Covid AND the flu may be treated with a new wonder drug developed by British scientists.

According to new trial results, British scientists believe they have developed a new wonder pill that can treat both covid and flu.

After a series of early studies this month, West Sussex-based biotech company iosBio announced that their new capsuled medicine, dubbed “fluvid,” had shown “excellent results.”

According to the Express, the oral treatment could be sent to people’s homes via the mail.

If the pill’s human trials, which are set to begin later this year, are successful, it could be used to boost virus defenses during the winter months.

“It appears that booster vaccinations will be required for quite some time to come, and we have flu vaccinations every year,” said Wayne Channon, executive chairman of iosBio.

“With our approach, there’s no reason why you couldn’t have a thermally stable pill or capsule containing the standard four flu strains plus one for Covid.”

“All of our strains have performed well in animal trials.”

The company went on to say that by eliminating the need to queue at vaccine clinics, they hope to relieve stress on medical staff and patients.

Experts believe that the pill could be distributed to the general public in developing countries, thanks to a game-changing “two in one” formula that can also be stored at room temperature.

“When you look at the distribution centers we’ve had for Covid, it’s an industrial level,” Mr Channon continued.

The vaccine was more expensive than the rollout.

“With capsules, our only constraint would be the capsules’ production speed.

Our goal is to accomplish this.

We’d like to mail it.”

The exciting news comes only a few weeks after an NHS regulator approved a new covid at home pill.

Pfizer developed Paxlovid, a treatment that works by inhibiting the protease that allows the virus to replicate.

This prevents it from multiplying and aids the body’s recovery.

Patients will be given two tablets to take twice a day for five days as part of the treatment.

Experts discovered that a five-day treatment course of Paxlovid reduced the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalization and death within 28 days by 89 percent in high-risk adults with symptomatic Covid-19 infection, according to clinical trials.

“We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously,” said Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive.

“This means it can be given outside of a hospital setting before Covid-19 has progressed to a serious stage…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.