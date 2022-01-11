Covid claimed the life of a 51-year-old computer games executive who was too afraid of needles to receive a life-saving injection.

Stewart Gilray, 51, died after the virus infected his lungs, and his widow, Bec, has urged Brits to get the vaccine, even if they are afraid.

Before his death, the veteran games creator, who lived in Aberdeen, Scotland, had worked in the industry for over three decades.

Stewart revealed that he contracted the virus last month on social media.

On December 20, he was admitted to the hospital.

The father of two then passed away last week.

“Stewart had a serious fear of needles,” Bec told the Daily Record.

He had only one blood test in 25 years.

“He avoided going to the doctor in case they needed to draw blood, but in the 25 years I knew him, Stewart was never ill.”

“He was in good shape – he could have lost a few pounds like the rest of us – but he truly believed that because he was healthy, he would survive this virus.”

“He told me before he was intubated, ‘There’s nothing to be concerned about.’

I’ll be fine.

‘All I need is a little rest.’

Stewart, unfortunately, had an undiagnosed lung scarring condition, and Covid took away his ability to breathe without assistance.

“Well, for those that don’t know yet, early last week I (and the rest of the family) tested positive for the old COVID!” he said in a final post to friends on social media.

“The kids have been fine for the most part, but Bec and I have been the hardest hit, though she claims I have in her own post on the subject, and tbh [to be honest], she’s probably not wrong.”

He also uploaded a picture of himself wearing an oxygen mask.

However, his condition quickly deteriorated, and despite medics’ best efforts, he succumbed to his illness.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, it’s horrible,” Bec said.

“Stewart was the most generous person I’d ever met, and he wouldn’t hesitate to help anyone.”

“He was devoted to our cause…

