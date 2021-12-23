Covid cases are on the rise in 5 of the most populous areas, with rates rising in 353 of them.

CORONAVIRUS cases are on the rise in the UK, and this interactive map can show you if your neighborhood is one of them.

In the last seven days, 353 of the 377 local authorities in the UK have seen an increase in cases.

Infection rates in the United Kingdom reached an all-time high yesterday, with 106,122 people testing positive for the virus.

Omicron cases are also on the rise across the country, with 13,581 new cases reported just yesterday.

At the moment, London is bearing the brunt of the infections, with the five boroughs in which cases are increasing the fastest all being in London.

Experts warned earlier this week that 9 out of 10 patients in the capital’s intensive care units were unvaccinated.

If you haven’t had your coronavirus vaccine yet, now is more important than ever to get one.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has emphasized that booster jabs are the most effective weapon in our arsenal in the fight against Covid, and has urged everyone in the United Kingdom to get vaccinated.

Signing up for The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign to help speed up the booster rollout is now more important than ever.

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,378 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to December 18 – or 2,914.1 per 100,000 people.

In the seven days leading up to December 11, this was up from 842.4.

With 9,162 new cases, Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, increasing from 813.7 to 2,778.6.

With 7,652 new cases, Southwark has the third highest rate in London, up from 826.5 to 2,391.1.

These are also the areas where the number of cases has increased the most in the last seven days.

Southwark and Islington are the other two London boroughs where cases have increased the most rapidly.

Cases have risen from 826.5 per 100,000 to 2,391.1 in Southwark, and from 726.7 to 2,260.2 in Islington.

Professor Rupert Pearse, a London-based intensive care physician, believes that waiting for hospitalizations to rise will put more strain on the NHS.

On December 20, hospitals in London recorded a total of 301 Covid-19 admissions, according to NHS England.

This is a 78 percent increase from the previous week and the highest total for a single day since February 7.

The second wave of admissions in London peaked at 977 on January 6.

In Scotland, West Lothian has the highest rate (1,044.5, up from 655.5); in Northern Ireland, Ards and North Down have the highest rate (854.6, up from…

