COVID-19 World Map: 462,684 Confirmed Cases; 195 Countries; 20,834 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 26

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 26, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 66

  • Three new countries/territories/areas from the Region of the Americas[1], and African Region [2] have reported cases of COVID-19.
  • TheUnited Nations launched a US$2 billion COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan to support the world’s most vulnerable countries. More information can be found here.
  • The WHO Director-General mentioned many key issues and action steps to effectively combat COVID-19, as well as maintaining physical distance but not social distance. More information can be found here.
  • WHO published the COVID-19: Operational guidance for maintaining essential health services during an outbreak and the Handbook for public health capacity-building at ground crossings and cross-border collaboration on March 25, 2020. All guidance documents can be found here.
  • In light of additional evidence, WHO maintains the recommendation of performing hand hygiene and regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. The use of medical masks and respirators are for circumstances and settings where aerosol generating procedures are performed. Greater detail can be found in Subject in Focus.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 462,684 confirmed cases (49,219 new)
  • 20,834 deaths (2,401 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 99,058 confirmed cases (1,292 new)
  • 3,540 deaths (22 new)

European Region

  • 250,287 confirmed cases (29,771 new)
  • 13,950 deaths (1,964 new)

South-East Asia

  • 2,536 confirmed cases (192 new)
  • 79 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 32,442 confirmed cases (2,811 new)
  • 2,162 deaths (154 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 75,712 confirmed cases (14,878 new)
  • 1,065 deaths (252 new)

African Region

  • 1,937 confirmed cases (275 new)
  • 31 deaths (2 new)

Subject In Focus: COVID-19 Virus Persistence: Implications for Transmission and Precaution Recommendations

An experimental study, which evaluated virus persistence of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), has recently been published in the NEJM1. In this experimental study, aerosols were generated using a three-jet Collison nebulizer and fed into a Goldberg drum under controlled laboratory conditions. This is a high-powered machine that does not reflect normal human coughing or sneezing nor does it reflect aerosol generating procedures in clinical settings. Furthermore, the findings do not bring new evidence on airborne transmission as aerosolization with particles potentially containing the virus was already known as a possibility during procedures generating aerosols.

In all other contexts, available evidence indicates that COVID-19 virus is transmitted during close contact through respiratory droplets (such as coughing) and by fomites.2-8 The virus can spread directly from person to person when a COVID-19 case coughs or exhales producing droplets that reach the nose, mouth or eyes of another person. Alternatively, as the droplets are too heavy to be airborne, they land on objects and surfaces surrounding the person. Other people become infected with COVID-19 by touching these contaminated objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. According to the currently available evidence, transmission through smaller droplet nuclei (airborne transmission) that propagate through air at distances longer than 1 meter is limited to aerosol generating procedures during clinical care of COVID-19 patients.

As such, WHO continues to recommend that everyone performs hand hygiene frequently, follows respiratory etiquette recommendations and regularly clean and disinfect surfaces. WHO also continues to recommend the importance of maintaining physical distances and avoiding people with fever or respiratory symptoms. These preventive measures will limit viral transmission.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in alignment with available evidence, WHO maintains the recommendation, in the context of droplet and contact precautions for the use of medical masks for regular care of COVID-19 patients and respirators (N95, FFP2 or FFP3) for circumstances and settings where aerosol generating procedures are performed.9

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 26, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81961
Italy 74386
United States of America 63570
Spain 47610
Germany 36508
Iran 27017
France 24920
Switzerland 9714
United Kingdom 9533
Republic of Korea 9241
Netherlands 6412
Austria 5888
Belgium 4937
Canada 3409
Portugal 2995
Norway 2916
Sweden 2510
Australia 2799
Brazil 2433
Turkey 2433
Israel 2369
Malaysia 1796
Denmark 1724
Czech Republic 1654
Ireland 1564
Luxembourg 1333
Japan 1291
Ecuador 1211
Chile 1142
Pakistan 1057
Poland 1051
Thailand 934
Romania 906
Saudi Arabia 900
Finland 880
Russian Federation 840
Greece 821
Indonesia 790
Iceland 737
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
South Africa 709
India 649
Philippines 636
Singapore 631
Panama 558
Qatar 537
Slovenia 528
Peru 480
Mexico 478
Colombia 470
Egypt 456
Bahrain 419
Croatia 418
Estonia 404
Dominican Republic 392
Argentina 387
Serbia 384
Iraq 346
Lebanon 333
United Arab Emirates 333
Armenia 290
Lithuania 274
Algeria 264
New Zealand 262
Hungary 261
Bulgaria 242
Morocco 225
Latvia 221
Uruguay 217
Slovakia 216
Andorra 213
Kuwait 208
San Marino 208
Costa Rica 201
North Macedonia 177
Albania 174
Bosnia and Herzegovina 173
Tunisia 173
Jordan 172
Ukraine 156
Republic of Moldova 149
Burkina Faso 146
Vietnam 141
Cyprus 132
Faroe Islands 132
Malta 129
Brunei Darussalam 109
Sri Lanka 102
Oman 99
Senegal 99
Kazakhstan 97
Cambodia 96
Réunion 94
Azerbaijan 93
Venezuela 91
Belarus 86
Afghanistan 80
Côte d’Ivoire 80
Georgia 77
Guadeloupe 76
Cameroon 72
Kosovo 71
Ghana 68
Martinique 66
Uzbekistan 65
Palestinian Territory 64
Trinidad and Tobago 60
Cuba 57
Honduras 52
Montenegro 52
Democratic Republic of the Congo 51
Liechtenstein 51
Puerto Rico 51
Mauritius 47
Nigeria 46
Kyrgyzstan 44
Paraguay 41
Rwanda 41
Bangladesh 39
Bolivia 39
Guam 37
Mayotte 35
Guernsey 30
French Guiana 28
Gibraltar 26
Jamaica 26
French Polynesia 25
Kenya 25
Guatemala 24
Isle of Man 23
Monaco 23
Togo 23
Aruba 19
Madagascar 19
Barbados 18
Jersey 18
Virgin Islands 17
New Caledonia 14
Uganda 14
El Salvador 13
Maldives 13
United Republic of Tanzania 13
Djibouti 12
Ethiopia 12
Saint Martin 11
Mongolia 10
Cayman Islands 8
Haiti 8
Bermuda 7
Dominica 7
Seychelles 7
Suriname 7
Curaçao 6
Equatorial Guinea 6
Gabon 6
Bahamas 5
Benin 5
Central African Republic 5
Fiji 5
Greenland 5
Guyana 5
Mozambique 5
Namibia 5
Syrian Arab Republic 5
Congo 4
Eritrea 4
Eswatini 4
Holy See 4
Antigua and Barbuda 3
Cabo Verde 3
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 3
Liberia 3
Myanmar 3
Nepal 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Sudan 3
Zambia 3
Angola 2
Bhutan 2
Chad 2
Gambia 2
Guinea 2
Guinea-Bissau 2
Mali 2
Mauritania 2
Montserrat 2
Nicaragua 2
Niger 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sint Maarten 2
Somalia 2
Zimbabwe 2
Belize 2
Grenada 1
Libya 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Turks and Caicos 1
Total 462684

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

