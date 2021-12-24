Covid cases are on the rise in 362 areas, revealing Omicron variant hotspots – is YOURS one of them?

Covid cases are on the rise in 362 areas, revealing Omicron variant hotspots – is YOURS on the list?

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 362 areas, and this interactive map can show you if your municipality is one of them.

As Omicron spreads, infections have increased in 92% of areas, but cases have decreased in 15%.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

As millions more are injected, it’s critical that you try to keep your family safe this holiday season by getting a test if you’re feeling unwell.

Yesterday, the number of people infected with Covid reached a new high, with 119,789 more people testing positive for the virus.

Coronavirus infections are up 12.8% from Wednesday and up 35.5 percent from the same time last week, with 16,817 cases of the Omicron strain reported yesterday.

The variant has now been identified in 90,906 people in the United Kingdom.

London is the country’s most infected region, with cases increasing dramatically in the last week.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,879 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to December 19 – or 3,069.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 974.8 in the seven days leading up to December 12, as shown in the map above.

With 9,747 new cases, Wandsworth in London has the second-highest rate, up from 923.8 to 2,956.0.

With 7,782 new cases, Hackney and City of London has the third highest rate, rising from 863.4 to 2,666.2.

Lambeth, Wandsworth, Hackney, and the City of London are among the top five UK areas with the highest week-on-week increases.

They also include Southwark, where the number of cases has increased from 935.3 to 2,576.7 per 100,000.

Islington, which went from 823.8 to 2,423.9 last week, has seen a significant increase.

In the week leading up to December 16, about one in every 30 people in London was likely to test positive, the highest rate of any region.

This week, the coronavirus R rate in the United Kingdom remained unchanged at 1 to 1.2.

However, there is a two-to-three-week wait time.

London’s R rate, which is the highest in the world, is…

