COVID-19 World Map: 509,164 Confirmed Cases; 197 Countries; 23,335 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 67
- Two new countries/territories/areas from the Region of the Americas [2] have reported cases of COVID-19.
- The total global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 500,000.
- Addressing the Extraordinary Summit on COVID-19, the WHO Director-General called on G20 leaders to fight, unite, and ignite against COVID-19. More information can be found here.
- WHO concluded the technical support mission to Egypt on 25 March 2020. More information can be found on the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office site here.
- OpenWHO celebrates 1 million enrollments today. Seventy percent of the total enrollments are on COVID-19 resources, reflecting the critical role the platform is playing in supporting the response to the pandemic. On 25 March, anew course was launched describing how to design and operate treatment centers for the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 resources are hosted on two learning channels: one for courses in official WHO languages here and a second for courses in additional national languages here.
- The number of countries implementing additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic has increased since the declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern. The United NationsWorld Tourism Organization launched a Crisis Committee to review the impact of the outbreak on the aviation, shipping and tourism sectors and propose innovative solutions for recovery.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 509,164 confirmed cases (46,484 new)
- 23,335 deaths (2,501 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 100,018 confirmed cases (960 new)
- 3,567 deaths (27 new)
European Region
- 286,697 confirmed cases (36,414 new)
- 16,105 deaths (2,155 new)
South-East Asia
- 2,932 confirmed cases (396 new)
- 105 deaths (26 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 35,249 confirmed cases (2,807 new)
- 2,336 deaths (174 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 81,137 confirmed cases (5,425 new)
- 1,176 deaths (111 new)
African Region
- 2,419 confirmed cases (482 new)
- 39 deaths (8 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 27, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|82078
|Italy
|80539
|United States of America
|68334
|Spain
|56188
|Germany
|42288
|Iran
|29406
|France
|28786
|United Kingdom
|11662
|Switzerland
|10714
|Republic of Korea
|9332
|Netherlands
|7431
|Austria
|7029
|Belgium
|6235
|Turkey
|3629
|Canada
|3555
|Portugal
|3544
|Norway
|3156
|Israel
|3035
|Australia
|2985
|Sweden
|2806
|Brazil
|2433
|Czech Republic
|2062
|Malaysia
|2031
|Denmark
|1877
|Ireland
|1819
|Luxembourg
|1453
|Japan
|1387
|Chile
|1306
|Poland
|1221
|Ecuador
|1211
|Thailand
|1136
|Pakistan
|1057
|Russian Federation
|1036
|Romania
|1029
|Saudi Arabia
|1012
|Finland
|958
|South Africa
|927
|Indonesia
|893
|Greece
|892
|Iceland
|802
|India
|724
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Philippines
|707
|Singapore
|683
|Peru
|580
|Slovenia
|577
|Panama
|558
|Qatar
|549
|Estonia
|538
|Argentina
|502
|Croatia
|495
|Egypt
|495
|Dominican Republic
|488
|Mexico
|478
|Colombia
|470
|Bahrain
|458
|Serbia
|457
|Iraq
|382
|Lebanon
|368
|New Zealand
|338
|United Arab Emirates
|333
|Armenia
|329
|Algeria
|305
|Hungary
|300
|Lithuania
|299
|Morocco
|275
|Bulgaria
|264
|Latvia
|244
|Andorra
|231
|Slovakia
|226
|San Marino
|218
|Ukraine
|218
|Uruguay
|217
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|213
|Jordan
|212
|Kuwait
|208
|Costa Rica
|201
|North Macedonia
|201
|Tunisia
|197
|Albania
|186
|Republic of Moldova
|177
|Vietnam
|153
|Burkina Faso
|146
|Cyprus
|146
|Faroe Islands
|140
|Réunion
|135
|Malta
|134
|Ghana
|132
|Kazakhstan
|125
|Azerbaijan
|122
|Brunei Darussalam
|114
|Sri Lanka
|106
|Oman
|109
|Senegal
|105
|Cambodia
|98
|Venezuela
|91
|Belarus
|86
|Palestinian Territory
|84
|Uzbekistan
|83
|Georgia
|81
|Mauritius
|81
|Afghanistan
|80
|Côte d’Ivoire
|80
|Kosovo
|79
|Guadeloupe
|76
|Cameroon
|75
|Cuba
|67
|Montenegro
|67
|Martinique
|66
|Nigeria
|65
|Puerto Rico
|64
|Trinidad and Tobago
|61
|Kyrgyzstan
|58
|Liechtenstein
|56
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|54
|Honduras
|52
|Mayotte
|50
|Rwanda
|50
|Bangladesh
|48
|Guam
|45
|Paraguay
|41
|Bolivia
|39
|Gibraltar
|35
|Guernsey
|34
|Jersey
|32
|French Polynesia
|30
|French Guiana
|28
|Isle of Man
|26
|Jamaica
|26
|Kenya
|25
|Guatemala
|24
|Madagascar
|24
|Togo
|24
|Monaco
|23
|Aruba
|19
|Barbados
|18
|Virgin Islands
|17
|New Caledonia
|14
|Uganda
|14
|El Salvador
|13
|Maldives
|13
|United Republic of Tanzania
|13
|Djibouti
|12
|Ethiopia
|12
|Dominica
|11
|Mongolia
|11
|Saint Martin
|11
|Niger
|10
|Cayman Islands
|8
|Haiti
|8
|Namibia
|8
|Bermuda
|7
|Curaçao
|7
|Grenada
|7
|Seychelles
|7
|Suriname
|7
|Benin
|6
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|Eritrea
|6
|Eswatini
|6
|Gabon
|6
|Greenland
|6
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|6
|Bahamas
|5
|Central African Republic
|5
|Chad
|5
|Fiji
|5
|Guinea
|5
|Guyana
|5
|Mozambique
|5
|Myanmar
|5
|Syrian Arab Republic
|5
|Congo
|4
|Holy See
|4
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|Bhutan
|3
|Cabo Verde
|3
|Liberia
|3
|Mauritania
|3
|Nepal
|3
|Saint Barthelemy
|3
|Somalia
|3
|Sudan
|3
|Zambia
|3
|Zimbabwe
|3
|Angola
|2
|Anguilla
|2
|Belize
|2
|British Virgin Islands
|2
|Gambia
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|2
|Mali
|2
|Montserrat
|2
|Nicaragua
|2
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|2
|Saint Lucia
|2
|Sint Maarten
|2
|Turks and Caicos
|2
|Libya
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|509164
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).