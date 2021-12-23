Covid cases are on the rise in 5 of the most populous areas, with rates rising in 353 of them.
CORONAVIRUS cases are on the rise in the UK, and this interactive map can show you if your neighborhood is one of them.
In the last seven days, 353 of the 377 local authorities in the UK have seen an increase in cases.
Infection rates in the United Kingdom reached an all-time high yesterday, with 106,122 people testing positive for the virus.
Omicron cases are also on the rise across the country, with 13,581 new cases reported just yesterday.
At the moment, London is bearing the brunt of the infections, with the five boroughs in which cases are increasing the fastest all being in London.
Experts warned earlier this week that 9 out of 10 patients in the capital’s intensive care units were unvaccinated.
If you haven’t had your coronavirus vaccine yet, now is more important than ever to get one.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has emphasized that booster jabs are the most effective weapon in our arsenal in the fight against Covid, and has urged everyone in the United Kingdom to get vaccinated.
Signing up for The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign to help speed up the booster rollout is now more important than ever.
The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.
Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,378 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to December 18 – or 2,914.1 per 100,000 people.
In the seven days leading up to December 11, this was up from 842.4.
With 9,162 new cases, Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, increasing from 813.7 to 2,778.6.
With 7,652 new cases, Southwark has the third highest rate in London, up from 826.5 to 2,391.1.
These are also the areas where the number of cases has increased the most in the last seven days.
Southwark and Islington are the other two London boroughs where cases have increased the most rapidly.
Cases have risen from 826.5 per 100,000 to 2,391.1 in Southwark, and from 726.7 to 2,260.2 in Islington.
Professor Rupert Pearse, a London-based intensive care physician, believes that waiting for hospitalizations to rise will put more strain on the NHS.
On December 20, hospitals in London recorded a total of 301 Covid-19 admissions, according to NHS England.
This is a 78 percent increase from the previous week and the highest total for a single day since February 7.
The second wave of admissions in London peaked at 977 on January 6.
In Scotland, West Lothian has the highest rate (1,044.5, up from 655.5); in Northern Ireland, Ards and North Down have the highest rate (854.6, up from…
- Lambeth, London, 2914.1, (9378), 842.4, (2711)
- Wandsworth, London, 2778.6, (9162), 813.7, (2683)
- Southwark, London, 2391.1, (7652), 826.5, (2645)
- Islington, London, 2260.2, (5608), 726.7, (1803)
- Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 2258.9, (4146), 827.6, (1519)
- Lewisham, London, 2103.4, (6422), 775.6, (2368)
- Tower Hamlets, London, 1971.0, (6543), 623.6, (2070)
- Merton, London, 1899.2, (3921), 701.4, (1448)
- Haringey, London, 1870.0, (4981), 628.9, (1675)
- Greenwich, London, 1774.2, (5128), 765.7, (2213)
- Richmond upon Thames, London, 1737.7, (3443), 716.7, (1420)
- Camden, London, 1713.0, (4788), 570.3, (1594)
- Waltham Forest, London, 1689.2, (4678), 677.8, (1877)
- Bromley, London, 1678.4, (5585), 719.5, (2394)
- Brentwood, Eastern England, 1668.8, (1289), 737.9, (570)
- Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1642.8, (2577), 608.2, (954)
- Elmbridge, South-east England, 1628.1, (2234), 841.7, (1155)
- Westminster, London, 1596.5, (4308), 552.5, (1491)
- Sutton, London, 1570.0, (3261), 756.8, (1572)
- Thurrock, Eastern England, 1569.5, (2755), 804.4, (1412)
- Croydon, London, 1559.3, (6059), 678.4, (2636)
- Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1551.8, (1257), 616.0, (499)
- Kingston upon Thames, London, 1531.7, (2744), 743.5, (1332)
- Havering, London, 1531.5, (3992), 658.7, (1717)
- Bexley, London, 1531.5, (3818), 677.5, (1689)
- Dartford, South-east England, 1485.3, (1694), 830.3, (947)
- St Albans, Eastern England, 1476.7, (2205), 754.1, (1126)
- Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1463.4, (2184), 896.5, (1338)
- Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1452.6, (1920), 649.9, (859)
- Hackney and City of London, London, 1427.3, (4166), 264.5, (772)
- Barking and Dagenham, London, 1411.9, (3023), 652.0, (1396)
- Ealing, London, 1358.9, (4625), 611.7, (2082)
- Newham, London, 1339.6, (4759), 576.8, (2049)
- East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1332.8, (2023), 602.8, (915)
- Guildford, South-east England, 1320.9, (1986), 703.0, (1057)
- Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1308.8, (1214), 641.4, (595)
- Tandridge, South-east England, 1296.6, (1148), 677.6, (600)
- Cambridge, Eastern England, 1281.0, (1602), 859.6, (1075)
- Brent, London, 1274.4, (4177), 544.3, (1784)
- Nottingham, East Midlands, 1272.3, (4289), 547.3, (1845)
- Enfield, London, 1268.3, (4231), 584.3, (1949)
- Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1261.1, (1185), 660.9, (621)
- Woking, South-east England, 1256.9, (1257), 721.9, (722)
- Redbridge, London, 1245.5, (3807), 575.8, (1760)
- Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1240.7, (1506), 673.9, (818)
- Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1238.4, (1473), 773.5, (920)
- Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1233.5, (1301), 516.7, (545)
- Basildon, Eastern England, 1231.6, (2310), 711.2, (1334)
- Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1229.9, (2248), 691.0, (1263)
- North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1227.3, (1638), 687.8, (918)
- Barnet, London, 1208.8, (4823), 566.4, (2260)
- Oxford, South-east England, 1207.9, (1831), 680.2, (1031)
- Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1206.7, (1495), 634.4, (786)
- Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1203.0, (1174), 548.2, (535)
- Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1195.8, (2147), 688.9, (1237)
- Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1182.6, (1789), 721.9, (1092)
- Dacorum, Eastern England, 1177.8, (1831), 603.4, (938)
- Rochford, Eastern England, 1176.6, (1031), 619.7, (543)
- Trafford, North-west England, 1176.0, (2794), 690.7, (1641)
- Colchester, Eastern England, 1172.4, (2312), 700.3, (1381)
- Winchester, South-east England, 1163.4, (1465), 717.9, (904)
- Hounslow, London, 1153.6, (3135), 566.3, (1539)
- Watford, Eastern England, 1152.9, (1114), 566.1, (547)
- South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1144.8, (1646), 861.7, (1239)
- Reading, South-east England, 1132.6, (1816), 661.7, (1061)
- Mole Valley, South-east England, 1129.7, (989), 671.6, (588)
- Waverley, South-east England, 1125.2, (1424), 756.2, (957)
- Wokingham, South-east England, 1121.6, (1951), 664.0, (1155)
- Spelthorne, South-east England, 1114.4, (1113), 670.9, (670)
- Manchester, North-west England, 1094.0, (6080), 452.7, (2516)
- Harrow, London, 1091.8, (2755), 517.6, (1306)
- Stevenage, Eastern England, 1089.6, (960), 636.7, (561)
- Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1088.5, (971), 627.8, (560)
- Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1085.5, (1439), 657.0, (871)
- Castle Point, Eastern England, 1079.3, (977), 698.2, (632)
- Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1077.0, (3142), 653.0, (1905)
- Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1076.2, (2908), 799.8, (2161)
- Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1075.7, (1233), 623.8, (715)
- Runnymede, South-east England, 1065.0, (962), 521.4, (471)
- Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1057.7, (5786), 676.7, (3702)
- Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1052.9, (1452), 812.1, (1120)
- Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1048.5, (1273), 602.9, (732)
- Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1045.4, (1298), 644.3, (800)
- West Lothian, Scotland, 1044.5, (1920), 655.5, (1205)
- Charnwood, East Midlands, 1040.8, (1961), 563.6, (1062)
- Cherwell, South-east England, 1032.6, (1568), 781.7, (1187)
- Salford, North-west England, 1030.8, (2708), 512.8, (1347)
- Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1027.2, (3021), 743.3, (2186)
- Hart, South-east England, 1023.5, (999), 731.5, (714)
- Gravesham, South-east England, 1020.7, (1091), 596.9, (638)
- Norwich, Eastern England, 1015.6, (1444), 509.9, (725)
- Medway, South-east England, 1008.4, (2815), 641.6, (1791)
- Bristol, South-west England, 995.8, (4639), 504.2, (2349)
- Harlow, Eastern England, 995.6, (869), 607.2, (530)
- Gedling, East Midlands, 994.6, (1176), 603.0, (713)
- South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 993.8, (949), 922.6, (881)
- South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 992.5, (1597), 739.6, (1190)
- Hillingdon, London, 992.5, (3067), 506.4, (1565)
- Mid Sussex, South-east England, 991.8, (1509), 656.0, (998)
- Maidstone, South-east England, 990.0, (1714), 640.0, (1108)
- Ipswich, Eastern England, 986.9, (1342), 575.1, (782)
- Stockport, North-west England, 967.0, (2845), 511.9, (1506)
- Bury, North-west England, 955.9, (1823), 564.7, (1077)
- Crawley, South-east England, 953.1, (1072), 674.8, (759)
- City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 950.1, (5013), 445.0, (2348)
- Renfrewshire, Scotland, 948.8, (1702), 548.5, (984)
- Maldon, Eastern England, 937.3, (613), 718.6, (470)
- West Berkshire, South-east England, 921.3, (1460), 549.0, (870)
- Eastleigh, South-east England, 917.9, (1244), 666.3, (903)
- Braintree, Eastern England, 913.2, (1398), 567.0, (868)
- Ashford, South-east England, 912.1, (1195), 664.8, (871)
- Southampton, South-east England, 905.6, (2290), 562.7, (1423)
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 902.7, (1170), 458.3, (594)
- Test Valley, South-east England, 902.0, (1147), 764.4, (972)
- East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 900.5, (865), 641.3, (616)
- Midlothian, Scotland, 898.6, (837), 514.2, (479)
- South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 897.7, (2880), 539.6, (1731)
- Canterbury, South-east England, 896.5, (1495), 603.3, (1006)
- Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 889.4, (1581), 585.1, (1040)
- West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 873.3, (976), 670.2, (749)
- Lewes, South-east England, 873.2, (904), 757.3, (784)
- West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 868.2, (767), 572.8, (506)
- East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 867.1, (943), 607.8, (661)
- Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 860.4, (1540), 662.1, (1185)
- Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 854.6, (1385), 726.9, (1178)
- Wealden, South-east England, 851.7, (1386), 620.6, (1010)
- Bedford, Eastern England, 851.2, (1487), 614.2, (1073)
- Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 850.4, (599), 708.4, (499)
- Luton, Eastern England, 849.1, (1813), 496.0, (1059)
- Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 847.9, (1044), 574.2, (707)
- Falkirk, Scotland, 843.9, (1355), 654.6, (1051)
- Warrington, North-west England, 838.1, (1755), 580.7, (1216)
- North Ayrshire, Scotland, 835.8, (1122), 545.3, (732)
- Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 829.7, (870), 508.3, (533)
- Erewash, East Midlands, 821.1, (947), 502.9, (580)
- Swale, South-east England, 819.8, (1238), 633.7, (957)
- Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 818.9, (928), 584.2, (662)
- Cardiff, Wales, 816.4, (3014), 477.0, (1761)
- Rushmoor, South-east England, 813.7, (768), 528.7, (499)
- Horsham, South-east England, 812.5, (1182), 527.2, (767)
- North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 809.1, (2760), 521.5, (1779)
- Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 805.6, (1750), 612.7, (1331)
- Worthing, South-east England, 802.9, (889), 700.8, (776)
- East Hampshire, South-east England, 802.7, (994), 591.9, (733)
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 797.3, (3165), 629.7, (2500)
- Warwick, West Midlands, 796.4, (1154), 498.2, (722)
- Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 783.5, (1184), 581.0, (878)
- Harborough, East Midlands, 781.9, (747), 622.8, (595)
- Tendring, Eastern England, 781.8, (1152), 531.4, (783)
- Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 777.7, (1139), 660.3, (967)
- Broadland, Eastern England, 776.2, (1024), 567.0, (748)
- Cheshire East, North-west England, 776.1, (3001), 459.3, (1776)
- Daventry, East Midlands, 775.1, (674), 754.4, (656)
- Rugby, West Midlands, 773.6, (856), 538.6, (596)
- Adur, South-east England, 771.2, (495), 579.6, (372)
- Blaby, East Midlands, 770.0, (785), 587.5, (599)
- Wellingborough, East Midlands, 768.0, (615), 551.9, (442)
- Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 766.3, (871), 593.8, (675)
- Chichester, South-east England, 760.4, (924), 588.4, (715)
- Glasgow City, Scotland, 756.7, (4810), 400.4, (2545)
- East Lothian, Scotland, 751.6, (811), 502.3, (542)
- Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 750.7, (755), 536.0, (539)
- East Suffolk, Eastern England, 749.7, (1877), 502.1, (1257)
- Cotswold, South-west England, 747.8, (675), 486.4, (439)
- South Norfolk, Eastern England, 747.2, (1069), 437.6, (626)
- Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 746.0, (2565), 630.8, (2169)
- Fareham, South-east England, 738.4, (859), 647.3, (753)
- Corby, East Midlands, 737.8, (539), 603.7, (441)
- Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 737.4, (1448), 440.5, (865)
- Mansfield, East Midlands, 736.2, (805), 475.5, (520)
- New Forest, South-east England, 735.9, (1322), 583.4, (1048)
- East Ayrshire, Scotland, 731.1, (889), 661.2, (804)
- Belfast, Northern Ireland, 728.9, (2497), 553.8, (1897)
- South Kesteven, East Midlands, 728.2, (1043), 602.5, (863)
- Derby, East Midlands, 728.2, (1870), 497.6, (1278)
- Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 728.0, (985), 542.5, (734)
- Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 727.6, (417), 478.1, (274)
- Cheltenham, South-west England, 727.3, (844), 554.1, (643)
- South Ribble, North-west England, 724.7, (805), 420.4, (467)
- Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 721.4, (370), 434.8, (223)
- York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 718.9, (1517), 445.5, (940)
- East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 715.3, (645), 512.4, (462)
- Coventry, West Midlands, 714.8, (2712), 420.9, (1597)
- North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 712.7, (747), 599.2, (628)
- Stirling, Scotland, 712.2, (670), 473.0, (445)
- Portsmouth, South-east England, 709.4, (1523), 640.0, (1374)
- Dover, South-east England, 708.8, (840), 578.8, (686)
- Lincoln, East Midlands, 703.7, (704), 558.7, (559)
- Slough, South-east England, 701.3, (1049), 548.2, (820)
- Peterborough, Eastern England, 701.3, (1421), 486.6, (986)
- Worcester, West Midlands, 701.1, (703), 669.2, (671)
- Rutland, East Midlands, 696.7, (282), 526.2, (213)
- Liverpool, North-west England, 696.5, (3486), 474.0, (2372)
- Flintshire, Wales, 696.2, (1092), 561.7, (881)
- Tameside, North-west England, 695.2, (1579), 385.3, (875)
- Solihull, West Midlands, 695.2, (1512), 452.4, (984)
- Thanet, South-east England, 690.7, (977), 575.4, (814)
- Babergh, Eastern England, 689.1, (639), 512.2, (475)
- Lichfield, West Midlands, 685.4, (724), 546.2, (577)
- Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 685.2, (804), 540.3, (634)
- South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 683.9, (749), 472.1, (517)
- Ribble Valley, North-west England, 683.6, (424), 406.3, (252)
- Halton, North-west England, 680.5, (883), 563.4, (731)
- Hastings, South-east England, 675.3, (625), 584.5, (541)
- Eastbourne, South-east England, 672.6, (695), 612.6, (633)
- North Somerset, South-west England, 672.6, (1450), 492.6, (1062)
- Wiltshire, South-west England, 672.5, (3390), 524.1, (2642)
- Monmouthshire, Wales, 670.4, (638), 487.6, (464)
- Mendip, South-west England, 669.9, (779), 633.8, (737)
- Denbighshire, Wales, 669.3, (647), 608.3, (588)
- North Kesteven, East Midlands, 663.6, (784), 529.8, (626)
- Northampton, East Midlands, 663.4, (1488), 497.6, (1116)
- Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 662.7, (864), 465.6, (607)
- Breckland, Eastern England, 661.2, (934), 438.9, (620)
- Stroud, South-west England, 660.9, (799), 500.4, (605)
- Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 657.0, (5248), 349.7, (2793)
- Swansea, Wales, 656.2, (1618), 488.7, (1205)
- Chorley, North-west England, 656.2, (780), 509.0, (605)
- South Ayrshire, Scotland, 653.6, (733), 476.2, (534)
- South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 653.5, (1881), 551.4, (1587)
- Wirral, North-west England, 650.6, (2110), 499.8, (1621)
- Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 650.3, (861), 583.8, (773)
- East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 649.8, (618), 520.5, (495)
- West Suffolk, Eastern England, 649.7, (1152), 499.1, (885)
- Exeter, South-west England, 647.3, (863), 545.3, (727)
- Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 647.0, (3812), 309.9, (1826)
- Rochdale, North-west England, 645.2, (1443), 467.7, (1046)
- Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 644.5, (960), 531.0, (791)
- Leicester, East Midlands, 644.3, (2281), 401.9, (1423)
- Boston, East Midlands, 643.7, (456), 638.1, (452)
- Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 635.8, (583), 436.2, (400)
- Newport, Wales, 635.4, (994), 544.0, (851)
- Tewkesbury, South-west England, 630.3, (609), 617.9, (597)
- Fife, Scotland, 626.0, (2342), 467.8, (1750)
- Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 625.8, (1606), 517.5, (1328)
- Arun, South-east England, 621.3, (1001), 605.1, (975)
- Oldham, North-west England, 620.7, (1475), 383.0, (910)
- Amber Valley, East Midlands, 620.2, (799), 428.5, (552)
- Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 619.0, (374), 428.6, (259)
- Chesterfield, East Midlands, 615.6, (646), 446.0, (468)
- Stafford, West Midlands, 613.7, (846), 566.5, (781)
- Lancaster, North-west England, 611.7, (906), 347.7, (515)
- Bolton, North-west England, 611.6, (1763), 356.6, (1028)
- Rother, South-east England, 610.0, (590), 568.7, (550)
- Sefton, North-west England, 609.6, (1682), 443.6, (1224)
- Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 609.0, (1473), 422.1, (1021)
- Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 608.9, (604), 394.2, (391)
- West Lindsey, East Midlands, 608.2, (585), 581.2, (559)
- Bridgend, Wales, 604.6, (892), 576.8, (851)
- North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 602.6, (616), 460.8, (471)
- North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 602.0, (394), 548.5, (359)
- Ashfield, East Midlands, 600.8, (771), 417.7, (536)
- Torfaen, Wales, 600.0, (569), 536.7, (509)
- Sedgemoor, South-west England, 598.6, (739), 516.0, (637)
- Wigan, North-west England, 598.1, (1978), 436.3, (1443)
- Melton, East Midlands, 597.3, (307), 548.7, (282)
- High Peak, East Midlands, 597.0, (553), 371.4, (344)
- Knowsley, North-west England, 593.0, (904), 480.2, (732)
- Dorset, South-west England, 592.4, (2250), 552.4, (2098)
- Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 592.3, (506), 350.0, (299)
- Rossendale, North-west England, 589.4, (421), 383.6, (274)
- Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 587.9, (1066), 548.7, (995)
- East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 577.2, (698), 554.9, (671)
- Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 577.2, (418), 348.0, (252)
- Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 577.0, (1529), 353.6, (937)
- Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 576.9, (833), 450.9, (651)
- Birmingham, West Midlands, 575.9, (6568), 393.6, (4489)
- South Holland, East Midlands, 574.8, (551), 447.5, (429)
- Dudley, West Midlands, 571.1, (1841), 432.4, (1394)
- Preston, North-west England, 569.6, (821), 380.2, (548)
- Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 568.5, (575), 481.5, (487)
- Kettering, East Midlands, 566.5, (579), 468.6, (479)
- Caerphilly, Wales, 565.7, (1028), 471.0, (856)
- Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 565.1, (324), 458.7, (263)
- Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 565.0, (819), 552.6, (801)
- Bolsover, East Midlands, 564.5, (459), 423.1, (344)
- Moray, Scotland, 564.2, (540), 450.3, (431)
- Swindon, South-west England, 562.6, (1254), 371.5, (828)
- Wychavon, West Midlands, 560.7, (735), 464.6, (609)
- Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 556.5, (899), 380.7, (615)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 553.4, (1698), 422.1, (1295)
- St. Helens, North-west England, 553.3, (1002), 399.2, (723)
- Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 551.8, (560), 461.2, (468)
- North Tyneside, North-east England, 545.8, (1140), 431.8, (902)
- South Somerset, South-west England, 544.8, (919), 515.7, (870)
- Inverclyde, Scotland, 543.7, (419), 450.3, (347)
- North Norfolk, Eastern England, 541.0, (569), 485.9, (511)
- Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 539.5, (360), 347.7, (232)
- Conwy, Wales, 536.5, (634), 425.6, (503)
- Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 534.5, (1385), 487.0, (1262)
- Pembrokeshire, Wales, 532.5, (675), 459.2, (582)
- East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 532.3, (1827), 474.4, (1628)
- West Lancashire, North-west England, 521.4, (597), 399.1, (457)
- Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 521.3, (290), 327.2, (182)
- Fylde, North-west England, 518.4, (421), 383.0, (311)
- Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 514.1, (781), 398.9, (606)
- Hyndburn, North-west England, 514.0, (417), 427.7, (347)
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 513.2, (1357), 438.0, (1158)
- Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 513.1, (505), 405.4, (399)
- Forest of Dean, South-west England, 509.7, (444), 486.8, (424)
- Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 506.0, (402), 328.5, (261)
- Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 505.9, (759), 411.3, (617)
- Sandwell, West Midlands, 500.8, (1648), 390.8, (1286)
- Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 497.0, (348), 425.6, (298)
- Northumberland, North-east England, 496.3, (1607), 426.8, (1382)
- Fenland, Eastern England, 492.8, (503), 378.1, (386)
- Powys, Wales, 490.9, (653), 449.5, (598)
- Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 488.2, (1527), 356.5, (1115)
- South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 487.7, (548), 449.4, (505)
- Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 487.6, (2806), 471.7, (2715)
- North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.7, (839), 448.1, (774)
- Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 481.9, (443), 336.1, (309)
- County Durham, North-east England, 479.4, (2556), 389.2, (2075)
- Gateshead, North-east England, 477.8, (965), 394.2, (796)
- Dundee City, Scotland, 475.1, (707), 264.7, (394)
- Walsall, West Midlands, 467.4, (1340), 389.2, (1116)
- Burnley, North-west England, 465.6, (416), 334.7, (299)
- Carmarthenshire, Wales, 465.6, (885), 412.5, (784)
- King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 461.5, (698), 355.7, (538)
- Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 454.8, (1186), 332.1, (866)
- Darlington, North-east England, 452.5, (486), 390.1, (419)
- South Lakeland, North-west England, 451.8, (474), 296.5, (311)
- Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 450.3, (889), 428.5, (846)
- Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 443.8, (609), 400.8, (550)
- Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.3, (1548), 381.7, (1342)
- Copeland, North-west England, 439.4, (299), 417.4, (284)
- Aberdeen City, Scotland, 439.2, (1006), 371.1, (850)
- East Lindsey, East Midlands, 435.8, (619), 414.0, (588)
- Eden, North-west England, 433.5, (233), 323.7, (174)
- Ceredigion, Wales, 429.4, (313), 391.0, (285)
- Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 428.6, (507), 374.5, (443)
- Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 427.5, (904), 271.5, (574)
- Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 415.0, (645), 334.6, (520)
- Scottish Borders, Scotland, 410.4, (473), 289.0, (333)
- Orkney Islands, Scotland, 406.3, (91), 102.7, (23)
- South Tyneside, North-east England, 405.6, (613), 323.6, (489)
- Herefordshire, West Midlands, 402.9, (780), 402.3, (779)
- Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.3, (1771), 270.1, (1192)
- Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 395.0, (980), 354.7, (880)
- Pendle, North-west England, 385.3, (355), 255.0, (235)
- Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 384.4, (570), 368.9, (547)
- Blackpool, North-west England, 380.8, (527), 318.0, (440)
- Allerdale, North-west England, 380.2, (372), 204.4, (200)
- Sunderland, North-east England, 379.3, (1054), 282.2, (784)
- Wyre, North-west England, 374.1, (423), 298.9, (338)
- Angus, Scotland, 373.9, (433), 291.8, (338)
- Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.6, (1982), 287.4, (1558)
- Middlesbrough, North-east England, 356.0, (503), 325.6, (460)
- Hartlepool, North-east England, 342.1, (321), 239.8, (225)
- Highland, Scotland, 338.1, (796), 298.2, (702)
- Carlisle, North-west England, 314.2, (341), 262.6, (285)
- Shetland Islands, Scotland, 310.5, (71), 227.4, (52)
- Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 306.2, (333), 261.2, (284)