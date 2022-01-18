Covid has a little-known ‘torturous’ side effect, according to a 31-year-old nurse.

The 31-year-old nurse reveals a little-known ‘torturous’ Covid side effect.

When Marianna Cisneros, a nurse, contracted Covid in July 2020, she didn’t expect to be so badly affected by the virus.

The intensive care nurse, however, is still dealing with a ‘torturous’ side effect over a year after contracting the infection.

The 31-year-old from California is suffering from dysphasia, a condition that causes difficulty swallowing and is usually caused by conditions like a stroke, cancer, or multiple sclerosis.

Marianna decided to document her journey with Covid after testing positive for the virus, believing she had also had a stroke.

The mother of three was also a fitness competitor, but since catching Covid, she hasn’t been able to exercise properly.

Marianna claims that doctors are baffled as to why she is afflicted.

“I’ve been dealing with this for over a year, and I’m getting frustrated because I need to eat.”

“I’m hungry a lot of the time, but I can’t eat because I’m afraid of food getting stuck or aspirating.”

“I couldn’t walk and was suffering from a variety of strange neurological issues.”

“That’s why I’m working so hard to raise awareness about it,” she wrote on TikTok. “A lot of people didn’t believe [me].”

While Marianna has experienced severe side effects from the virus, those who are currently infected with the milder Omicron strain say it feels like a cold.

However, it is still unclear whether people who have caught Omicron have also been infected with long-Covid.

Omicron is milder than other Covid strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

A stroke, cancer, or multiple sclerosis are the most common causes.

These are the signs and symptoms of the disease:

Marianna also has Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is characterized by an abnormal increase in heart rate after rising from a sitting or standing position.

Her illness comes in waves, she previously told NBC San Diego, and she has good and bad days.

Marianna explained how difficult it was for her to go to the bathroom on her own and how she ‘never thought’ Covid could bring someone her age down.

She was admitted to the hospital for six days due to shortness of breath and two brain lesions.

