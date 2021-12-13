Covid booster shots will be available to all over-18s starting TODAY, as Boris embarks on a ‘national mission’ to defeat Omicron.

Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that anyone over the age of 18 in England will be able to get their Covid booster shot starting TODAY.

The promise was made as the Prime Minister announced a “national mission” to defeat the Omicron variant.

“We are opening up the booster to every adult over 18 who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago, starting tomorrow in England,” he said in a televised press conference on Sunday.

“The NHS Booking System will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday, and that is the best way to guarantee your slot, but you can walk in from tomorrow in some places.”

With The Sun relaunching our hugely successful Jabs Army campaign, data shows boosters offer up to 75% protection from mild Omicron infection.

Mr Johnson stated that getting everyone stabbed as soon as possible will “require an extraordinary effort.”

“To keep up the pace we need, we’ll have to match the NHS’s best vaccination day ever – and then beat it day after day,” he added.

“And, because we’re concentrating on boosters to meet this new goal, some other appointments will have to be postponed until the New Year.”

Despite the bleak statistics, the Prime Minister insisted that “we are a great country” and that the vaccine was still the best hope for restoring normalcy.

“We have the vaccines to protect our people,” he vowed.

“Let’s get pumped up right now – for yourself, your friends, and your family.

“To safeguard jobs and livelihoods throughout the United States.”

“To safeguard our NHS, our liberties, and our way of life.”

Johnson’s comments come after the Covid Alert level was raised to four by the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers, the second highest level.

“No one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” the PM said in a stark warning to the country.

“However, our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all restore our level of protection.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Omicron live blog.

“So we need to get boosted now,” he added.

To help with the booster drive, Johnson announced the formation of 42 military planning teams across the country, the establishment of additional vaccine sites and mobile units, the extension of clinic hours to seven days a week, and more…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.