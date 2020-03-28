COVID-19 World Map: 509,164 Confirmed Cases; 197 Countries; 23,335 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 67

Two new countries/territories/areas from the Region of the Americas [2] have reported cases of COVID-19 .

. The total global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 500,000.

Addressing the Extraordinary Summit on COVID-19, the WHO Director-General called on G20 leaders to fight, unite, and ignite against COVID-19. More information can be found here.

WHO concluded the technical support mission to Egypt on 25 March 2020. More information can be found on the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office site here.

OpenWHO celebrates 1 million enrollments today. Seventy percent of the total enrollments are on COVID-19 resources, reflecting the critical role the platform is playing in supporting the response to the pandemic. On 25 March, anew course was launched describing how to design and operate treatment centers for the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 resources are hosted on two learning channels: one for courses in official WHO languages here and a second for courses in additional national languages here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

509,164 confirmed cases (46,484 new)

23,335 deaths (2,501 new)

Western Pacific Region

100,018 confirmed cases (960 new)

3,567 deaths (27 new)

European Region

286,697 confirmed cases (36,414 new)

16,105 deaths (2,155 new)

South-East Asia

2,932 confirmed cases (396 new)

105 deaths (26 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

35,249 confirmed cases (2,807 new)

2,336 deaths (174 new)

Regions of the Americas

81,137 confirmed cases (5,425 new)

1,176 deaths (111 new)

African Region

2,419 confirmed cases (482 new)

39 deaths (8 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 27, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 82078 Italy 80539 United States of America 68334 Spain 56188 Germany 42288 Iran 29406 France 28786 United Kingdom 11662 Switzerland 10714 Republic of Korea 9332 Netherlands 7431 Austria 7029 Belgium 6235 Turkey 3629 Canada 3555 Portugal 3544 Norway 3156 Israel 3035 Australia 2985 Sweden 2806 Brazil 2433 Czech Republic 2062 Malaysia 2031 Denmark 1877 Ireland 1819 Luxembourg 1453 Japan 1387 Chile 1306 Poland 1221 Ecuador 1211 Thailand 1136 Pakistan 1057 Russian Federation 1036 Romania 1029 Saudi Arabia 1012 Finland 958 South Africa 927 Indonesia 893 Greece 892 Iceland 802 India 724 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Philippines 707 Singapore 683 Peru 580 Slovenia 577 Panama 558 Qatar 549 Estonia 538 Argentina 502 Croatia 495 Egypt 495 Dominican Republic 488 Mexico 478 Colombia 470 Bahrain 458 Serbia 457 Iraq 382 Lebanon 368 New Zealand 338 United Arab Emirates 333 Armenia 329 Algeria 305 Hungary 300 Lithuania 299 Morocco 275 Bulgaria 264 Latvia 244 Andorra 231 Slovakia 226 San Marino 218 Ukraine 218 Uruguay 217 Bosnia and Herzegovina 213 Jordan 212 Kuwait 208 Costa Rica 201 North Macedonia 201 Tunisia 197 Albania 186 Republic of Moldova 177 Vietnam 153 Burkina Faso 146 Cyprus 146 Faroe Islands 140 Réunion 135 Malta 134 Ghana 132 Kazakhstan 125 Azerbaijan 122 Brunei Darussalam 114 Sri Lanka 106 Oman 109 Senegal 105 Cambodia 98 Venezuela 91 Belarus 86 Palestinian Territory 84 Uzbekistan 83 Georgia 81 Mauritius 81 Afghanistan 80 Côte d’Ivoire 80 Kosovo 79 Guadeloupe 76 Cameroon 75 Cuba 67 Montenegro 67 Martinique 66 Nigeria 65 Puerto Rico 64 Trinidad and Tobago 61 Kyrgyzstan 58 Liechtenstein 56 Democratic Republic of the Congo 54 Honduras 52 Mayotte 50 Rwanda 50 Bangladesh 48 Guam 45 Paraguay 41 Bolivia 39 Gibraltar 35 Guernsey 34 Jersey 32 French Polynesia 30 French Guiana 28 Isle of Man 26 Jamaica 26 Kenya 25 Guatemala 24 Madagascar 24 Togo 24 Monaco 23 Aruba 19 Barbados 18 Virgin Islands 17 New Caledonia 14 Uganda 14 El Salvador 13 Maldives 13 United Republic of Tanzania 13 Djibouti 12 Ethiopia 12 Dominica 11 Mongolia 11 Saint Martin 11 Niger 10 Cayman Islands 8 Haiti 8 Namibia 8 Bermuda 7 Curaçao 7 Grenada 7 Seychelles 7 Suriname 7 Benin 6 Equatorial Guinea 6 Eritrea 6 Eswatini 6 Gabon 6 Greenland 6 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6 Bahamas 5 Central African Republic 5 Chad 5 Fiji 5 Guinea 5 Guyana 5 Mozambique 5 Myanmar 5 Syrian Arab Republic 5 Congo 4 Holy See 4 Antigua and Barbuda 3 Bhutan 3 Cabo Verde 3 Liberia 3 Mauritania 3 Nepal 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Somalia 3 Sudan 3 Zambia 3 Zimbabwe 3 Angola 2 Anguilla 2 Belize 2 British Virgin Islands 2 Gambia 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 Mali 2 Montserrat 2 Nicaragua 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sint Maarten 2 Turks and Caicos 2 Libya 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 509164

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).