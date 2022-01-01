Covid cases: The UK recorded 162,572 new infections on New Year’s Day, bringing the total number of infections to over 13 million.

Covid cases: On New Year’s Day, the United Kingdom recorded 162,572 new infections, bringing the total to over 13 million.

Due to ongoing testing constraints, the figure is likely to be an underestimation of the true scale of infections across the country.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show that one in every 25 people in England was infected with Covid in the week ending December 23, while one in every 40 people in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were infected.

On Saturday, another 154 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test.

While the other three countries have imposed limits on pubs, bars, and restaurants to combat the outbreak – which is being driven by the more infectious Omicron variant – England still only has mandatory face covering laws.

Further restrictions should be an “absolute last resort,” according to Sajid Javid, who wrote in the Daily Mail on Saturday, with fewer people requiring intensive care after contracting the virus.

“Curbs on our freedom must be a last resort, and the British people rightly expect us to do everything we can to avoid them,” he said.

“I’ve been acutely aware of the enormous health, social, and economic costs of lockdowns since I started this job six months ago.”

“As a result, I’ve been adamant that we must give ourselves the best chance of coexisting with the virus in the future while avoiding harsh measures.”

However, he acknowledged that, due to the time it takes for people to contract the virus and be admitted to the hospital, hospitals will see a significant increase in patients over the next month.

It comes as Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned that as “difficult choices” are made to halt the spread of Omicron, an increasing number of hospitals may be forced to ban visitors.

Some UK hospitals have already restricted services, with Morriston Hospital in Swansea being the most recent to do so.

Only patients with life-threatening illnesses or serious injuries will be treated in the emergency department.

It comes after visitors were barred from Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals in Northamptonshire to “reduce the risk of Covid-19 being introduced.”

