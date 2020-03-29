COVID-19 World Map: 571,678 Confirmed Cases; 197 Countries; 26,494 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 68

No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO Director-General highlighted in his media briefing yesterday that the chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment(PPE)is one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives. To date, WHO has shipped almost 2 million individual items of PPEto 74 countries and is preparing to send a similar amount to a further 60 countries. The Director-General’s opening remarks at the media briefing can be found here.

Today, WHO published the first edition of the practical manual to set up and manage a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) treatment center and a SARI screening facility in health-care facilities. The document has been developed to meet the operational needs emerging with the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details, please see the document here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

571,678 confirmed cases (62,514 new)

26,494 deaths (3,159 new)

Western Pacific Region

101,462 confirmed cases (1444 new)

3,592 deaths (25 new)

European Region

324,343 confirmed cases (37,646 new)

18,740 deaths (2,635 new)

South-East Asia

3,085 confirmed cases (153 new)

114 deaths (9 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

38,931 confirmed cases (3,682 new)

2,508 deaths (172 new)

Regions of the Americas

100,314 confirmed cases (19,177 new)

1,485 deaths (309 new)

African Region

2,831 confirmed cases (412 new)

48 deaths (9 new)

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases Italy 86498 United States of America 85228 China 82230 Spain 64059 Germany 48582 France 32542 Iran 32332 United Kingdom 14547 Switzerland 12104 Republic of Korea 9478 Netherlands 8603 Austria 7697 Belgium 7284 Turkey 5698 Portugal 4268 Canada 4018 Australia 3635 Norway 3581 Israel 3460 Sweden 3046 Brazil 2915 Czechia 2279 Malaysia 2161 Ireland 2121 Denmark 2046 Chile 1610 Luxembourg 1605 Ecuador 1595 Japan 1499 Poland 1389 Romania 1292 Russian Federation 1264 Pakistan 1235 South Africa 1170 Thailand 1136 Saudi Arabia 1104 Indonesia 1046 Finland 1025 Greece 966 Iceland 890 Philippines 803 Singapore 732 India 724 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Panama 674 Slovenia 632 Argentina 589 Mexico 589 Croatia 586 Dominican Republic 581 Peru 580 Estonia 575 Qatar 562 Egypt 536 Serbia 528 Colombia 491 Bahrain 473 Iraq 458 New Zealand 416 United Arab Emirates 405 Lebanon 391 Armenia 372 Algeria 367 Lithuania 358 Morocco 358 Hungary 343 Ukraine 311 Slovakia 295 Bulgaria 293 Andorra 289 Latvia 280 Uruguay 238 Jordan 235 Kuwait 235 Bosnia and Herzegovina 233 Costa Rica 231 San Marino 228 Tunisia 227 North Macedonia 219 Kazakhstan 204 Republic of Moldova 199 Albania 197 Vietnam 169 Cyprus 162 Oman 152 Azerbaijan 147 Burkina Faso 146 Faroe Islands 144 Malta 139 Ghana 137 Réunion 135 Senegal 119 Brunei Darussalam 115 Afghanistan 106 Sri Lanka 106 Venezuela 106 Cambodia 104 Uzbekistan 104 Palestinian Territory 97 Guadeloupe 96 Mauritius 96 Belarus 94 Martinique 93 Côte d’Ivoire 92 Kosovo 88 Georgia 85 Cuba 80 Cameroon 75 Montenegro 70 Honduras 67 Trinidad and Tobago 66 Nigeria 65 Puerto Rico 64 Bolivia 61 Liechtenstein 60 Democratic Republic of the Congo 58 Kyrgyzstan 58 Gibraltar 55 Rwanda 54 Jersey 52 Paraguay 52 Guam 51 Mayotte 50 Bangladesh 48 Guernsey 36 French Polynesia 30 French Guiana 31 Isle of Man 29 Aruba 28 Jamaica 26 Madagascar 26 Guatemala 25 Kenya 25 Togo 25 Barbados 24 Monaco 23 Congo 19 Virgin Islands 17 Ethiopia 16 Bermuda 15 New Caledonia 15 Uganda 14 Djibouti 13 El Salvador 13 Maldives 13 United Republic of Tanzania 13 Zambia 13 Mongolia 12 Saint Martin 12 Dominica 11 Niger 10 Bahamas 9 Eswatini 9 Greenland 9 Mali 9 Cayman Islands 8 Guinea 8 Haiti 8 Namibia 8 Suriname 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Curaçao 7 Gabon 7 Grenada 7 Mozambique 7 Seychelles 7 Benin 6 Central African Republic 6 Equatorial Guinea 6 Eritrea 6 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6 Cabo Verde 5 Chad 5 Fiji 5 Guyana 5 Montserrat 5 Myanmar 5 Saint Barthelemy 5 Syrian Arab Republic 5 Zimbabwe 5 Holy See 4 Bhutan 3 Liberia 3 Mauritania 3 Nepal 3 Sint Maarten 3 Somalia 3 Sudan 3 Angola 2 Anguilla 2 Belize 2 British Virgin Islands 2 Gambia 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 Nicaragua 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2 Saint Lucia 2 Turks and Caicos 2 Libya 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 571678

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).