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

 OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

  • Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

  1. Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
  2. Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
  3. Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR
  4. Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *