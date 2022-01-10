Covid immunity: evidence that shows why everyone, even those who have already been exposed to the virus, should get vaccinated.

Covid immunity: evidence that everyone, even those who have already been exposed to the virus, should get vaccinated.

The level of protection provided by the virus varies depending on the severity of the illness, the length of time since infection, and the age of the person.

In recent months, a number of studies have revealed why everyone should get a Covid-19 vaccine, even if they have already been exposed to the virus.

Although getting sick with Covid provides some protection against future illness – known as “natural immunity” – the level of protection people receive from the virus varies depending on how mild or severe their illness was, how long it has been since they were infected, and their age.

There is currently no reliable test that can determine whether or not a person is immune to infection.

All vaccines available in the UK are effective against Covid-19, and getting the shot provides most people with a high level of protection against the virus – even if they have already been infected.

A growing body of evidence suggests that getting a Covid vaccine after recovering from an infection provides additional immune system protection.

We now know that getting two or more doses of a Covid vaccine lowers your chances of getting the virus, lowers your chances of becoming seriously ill or hospitalized if you do, and lowers your chances of developing long Covid.

However, some people still prefer to rely on natural immunity rather than vaccinations, as Dr Steve James suggested when confronting Sajid Javid during the Health Secretary’s visit to King’s College Hospital last week.

However, researchers from King’s College London’s ZOE Covid Study group discovered that having previously been infected with Covid and being twice vaccinated provides longer-lasting protection than vaccination or natural immunity alone.

According to an analysis of data from more than a million regular UK contributors to the ZOE Covid Study app, two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine provided 71% protection against infection, with protection increasing to 90% for people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine provided 87% protection, with 95% protection for those who had already been infected with the virus.

Having Covid-19 without being vaccinated, on the other hand, resulted in a score of only 65.

