Covid cases in the UK have dropped to half of what they were a week ago, with Omicron ‘disappearing fast.’

As Omicron ‘disappearing fast,’ UK Covid cases drop to half of what they were a week ago.

The ZOE study app shows that people who have been twice vaccinated are still less than half as likely to be infected as the general population.

According to official government figures, the number of coronavirus cases has dropped to half of what it was just a week ago.

On Sunday, 70,924 lab-confirmed Covid cases were registered, down from 141,472 a week ago, as ministers grow more optimistic that Plan B restrictions will be lifted by the end of the month.

On January 26, Boris Johnson will review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask wear, working from home, and Covid.

With the exception of one slight increase last week, cases have decreased every day in January, and the number of people requiring ventilators has dropped to the same level as last July.

There are currently 777 Covid patients requiring intensive care.

Following a spike in recent weeks, Covid hospital admissions have now leveled off.

According to the most recent figures, 19,539 people with the virus were in UK hospitals as of Thursday.

Professor Tim Spector, the app’s lead scientist, said his research shows Omicron cases “disappearing fast” across the UK, with the exception of the North East.

“It’s down from a peak of 208,000 to 155,000 per day,” he said on Sunday, “so it’s still high but looking good.”

According to the ZOE app, people who have been twice vaccinated are still less than half as likely to contract the virus.

