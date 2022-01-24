Daily Covid cases in the UK have dropped by 37% in the last two weeks, with 88,447 Brits testing positive.

In the last 24 hours, the UK has seen an increase of 88,447 Covid cases, a slight increase over yesterday’s total.

However, as the country gradually emerges from Omicron’s clutches, today’s new cases are down 37% from 142,000 cases a fortnight ago.

Yesterday, 75 Britons died from the virus, according to official figures, but today, 56 more have been added to the grim toll of Covid deaths.

It comes after the number of people testing positive for Covid in the UK nearly halved in the last two weeks, with 74,799 testing positive yesterday.

While Covid isn’t for everyone, most people who have experienced it describe it as ‘just like a cold.’

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still get Covid, and experts say there are five symptoms to look out for that could be misinterpreted as something else.

Plan B has been completely scrapped, so major Covid rule changes are coming this week.

Working-from-home rules were lifted last week, easing restrictions that had been reinstated last year.

Last week, Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that cases and hospitalizations are declining, and that “our scientists believe the Omicron wave has likely peaked nationally.”

“We can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire,” he declared, citing the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures.

Once Omicron subsides, a World Health Organization chief said yesterday that the Covid pandemic may reach its “endgame.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Covid live blog.

Due to vaccinations and natural infection, Hans Kluge believes that global immunity will be achieved soon.

It comes after England became the first major country to declare that all Covid curbs would be removed.

“It’s plausible that (Europe) is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” said Dr. Kluge, World Health Organization’s European director.

Nicola Sturgeon, on the other hand, warned that masks may be worn in Scotland for many years to come.

Despite opposition from business leaders who labeled the measures “incredibly damaging,” the First Minister said they were worth it just hours before they were relaxed today.

She did say, however, that face coverings might…

