Covid becoming ‘endemic,’ according to history, does not mean the virus is eradicated.

Covid becoming ‘endemic,’ according to history, does not mean the virus is dead.

Many diseases, such as smallpox, have gone from epidemic to endemic, and their history paints a bleak picture.

The government’s decision to lift Plan B restrictions and make self-isolation no longer a legal requirement is contingent on Covid-19’s transition from “epidemic” to “endemic” progressing.

“As Covid becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week in the House of Commons.

But what does “endemic” mean, and does medical history support such optimism?

An endemic disease is one that is always present in a given area.

Its spread and rates are usually predictable as a result of this.

An epidemic, on the other hand, is actively spreading, with new cases of the disease far exceeding expectations.

The occurrence of Covid as an endemic species, then, appears to be cause for celebration.

Many diseases, such as smallpox, have made the transition from epidemic to endemic, and the history of these diseases paints a more cautious picture.

Smallpox was a contagious, debilitating, and frequently fatal disease.

It was endemic in Britain by the start of the 18th century.

But that didn’t mean it was no longer a problem.

Smallpox still had a 20 to 30% fatality rate and could cause a significant annual toll among those who were not immune.

There were also outbreaks of epidemic proportions on a regular basis.

Smallpox was responsible for 10% of deaths by the end of the 18th century, and serious outbreaks occurred every other year – compared to every four years previously.

Even after inoculation and vaccination, this was the case, and the majority of the disease’s victims were adult migrants and infants.

Local and national governments responded by enforcing restrictions, encouraging or mandating vaccinations, and conducting frequent population surveys.

Smallpox and Covid-19 have a lot of important differences.

Smallpox was far deadlier than Covid, and it possessed characteristics that allowed it to be eradicated (in 1980).

Despite this, there are some lessons to be learned.

Lessons to temper optimism about the pandemic’s “end.”

The age pattern changed as smallpox became endemic.

Infant mortality increased, with the disease killing between them.

