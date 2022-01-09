Covid cases have dropped for the fifth day as the most common symptoms have changed, and lateral flow tests will continue to be free.

Covid cases have dropped for the fifth day as the most common symptoms have changed, and lateral flow tests will remain free.

For the fifth day in a row, COVID cases in the UK have decreased, with 97 deaths reported.

There have been a total of 141,472 cases reported in the UK today, up from 146,390 cases reported the day before when Covid deaths surpassed the dreadful 150,000 mark.

Despite recent reports that they will be reduced, lateral flow tests will remain free for Brits, prompting a barrage of criticism.

Despite rising coronavirus cases, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted that the tests will remain free to order.

A report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed because they are limited to high-risk settings and people with symptoms has perplexed the Cabinet minister.

LFTs are completely risk-free for your health.

Officials have expressed concerns about misinformation about the tests being spread on social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp, and others.

“Lateral flow tests have been rigorously tested and are safe to use on a regular basis,” according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Any other suggestion is false and harmful.

“Ethylene oxide is only used to sterilize swabs, but it is one of the most widely used sterilisation tools in the healthcare industry, primarily used by manufacturers to keep medical devices safe.”

A positive result is indicated by the appearance of two red lines.

However, one of the most common errors people make when taking LFTs, according to Dr. Nathan, is misreading the results.

“Any positive line within 30 minutes, even if it’s barely visible, equals a positive result,” he explained.

“However, if after 30 minutes, a faint line appears, this can be ignored.”

If there is only one red line at the top, then the result is negative.

Check to see if LFTs are available at your place of business, school, or university; they’re sometimes kept on hand in places where visitors are required to take the tests on a regular basis.

You can also get them from local pharmacies or collection points; a list of locations can be found here.

You can also order them from the NHS website; however, LFTs are currently in short supply.

Rapid testing (lateral flow testing) refers to results that are available “on the spot” in less than a half-hour.

They work in the same way as pregnancy tests, which are the most well-known lateral flow rapid test strips.

A favorable outcome is characterized by

