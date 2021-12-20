Covid Christmas advice: 5 recommendations from Independent Sage on everything from lateral flow tests to household mixing

To reduce the risk of contracting the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the group suggests creating a festive household mixing plan.

Advice on dealing with festive plans amid the Omiron surge has advised not meeting up with loved ones if you have a cold and taking a lateral flow test right before gatherings.

Independent Sage, a scientific advisory group, has created a household mixing plan to help people assess the risks of getting together over the holidays, and is encouraging people to use the Christmas Planning Template.

Taking lateral flows before meeting any loved ones outside your household is recommended, as is setting a time limit on any gatherings.

The guidance states that “online is safer than outdoors, which is safer than well-ventilated indoors, which is safer than unventilated indoors.”

“When it comes to setting, start with the safest options and only move to less safe options if necessary.”

“If you’re meeting indoors, set a time limit or break up the meeting with an outdoor activity to allow the space to breathe.

Consider whether it is easier to maintain ventilation and space per person in some houses than others when people from two or more households are gathering – don’t just follow tradition (e.g., “we always go to X’s house” or “it’s Y’s turn”).

“When mixing, take extra precautions to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness if they become infected.”

This could include deciding whether to meet in person or over the phone, according to the guidelines.

The plan was updated from one published by Sage’s official arm a year ago to deal with an increase in cases in December.

“The Planning Template is intended to assist people in deciding whether or not to meet with friends and family during the upcoming high-risk winter holiday season,” according to a note explaining the template.

“If you decide to meet up, it will advise you on how to do so in the safest way possible for everyone involved.”

On Saturday, London declared a major incident after more than 10,000 new Omicron cases were confirmed in the UK, as the variant spreads across the country.

Following days of record highs, another 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported across the UK on Saturday.

