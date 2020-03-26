COVID-19 World Map: 414,179 Confirmed Cases; 192 Countries; 18,440 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 65

Two new countries/territories/areas from the Western Pacific Region [1], and Eastern Mediterranean Region [1] have reported cases of COVID-19.

OpenWHO released its introductory video on COVID-19 in Indian sign language yesterday, which is the first sign language resource on the platform. The video already has nearly 900 enrollments. Courses in additional languages can be found here.

As the world tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to ensure that essential health services and operations continue to be available to protect the lives of people with malaria, TB and other diseases or health conditions. More information can be found here and here.

EPI-WIN, WHO’s information network for epidemics, makes easy-to-understand advice and information available on a dedicated page on the WHO website. EPI-WIN is also providing employers and workers with timely information through regular calls. More information can be found on the web here and in Subject in Focus below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

414,179 confirmed cases (40,712 new)

18,440 deaths (2,202 new)

Western Pacific Region

97,766 confirmed cases (1186 new)

3,518 deaths (16 new)

European Region

220,516 confirmed cases (25,007 new)

11,986 deaths (1,797 new)

South-East Asia

2,344 confirmed cases (354 new)

72 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

29,631 confirmed cases (2,416 new)

2,008 deaths (131 new)

Regions of the Americas

60,834 confirmed cases (11,390 new)

813 deaths (248 new)

African Region

1664 confirmed cases (359 new)

29 deaths (3 new)

Subject In Focus: Infodemics Management – Enabling Safer Workplaces in a time of COVID-19

WHO’s Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) website was launched on March 24 and gives people access to timely, accurate, and easy-to-understand advice and information from trusted sources on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, translating scientific information to actionable information. EPI-WIN’s two-way communication network addresses key information needs while rebutting misinformation and fighting infodemics, which spread misinformation, create confusion and distrust among people and hamper an effective response.

The EPI-WIN website is aimed at a wide range of audiences including

individuals and communities

the health sector,

countries,

the travel and tourism sector,

faith-based organizations and faith leaders,

large event organizers, and

employers and employees.

Of the world’s population of around 8 billion, over 3 billion are in paid employment. National and international trade unions represent the rights and welfare of workers not only in relation to employment but also often in relation to their families and communities and are regarded as trusted sources of information and advice by their members.

EPI-WIN is engaging closely with employers and workers through different entities and organizations that serve as amplifiers with the capacity to reach vast numbers of people with life-saving information and guidance. The International Organization of Employers alone reaches 50 million businesses in 150 countries. Among several other entities and organizations, EPI-WIN has strong links with trade unions through the International Labour Organization (ILO)’s the Bureau of Workers’ Activities (ACTRAV), the International Trade Union Confederation and the global sectoral unions, reaching over 210 million workers and their families in 163 countries.

To best respond to the need for timely information of these different audiences, EPI-WIN conducts regular calls with the different sectors. On March 23rd, WHO and the International Occupational Medicine Society Collaboration (IOMSC) conducted a webinar on“Occupational Health Measures in the Preparedness and Response to COVID19 in the Workplace.”

Approximately 225 participants registered for the webinar including IOMSC Occupational Medical Society members as well as other Occupational Medical Society physician leaders from around the world. Participant questions were notably around the themes of: workplace transmission of COVID-19; the use of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) by healthcare and other public-facing workers; the use of rapid tests for COVID-19 to screen workers in workplaces; “Return to Work” guidance; and mental health and psychosocial impacts in workplaces, in particular health facilities.

Two additional webinars are scheduled for Thursday, March 26, the first with the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU), representing 8 million workers, and the second a videoconference with the International Organization of Employers (IOE): “Summit on the collaboration of the private sector with health systems in emergency situations.” Employers and employees have a crucial role to play in stopping COVID-19 and reducing the impact of the disease on society. A key area of EPI-WIN’s work focuses on how to create a COVID-safe workplace and prevent transmission of the disease between employees through the following measures:

Preventing transmission of COVID-19 between employees

Implement remote work practices (tele-working)

Social distancing measures in the workplace when on-site presence is required (at least 1 meter)

Hold fewer in-person meetings

Restrict the number of visitors entering the workplace

Limit travel beyond non-essential travel

Ensure people with symptoms or with family members with symptoms self-quarantine for 14 days

Check the body temperature of employees daily so that employees with fever don’t come to work

Facilitate access to reliable information for employees to promote understanding of the disease and its symptoms and the personal preventative measures (respiratory etiquette, hand washing, self-isolation if sick)

Check and follow the advice from the authorities in the community before holding a meeting or event; follow all necessary precautions, protective and self-isolation measures, should a meeting go ahead.

Maintain a safe and healthy work environment

Develop a business continuity plan

Develop a contingency and business continuity plan for an outbreak in the communities where your business operates and for when your employees return to work during or after COVID-19 according to national and local health authorities.

Promote regular and thorough handwashing by employees, contractors, and customers, as well as good respiratory hygiene.

Clean workspaces frequently with disinfectant including high risk areas/space (e.g. door handle, reception counter, elevators, disinfection of working stations of COVID-19 cases)

Provide alcohol-based gel or washing hands stations

Establish a reporting system for any cases among employees

Establish a system to quarantine close contacts of a suspect or confirmed case among the employees

Ensure good ventilation

Develop a food delivery system that reduces contacts with food deliverers and avoid employee lines

Ensure psycho-social support of employees during the pandemic. Incorporate mental health resources into human resources policies. Your employees may be suffering from emotional distress during this period; and may also suffer distress when experiencing changes like returning to work.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 25, 2020

Aruba12

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81848 Italy 69176 United States of America 51914 Spain 39673 Germany 31554 Iran 24811 France 22025 Republic of Korea 9137 Switzerland 8789 United Kingdom 8081 Netherlands 5560 Austria 5282 Belgium 4269 Norway 2566 Portugal 2362 Sweden 2272 Australia 2252 Brazil 2201 Israel 2170 Turkey 1872 Canada 1739 Malaysia 1624 Denmark 1591 Czech Republic 1394 Ireland 1329 Japan 1193 Luxembourg 1099 Ecuador 1049 Pakistan 991 Thailand 934 Chile 922 Poland 901 Finland 792 Saudi Arabia 767 Romania 762 Greece 743 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Indonesia 686 Russian Federation 658 Iceland 648 India 562 Singapore 558 South Africa 554 Philippines 552 Qatar 526 Slovenia 480 Peru 416 Egypt 402 Bahrain 392 Croatia 382 Mexico 370 Estonia 369 Panama 345 Iraq 316 Dominican Republic 312 Colombia 306 Lebanon 304 Serbia 303 Argentina 301 Armenia 265 Algeria 264 United Arab Emirates 248 Hungary 226 Bulgaria 220 Lithuania 209 Slovakia 204 Latvia 197 Kuwait 195 New Zealand 189 Andorra 188 San Marino 187 Costa Rica 177 Morocco 170 Bosnia and Herzegovina 164 Uruguay 162 Jordan 153 North Macedonia 148 Albania 146 Vietnam 134 Republic of Moldova 125 Cyprus 124 Faroe Islands 122 Malta 120 Burkina Faso 114 Tunisia 114 Ukraine 113 Brunei Darussalam 104 Sri Lanka 102 Oman 99 Cambodia 91 Azerbaijan 87 Senegal 86 Réunion 83 Belarus 81 Kazakhstan 79 Venezuela 77 Georgia 73 Guadeloupe 73 Cameroon 72 Côte d’Ivoire 72 Kosovo 63 Palestinian Territory 60 Martinique 57 Trinidad and Tobago 57 Uzbekistan 50 Liechtenstein 47 Afghanistan 74 Ghana 53 Cuba 48 Democratic Republic of the Congo 45 Kyrgyzstan 42 Mauritius 42 Nigeria 42 Rwanda 40 Bangladesh 39 Puerto Rico 39 Guam 32 Honduras 30 Mayotte 30 Montenegro 29 Bolivia 28 Paraguay 27 French Polynesia 25 Kenya 25 French Guiana 23 Guernsey 23 Isle of Man 23 Monaco 23 Guatemala 21 Jamaica 21 Togo 20 Madagascar 19 Barbados 18 Jersey 18 Virgin Islands 17 Gibraltar 15 Maldives 13 Ethiopia 12 United Republic of Tanzania 12 Mongolia 10 New Caledonia 10 Uganda 9 Saint Martin 8 Haiti 7 Seychelles 7 Bermuda 6 Curaçao 6 Equatorial Guinea 6 Gabon 6 Suriname 6 Benin 5 Cayman Islands 5 El Salvador 5 Guyana 5 Bahamas 4 Central African Republic 4 Congo 4 Eswatini 4 Fiji 4 Greenland 4 Namibia 4 Antigua and Barbuda 3 Cabo Verde 3 Djibouti 3 Liberia 3 Mozambique 3 Myanmar 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Sudan 3 Zambia 3 Angola 2 Bhutan 2 Chad 2 Dominica 2 Gambia 2 Guinea 2 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 2 Mauritania 2 Nepal 2 Nicaragua 2 Niger 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sint Maarten 2 Zimbabwe 2 Belize 1 Eritrea 1 Grenada 1 Holy See 1 Libya 1 Montserrat 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Somalia 1 Syrian Arab Republic 1 Timor-Leste 1 Turks and Caicos 1 Total 414179

5282​