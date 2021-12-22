Covid cases in the UK are at an all-time high, with 106,122 Brits testing positive every day.

Daily Covid cases in the UK have reached an all-time high of 106,122 Brits.

New data shows that daily cases of Covid-19 have reached an all-time high today, as infections spread across the country.

The increase in numbers follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s assurance to Britons that their holiday plans would not be disrupted.

He did warn, however, that the Omicron variant was spreading quickly and that additional restrictions could not be ruled out.

A total of 106,122 people in the United Kingdom have tested positive for the virus, according to data.

If scientists are concerned that Omicron will overwhelm the NHS, key hospitalization statistics are due, which could tip the balance on a circuit breaker.

More measures are unlikely before Christmas, but the PM has warned that if the pandemic situation worsens, he may take action before the New Year.

Millions of people are hoping for a big blowout in 2021, and they’re hoping Boris Johnson doesn’t impose circuit-breaker restrictions.

The strain on hospitals in London, the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak, is expected to play a big role in the decision.

Ministers are reportedly hoping to avoid enacting more restrictions if hospitalizations in the capital remain below 400.

Government scientists will soon present Mr Johnson with encouraging findings that Omicron is milder than Delta.

According to a report leaked to the Politico website by the UK Health Security Agency, people with this mutation are much less likely to become seriously ill than those with other mutations.