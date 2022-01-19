Daily Covid cases in the UK are down 21% from the previous week, as Javid suggests Plan B will be’reduced in days.’

The number of daily Covid cases in the UK has dropped by 21% from the previous week, indicating that ministers are preparing to abandon Plan B measures.

Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that he believes the country has survived the Omicron wave and is on the verge of removing some restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, 94,432 new cases have been reported, with 438 fatalities.

Deaths have increased over the last few days, but are still nowhere near the over 1,000 deaths seen during the Alpha peak last year.

There had been 120,821 by this time last week.

As the country shows promising signs of the variant wave peaking, new cases are being reported on a daily basis.

It comes as Sajid Javid announced today that Covid restrictions will be “substantially reduced” next week when Plan B measures are dropped.

The health secretary gave a huge boost to millions of Britons when he said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that many restrictions on daily life will be removed.

He told MPs that the UK has most likely “reached the peak of case numbers of hospitalizations” caused by the Omicron wave.

He also claimed that thanks to high vaccination rates and new treatments, Britain is in a much better position to fight the virus.

“I have always said that these restrictions should not be in place for more than a day longer than absolutely necessary,” he said in the Commons.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce measures next week, given these pharmaceutical defenses and the likelihood that we have already reached the peak of case numbers of hospitalizations.”

The Health Secretary praised the British people’s efforts in fighting Omicron, claiming that it allowed us to remain “the most open country in Europe.”

No. 10 will hold a review of the ongoing need for Plan B as soon as this week’s end, with only masks remaining.

According to reports, all Covid measures in England, including self-isolation, could be phased out by the end of March.

Brits will be able to return to work and attend mass events such as football matches without having to show proof of vaccination or a negative test starting next week.

The requirement that students wear masks in the classroom is also likely to be scrapped by the middle of next week.

Thousands of people are testing positive for Omicron every day, despite the fact that cases are declining.

Knowing the warning signs is crucial because it reduces the risk of passing on by accident…

