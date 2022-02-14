Covid cases have decreased by 58% in a month, and deaths have decreased as well.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UK has dropped by 58% in the last month, with fewer deaths.

Today, a total of 41,648 people tested positive for the virus, down from the daily infection total of 99,652 on January 14.

In the last month, there have been fewer deaths, with 35 more deaths occurring within 28 days of a positive test today.

This is down from the 45 deaths reported on Sunday and the 270 deaths reported on January 14.

The data update comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to announce that all restrictions will be lifted as soon as next week.

Brits will no longer be required to isolate for five days if they contract coronavirus, thanks to the repeal of domestic lockdown restrictions.

Millions of children will be able to stay in school instead of being sent home due to symptoms that are typically nothing more than a cold.

Councils will also lose emergency powers that allow them to shut down businesses they deem dangerous.

No 10 wants to repeal the final Covid border controls on the same day that these last domestic laws are repealed.

When Parliament returns from its half-term break on February 21, the PM will present his plan, Living With Covid.

He plans to repeal all remaining domestic laws and Covid border controls later that week, on February 24, assuming scientists give him the green light.

Free lateral flow tests will continue for a while longer, but funding for them is expected to run out by the end of March.

