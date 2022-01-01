Covid: Hospitals are starting to limit services as an NHS official warns that visitors may be barred to prevent the spread of Omicron.

Covid: Hospitals are limiting services as an NHS official warns that visitors may be barred to prevent the spread of Omicron.

Despite his optimism about living with Covid, NHS Confederation chief Matthew Taylor said, “the next few weeks are going to be very tough.”

An NHS official has warned that an increasing number of hospitals may be forced to ban visitors as part of “difficult choices” made to halt the spread of Omicron.

As Covid infections reach record levels, services have already been limited in hospitals across the UK.

Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales, announced today that its emergency department will now only treat patients with life-threatening illness or serious injury.

It comes after visitor bans were implemented yesterday at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital in Northamptonshire, England, to “reduce the risk of Covid-19 being introduced.”

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said hospital administrators are faced with difficult decisions, and that excluding visitors is “one of those difficult choices.”

He told BBC Breakfast, “It’s not something anyone wants to do; it’s a last resort.”

“However, when faced with the kind of pressures that the health service will be facing in the coming weeks, this is the kind of thing managers have to do.”

Mr Taylor, who leads the body that represents NHS trusts, believes that the pressures that hospitals are under will dictate how they respond in order to reduce risks.

“I understand how much people want to get back to normal, and I’m confident that we will be able to do so as the year progresses,” he said. “We all hope that 2022 is the year when coronavirus is just an illness we live with, not an illness that dominates our lives.”

“But you can be optimistic while also acknowledging that the next few weeks will be extremely difficult, and we must do whatever is necessary to get us through them.”

“A staff shortage worsened by Covid means we can only provide a limited service at Morriston ED over the bank holiday weekend,” Swansea Bay NHS said in a tweet this morning.

“Please use alternatives whenever possible. ED is for life-threatening illness or serious injury ONLY.”

Visiting will be suspended at Northampton and Kettering hospitals unless it is for a patient’s final days of life or other special circumstances, according to the hospitals.

,.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.