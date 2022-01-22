Covid cases in the UK have dropped by a fifth in a week after another 76,807 people tested positive and 297 people died.

After another 76,807 people test positive for Covid and 297 more people die, the number of cases in the UK has dropped by a fifth in a week.

COVID cases in the United Kingdom have dropped by a fifth in a week, with 76,807 people testing positive for the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 297 British people have died as a result of the virus, according to official figures.

On January 15, there were 81,713 cases reported in the United Kingdom.

According to the NHS website, the number of cases in the last seven days is down by a fifth compared to the previous seven days.

Furthermore, today’s infection count is lower than yesterday’s total of 95,787.

Covid claimed the lives of 287 people last week, slightly less than the 297 people who died today.

Meanwhile, new trial results suggest that British scientists have developed a new wonder pill that can treat both colds and flu.

After a series of early studies this month, West Sussex-based biotech company iosBio announced that their new capsuled medicine, dubbed “fluvid,” had shown “excellent results.”

People could receive the oral treatment in the mail and use it at home.

If the pill’s human trials, which are expected to begin later this year, are successful, it could be used to boost virus defenses during the winter months.

“It appears that we’ll have booster vaccinations for quite some time to come, and we have flu vaccinations every year,” Wayne Channon, executive chairman of iosBio, said.

“With our approach, there’s no reason why you couldn’t have a thermally stable pill or capsule that contains four flu strains plus one for Covid.”

“On all strains, we’ve had excellent results in animal trials.”

The exciting news comes just weeks after an NHS regulator approved a new Covid at Home pill.

Pfizer developed Paxlovid, which works by preventing the virus from replicating by inhibiting the protease enzyme.

This inhibits its growth and aids the body’s recovery from infection.

The treatment will consist of two tablets taken twice a day for five days.

Experts discovered that a five-day treatment course of Paxlovid reduced the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalization and death within 28 days by 89 percent in high-risk adults with symptomatic coronavirus infection, according to clinical trials.

“We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously,” said Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive.

“This means it can be given outside of a hospital setting before Covid-19 has reached a severe stage.”

“I hope the announcement provides comfort to those who are particularly susceptible to Covid-19 and for whom this treatment is…

