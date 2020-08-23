Covid boosts mosquitoes as bloodsuckers breeding in Britain in ‘record numbers’ – Latest News

The bugs thrive in hot, moist air – and Britain has hardly been short of that as temperatures sizzled in the mid 30Cs.

Swarms of biting mosquitoes are set to plague Britain after the hot weather combined with Covid-19 to provide the ideal breeding ground.

The bugs were left alone over lockdown in hotels and gyms to utilise their empty, stagnant pools and water features – the perfect set up for mozzies to mate.

Bloodthirsty mosquitoes are breeding in Britain in “record numbers” as Coronavirus helped give the flying pests the perfect habitat to spread.

Outbreaks of the bug in Spain have also been blamed on Covid-19 shutting down hotels and leaving pools rife for breeding.

One expert told Daily Star Online that the blood-sucking beasts are “having a field day” following an unusual Covid-19 boost.

“Some hotels were just empty and out the back they have water features and fountains.

Mosquito expert Howard Carter told Daily Star Online: “The pandemic has enabled them to breed up to record numbers because there are properties that were left vacant.

“They are having a field day globally and in the UK.”

“There are 4-6 billion insects for each human – they are capable of breeding very quickly.

“When they’re switched off, they’re breeding like minions.

And with millions of holidaymakers opting for staycations this summer, mosquitoes will now have plenty of targets.

It comes as baking temperatures of up to 37C scorched the nation and tropical nights of no lower than 20C left Brits sweltering.

The UK currently has 36 species of native mosquitoes, most of which are not capable of transmitting diseases.

And the combination gave the perfect weather to tempt the nuisance pests.

There are more than 2,500 different species of the insect worldwide.

In May, it was reported Britain could be invaded by Asian tiger mosquitoes as the weather heats up.

But they can leave an irritating bite if they get stuck into you.