Hospitalizations at Covid in London have increased by 50% in a week, approaching the ‘lockdown threshold’ established by No10.

If current trends continue, they may reach No10’s reported daily lockdown threshold of 400 admissions per day.

“There are many many cases,” said Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT-1 study, “and sadly some of those people may get severe illness and end up in hospital.”

“Of course, with this very rapid rise and increase in cases – and we’ve seen national cases go above 100,000 – more cases means more pressure (on the health service),” he told Infosurhoy.

“Even if a smaller percentage (of people) develop a serious illness or require hospitalization, this could result in a large number of cases, putting strain on the health-care system.”

However, given the diverse demographics of London, it is unclear whether the sharp increases in admissions will be replicated across the UK.

Vaccination rates are the lowest of any region, with 30% of the population still unvaccinated, making them vulnerable to Omicron.

Only a third of Londoners have received their booster shot, despite the fact that two jabs aren’t considered enough to protect against the super strain.

The NHS is threatened not only by the influx of patients, but also by the large number of employees who are absent due to illness.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the “broader picture” of critical care pressures outside of Covid hospital cases was being overlooked.

“What you can see is that significant numbers of staff are off in places where Omicron is spreading through the community,” he said.

On December 19, nearly 3,900 NHS staff from acute hospital trusts in London were absent for Covid reasons, more than double the number a week prior (1,540).

Overall, 18,800 employees were on strike in England, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, will be unable to ignore the positives, such as new data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) showing Omicron is milder than Delta.

Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Health, said data on Omicron’s severity was the “missing piece” the Government had been waiting for before making a decision.

Imperial College London’s REACT-1 study found that boosters are highly effective against Omicron, reducing infections in older generations by up to two-thirds.

More than 30 million Britons have received their booster shot…

