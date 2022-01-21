Covid cases in the UK have decreased by 10% in the last 24 hours, with 95,787 Brits testing positive.

It comes as the coronavirus R rate in England fell to 0.8-1.1 today, indicating that the country has passed the peak of Omicron infections.

There were 10,7364 people who tested positive for the bug yesterday, with an additional 330 deaths confirmed.

There were 996,52 infections and 270 deaths a week ago.

The R rate is currently 1.1-1.5, down from 1.1-1.5 last week, and the North East continues to have the highest rate in the country, between 0.8 and 1.2, with London having the lowest rate, between 0.7 and 0.9.

The rate of growth in England is currently between -6 and 1%.

This means that the number of infections could remain relatively stable, shrinking by up to 6% per day or increasing by up to 1% per day.

The R rate corresponds to current Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates, which show that cases have decreased in all areas of England, with the exception of the North East and the South West, where trends are currently unknown.

Some people have reported milder symptoms from the Omicron variant, and the majority of those who have caught it have reported cold-like symptoms.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

It first appeared in early December, not long after Omicron’s global spread began.

The sub-lineage is known as BA2, with the original BA1 variant accounting for the majority of Omicron cases.

It’s been seen in a number of countries since December 6, but it’s nowhere near as good as Omicron.

In today’s technical briefing, the UKHSA is expected to formally confirm that it is now under investigation.

It’s a sub-variant of Omicron that shares many of the same mutations as Omicron, but the current case rate is very low.