Covid cases are down by 800,000 per week as Omicron peaks in all age groups except one.

As Omicron peaks in all age groups except one, weekly Covid cases drop by 800,000 per week.

As Omicron peaks in almost all age groups, COVID cases in England have dropped by 800,000 in a week.

Infections have dropped from 3.7 million last week to 2.9 million today, another encouraging sign that the country is escaping the virus’ grip.

According to the Office for National Statistics, one in every 20 people in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland had the virus in the previous week, with one in every 25 in Wales.

This is especially encouraging given that only two weeks ago, one out of every twelve people in London was thought to be positive.

“Our latest figures show a welcome decrease in infections across most parts of the UK and among all age groups except younger children,” said Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey.

“We’ll keep an eye on the data to see if the drop from last week continues.”

Boris Johnson is expected to rip up Plan B restrictions in a major statement later today.

Next Wednesday, the Prime Minister is expected to announce that working from home guidance and vaccine passports will be phased out.

Mask-wearing regulations are likely to remain in place on public transportation, either by law or by recommendation.

Cabinet ministers met this morning to finalize the changes before the Prime Minister’s update to MPs at 12.30 p.m.

As experts grow more confident that the country has passed through the Omicron chasm, the number of Covid cases is decreasing.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

“It appears that the Omicron variant has become less severe by becoming more transmissible, and we would hope that this is the general direction of travel,” said Sage member Professor Andrew Hayward.

The number of daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom fell by 21% over the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases reported, with 438 fatalities.

The number of deaths has increased over the last few days, but they are still nowhere near the over 1,000 recorded during the Alpha peak last year.

This fits the pattern of a Covid wave, though – a few weeks after the high cases, some additional deaths will sadly catch up for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.