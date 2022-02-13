Covid cases and deaths in the UK have dropped by nearly a third in a week, with 52 more people dying and 41,270 testing positive.

In the last 24 hours, the UK has recorded 52 Covid deaths and 41,270 positive cases of the virus, according to figures.

The numbers have dropped by 28% and 30%, respectively, when compared to last week’s figures of 57,337 cases and 75 deaths.

It comes as the crucial R rate, which has been fluctuating between 0.8 and 1, fell slightly this week.

The R rate was between 0.8 and 1.1 last week, but it’s important to remember that these figures always have a data lag.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), approximately one in every 19 people in England has coronavirus as of yesterday.

According to experts, infection rates have remained high across the UK, with positive tests on the rise in the South East.

In the seven days leading up to February 5, both the South West and the East of England saw an increase in cases, according to ONS data.

The number of people testing positive has decreased in the North East, the North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the R rate in the North East and Yorkshire is currently between 0.7 and 0.9, which is the lowest in the country.

The R rates in the South East and South West are the highest, ranging between 0.9 and 1.1.

The East of England, including London, has a score of 0.8 to 1.1, while the Midlands has a score of 0.8 to 1.

The North West is in the range of 0.7 to 1.

It was announced earlier this week that due to our rapid vaccine rollout, we are on track to eliminate the final restrictions a month ahead of schedule, with the last legal restrictions lifted on February 24.

As he announced the end of the measures, the victorious Prime Minister told friends, “We got Covid done.”

It means that if a British citizen contracts coronavirus, they will no longer be required to isolate for five days.

Millions of children will be able to stay in school instead of being sent home due to symptoms that are typically nothing more than a cold.

Councils will also lose emergency powers that allow them to shut down businesses they deem dangerous.

No 10 wants to repeal the final Covid border controls on the same day that these last domestic laws are repealed.